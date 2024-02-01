It’s the January transfer deadline day, where late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ thinking.

This live blog will be rounding up the confirmed deals that could present FPL bosses with new targets or have a negative impact on existing assets.

Any prices you see in brackets are the players’ FPL prices but the ‘real-life’ transfer fee will also be reported on where possible.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENS

09:37 – Rodrigo Ribeiro (Sporting Lisbon to Nottingham Forest, loan)

The day’s first confirmed deal sees Nottingham Forest loan this Portugal Under-20 forward, with a summer option to buy. It’s unlikely to affect the now-fit Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.3m).

Yesterday – Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund to Nottingham Forest, loan)

Forest have also borrowed attacking midfielder Reyna, born in Durham while his father Claudio played for Sunderland. He emerged as a wonderkid at Dortmund but things have stalled over recent times, with just one 2023/24 Bundesliga start following the four of last season.

Alongside this move, Reyna extended his contract until 2026. There’s no option to make the switch permanent.

[hidden_for_members]