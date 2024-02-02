184
  1. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    GTG? 1FT & £4.7 itb

    Dubravka
    TAA Trippier Porro
    KDB Saka Foden Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Areola Gordon Zinchenko Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Don't u want haaland

      Open Controls
      1. BlzE_94
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        No not yet

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Looks great. Who is your (c)?

          Open Controls
    2. AEsop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Gordon vs Luton home on the bench? Swap for Foden..?

      Open Controls
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who stands out as a (c) pick from my team this week?

    Martinez

    Trippier TAA Estupiñian

    Jota KDB Palmer Gordon

    Solanke Álvarez Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. KaapseKloppse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      No stand out, but Jota is in form and live scoring against Arsenal

      Open Controls
    2. 2999 - Lady of Legend
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kev

      Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      None, because they're all pretty good for this weekend

      Maybe KDB or Gordon, but it's a dice roll

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Parrot
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Captaincy wide open this week. I'd cap Jota if I owned, though.

      Open Controls
  3. cescpistols111
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best one or maximum two GW punt midfielder (other than KDB)? No budget constraints.

    Open Controls
    1. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    2FT, 15.6 ITB:

    Areola - Dubravka
    Pedro Porro - Walker - Gabriel - Konsa - Kilman
    Saka - Foden - Gross - Gordon - Palmer
    Watkins - Alvarez - Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Please spend some money! What moves are you currently thinking?

      Open Controls
    2. Aster
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Archer to Haaland, Walker to Trippier.

      Open Controls
  5. Aster
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bench Gross or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. 2999 - Lady of Legend
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gross

      Open Controls
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gross probably

      Open Controls
  6. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    2FTs this week (6.7ITB)

    Which two would you do?

    A. Watkins/Nunez > Haaland/Solanke/Toney
    B. Saka > KDB
    C. Trent > Trippier
    D. Bowen > Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      C and D

      Open Controls
    2. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      C for me

      Can you do Bowen to KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah I could. Means I would have to sell Watkins instead of Nunez to fund haaland next week though?

        Open Controls
        1. Cornholi0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          If Nunez gets the double that's a win/win

          Open Controls
  7. Cornholi0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    42 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Darwin (ars)
    B) Gross (CRY)

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Parrot
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Neto (Raya)
    Trent Estupinan Porro (Walker Van Hecke)
    De Bruyne Neto Jota Palmer (Eze)
    Toney Solanke Haaland

    Would you role transfer??

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      You could easily roll, but maybe consider Trent to Trippier.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I was actually considering Eze to Gordon and bench Neto but not sure now

        Open Controls
        1. Aster
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          That is also a good idea

          Open Controls
  9. Ian Davis
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Current team:

    Areola
    TAA/Gabriel/Estupiñan
    Palmer/Foden/Gordon/Saka
    Alvarez/Watkins/Solanke

    Leno/D Luiz/Branthwaite/Livramento

    A) Watkins > Haaland

    B) Livramento > Trippier / Walker

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ian,

      In your situation I'd play Watkins this week, can you roll or do you have 2 FTs?

      Any advice below?

      Best of luck!

      Open Controls
      1. Ian Davis
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve got 2 free transfers so could just let one roll.

        Open Controls
  10. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Dubravka
    TAA Porro Estupinan
    Foden Saka Gross Palmer Bowen
    Watkins Solanke

    (Areola Gabriel Archer Cash)
    1FT & 8.9m

    A) Watkins/Solanke to Haaland
    B) Bowen & Archer to Haaland & 4.2 mid

    Option B frees up cash for KDB & Toney for GW25.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      B looks better.

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah B

      Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any changes?

    1FT possible hit?

    Dubravka
    Porro, Trent, Konsa
    Palmer, Jota, KDB, Foden, Saka,
    Watkins, Solanke

    #Sanchez, Cunha, Saliba, Colwill,

    6.4

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd possibly play Cunha over Foden and consider Saliba too, ahead of Porro?

      Any hints below?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Martinez
    Trent Walker Senesi
    Saka Palmer Jota Gross
    Alvarez Watkins Solanke

    Turner Foden Gusto Porro

    £7.3 itb, 2FTs.

    What would you do?

    A) is BB on, or does Walker uncertainty ruin that?

    B) Alvarez to Haaland

    C) Palmer to Gordon

    D) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would not BB that team - Walker probably cut off, Trent questionable, Gusto not great in that Chelsea defence..

      D, Gross to Gordon

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Gross to Gordon?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ofc Haaland in the obvious one, just not that obvious...

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys,

        I would just like to give Gross one more week and the Palmer up coming blank might mean he can go.

        You're probably right tho.

        Much appreciated

        Open Controls
    3. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      B sir

      Open Controls
    4. Ian Davis
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      I’d play Foden over Gross and save a transfer

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I've got 2 FTs tho so that's burning one.

        It's a funny game this where the second transfer has felt like it's forced me to go early on Son to Bowen, I guess Bowen to Jota was fine.

        I might just suck it up and lose Alvarez for Haaland and roll the 2nd one again.

        Thank you for your response.

