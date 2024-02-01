214
214 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Got triple Citeh. Foden to Gordon ? Y/N
    this move allows to free city spot and funds for salah/kdb

    Open Controls
    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      N, stick with the triple City you have

      Open Controls
  2. FCH
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A - Saka
    B - Bowen
    C - Foden
    D - J. Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Pedro, prefer mids and he has an injury niggle.

      Open Controls
      1. FCH
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I agree!

        Open Controls
  3. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Which 3 defenders to play?

    A. TAA (ars)
    B. Estupinan (CRY)
    C. Porro (eve)
    D. Moreno (shu)
    E. Gusto (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      ACD

      Open Controls
    2. rp_eire
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        BDE

        Open Controls
    3. CABAYE4
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Any substance in the Solanke to Spurs rumours?

      Desperately looking for a no-show with Schar’s 17 points on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Maybe in the summer, can't see it happening today tbh...

        Open Controls
      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Paper talk. Expect the worst, hope for the best with your Schar points.

        Open Controls
      3. CABAYE4
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks - yep not much faith here!

        Open Controls
      4. boc610
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        wont go today but he wont be in right frame of mind to play tonight, those schar points are as good as banked .

        Open Controls
      5. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        I read on Twitter that Solanke is travelling to London today so read into that what you will.

        Open Controls
    4. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Which attacker to bench?

      A. Foden (bre)
      B. Bernardo (bre)
      C. Saka (LIV)
      D. Jota (ars)
      E. Palmer (WOL)
      F. Toney (MCI)
      G. Watkins (shu)
      H (for completeness) Haaland (bre)

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        B or F

        Open Controls
    5. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      so sell the guy who just got a 13 point hall and who pep clearly loves..hmm...hmmmmmmmm

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        That's what I did

        Open Controls
      2. Monklane
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        .....when you put it like that.....

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        We are trying to chase the next haul...

        Open Controls
      4. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Pep loves? He literally has had no one else available to play up front

        Open Controls
        1. boc610
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          I clearly mean since GW 1. alvarez has been an ever present in the team and played every single match in the league. that kind of suggest pep thinks he's important.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            KDB injury in GW1 has contributed to his continued starts

            Open Controls
            1. boc610
              • 12 Years
              13 mins ago

              and KDB is back and its not had an effect. he's not even been subbed off for him. its a weak case people are making just to get haaland and i understand it but it could so easily backfire, especially when its unlikely erling gets 90mins

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Don't forget it was KDB first start since GW1 and Haaland was only fit enough to make the bench. The KDB to Haaland sub madd sense.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Made*

                  Open Controls
                2. boc610
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  its not even anything to do with those two. im talking about alvarez in isolation and I think he's so highly rated now by pep that he's undroppable. thats my argument. I think people who want haaaland are downplaying that to convince themselves he's some how expendable. alvarez started gameweek 1 with KDB. so to say he's getting all these starts because he go injured doesnt track. even after the first international break break and a huge flight back from south america pep didnt rest him. and then theres the quotes from pep about alvarez.

                  Open Controls
          2. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            17 mins ago

            Only started due to Kdb being out. Don’t get me wrong, he has done well at times, but also had plenty of poor games in the same periode.

            Open Controls
            1. boc610
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              kdb started in GW1 v burnley as did alvarez. so thats clearly not true.

              Open Controls
            2. Feanor
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              You're having a shocker in these replies.

              Open Controls
              1. Royal5
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Because? Give us your thougts then.

                Open Controls
    6. Vasshin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      2FT

      Dubravka
      Porro Gusto Gabriel
      Saka Rich Palmer Foden
      Solanke Alvarez Watkins
      Areola Bowen Saliba Taylor

      What should i do
      1. Solanke to Haaland and save 1 ft
      2. Alvarez to Haaland and save 1 ft
      3. Alvarez to Haaland, And foden to kdb
      4. Anything Else, please suggest

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    7. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Incredible detective work for a DGW25 to happen 😀

      https://x.com/FPLFlatWhite/status/1753071040773922951?s=20

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        Nice work

        ----------

        Might be of interest James... Liverpool have blocked all stadium tour ticket sales on Wednesday 21st Feb.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Double double gw25 then?

        Just under 3 weeks notice so it should be announced by 5pm if happening.

        I guess the club would prefer it to avoid congestion. Probably need to clear it with the safety officials.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          If so Brentford away in the early Saturday slot and an extra days rest ahead of the double.

          Compared to Man City on Saturday evening at Chelsea then home to Brentford 3 days later.

          Luton play the Sunday TV slot too at 4.30pm against Manchester United at home.

          Open Controls
        2. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          Looks like it's on the cards! Shame the PL have chosen to leave the announcement so late!

          It's the fans I feel sorry for 🙁

          Open Controls
      3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Cheers. Looks like I'll be getting Jota then

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Call me boring, I'm still gonna wait for it to be official 😆

          Open Controls
        2. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          See what I mean?

          https://twitter.com/CR97___/status/1753078947083178416 *facepalm*

          I'm waiting...

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Oh

            Almost good detective work ...

            Just didn't examine the pattern properly!

            Open Controls
    8. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Leno
      Porro Konsa Trippier
      KDB(c) Foden Gordon Palmer
      Watkins Solanke Haaland

      Areola DLuiz Gabriel Bell

      3.1m itb, 0 FT

      Team GTG? Correct subs?

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yep, certainly no hit required there

        Open Controls
    9. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Would people roll with this lot?

      Neto
      TAA, Trippier, Estup
      Saka, Gross, Gordon, palmer
      Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

      Turner, Konsa, Son, Kabore

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    10. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Raya Turner
      Moreno TAA, Porro, Estu, Gusto
      KDB, Foden, Saka, Palmer Eze
      Solanke Alvarez, Watkins

      I think i will roll (as Alvarez to Haaland is a -4 and not sure is ready yet, or Foden may go for Watkins)

      Benching Headache.(if Eze passed fit), Olise is fine but will play 60-70 again)

      Is Madders making Porro less appealing as an asset?
      Is Saka and TAA both worth it this week? Especially TAA who goes GW26 regardless of DGW or not.
      Is it a 3-4-3 GW i think.

      Bench 3 out of 5.
      1. TAA.
      2. Estu.
      3. Gusto.
      4. Saka.
      5. Eze

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Porro took 4/5 corners yesterday. As FFS paid member, can you check other set pieces from Spurs and who took them?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Kulusevski took the other corner

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        2 & 3

        Open Controls
    11. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Madness to consider starting Gordon over Saka? Gordon always looks like scoring and plays up front against Luton at home.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        I don't think