        Open Controls
    5. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      D gross to gordon or I would get haaland in....he will sky rocket soon and funds will become an issue for everyone

      Open Controls
    6. FPL Parrot
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tough one, but with 2FT and nothing obvious to do, I'd just get the Haaland move out of the way. I wouldn't BB that team personally. Deffo roll the FT.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good advice

        I think I will

        Especially as Haaland might offer an edge, even with 35 mins from the bench late on.

        Fwiw I think Alvarez continues to play, just further out and to the right.

        Maybe I will lose Foden...

        Open Controls
    7. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Gross to Gordon

      Considering Gordon but who goes, was set on Saka

      Open Controls
  13. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which one to bench please:

    1. Saka (LIV)
    2. Jota (ars)
    3. Gordon (LUT)
    4. Palmer (WOL)
    5. Foden (bre)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      5.

      Definitely play Saka.

      Any help above?

      Good luck

      Open Controls
    3. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Whats your front 3

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Solanke Watkins and I’ll probably do Alvarez >> Haaland pending news

        Open Controls
        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe bench solanke play 5 mids

          Open Controls
  14. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Areola
    TAA, Gabriel, Konsa
    Saka, KDB, Foden, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez

    (Turner, Gordon, Colwill*, Lascelles*)

    With 1 FT + 6.6 itb I should:
    A) Roll
    B) Colwill > Van Hecke
    C) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Captain Palmer a good shout ? I don't own haaland. Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Considering him

      Open Controls
    2. Ale Seizer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I'm veering that way. Don't own Haaland either but reckon Pep will continue to ease him in from the bench. Alvarez has certainly earned himself another start.

      Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Haaland in could be obvious but honestly tempted to wait and see how City will shape, and it's pretty tough choosing which fwd to sell, thoughts? Also, right bench?

    Martinez
    TAA/Porro/Estu
    Saka/Foden/Richa/Palmer
    Watkins/Solanke/Alvarez

    Turner/Bailey/Gabriel/Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      All fine, but be on a look out for Trent news, potentially benching him instead of Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Something tells me to play Gabriel or Saliba over Porro away.

      But you're probably right, Liverpool likely enough to score at Arsenal.

      So it's probably on attacking returns either way.

      Open Controls
  17. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Like many stuck with what to with my team this week.

    2 ft and captaincy headache .3itb

    Neto / turner
    Trent Porro Gusto / van heke Gabriel
    Jota Foden Palmer Saka Rich
    Haaland Watkins / alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd start Alvarez, maybe over Foden or even Jota or Rich but he could be effective on his return to Goodison Park.

      Maybe a goalkeeper transfer to avoid burning one?

      Watkins is the standout captain shout I think but you never know with Villa, I can see a 2-3 with one or to goal involvements for Watkins but who knows what will happen?!

      Open Controls
      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Goal keeper transfer is what I am contemplating...possibly neto to areola or dubravka to get some funds out.

        Thanks for tip

        Open Controls
  18. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Those without both, who are you prioritising between KDB and Haaland? I could get both but would require a -4

    Open Controls
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Has to ve haaland.

      When he plays everything is directed towards him

      Open Controls
  19. FPL Parrot
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Pedro to Haaland and roll? 2FT 11.6ITB

    Dubravka
    Trippier(c) Porro Estu
    Saka Foden Gross Palmer
    Toney Watkins Pedro

    (Areola DLuiz Doughty Gabriel)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes. That makes sense.

      What about Watkins for captain tho?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Parrot
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Capping Watkins at home to Sheff Utd in GW18 scarred me for life mate.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fair enough...

          It's hard sometimes to distance yourself from the psychological impacts of this game, even if you don't have a Twitter presence etc.

          Open Controls
  20. Aster
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    A. Gross to Gordon and Archer to Haaland for -4
    B. Only Gross to Gordon
    C. Only Archer to Haaland
    D. Do nothing for now

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Are people picking Porro for potential assists, over defenders playing for strong sides at home this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m benching Porro this week. No clean sheet and a solitary assist is not enough of a ceiling. Udogie always more threatening with Maddison in the side also.

      Open Controls
    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Actually thinking of selling porro soon

      Open Controls
  22. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any standout cheap mid for 4.5m or less?

    Open Controls
  23. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Neto (c) win! Pity so many other fancies also delivered

    Open Controls
  24. mad_beer ✅
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who do I ship for Gordon?

    A. Foden
    B. Saka
    C. Palmer
    D. Hold

    My other two mids are KDB and Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you sell Foden, Saka or Palmer won’t you be trying to get them straight back in the following week?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      C because of gw26 blank but he could go big-ish against Man City in gw25.

      It's a punt and chasing fixtures and OOP Gordon, which Palmer often is too.

      Open Controls
  25. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone know why David Mundy is no longer hosting the FFS content on YouTube?

    Open Controls
  26. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Raya
    Trent Walker Moreno
    Saka Rich Foden Bowen Palmer
    Alvarez Watkins
    Subs: Areola, Wood, Gabriel, Branth

    2 FTs, 8.2 mil itb

    A) Bowen -> Gordon
    B) Branth -> Botman/Burn
    C) Wood -> Isak (drop Bowen)

    ....

    D) Alvarez -> Haaland (personally feel its too early)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not B or C ...

      So D or A.

      Open Controls

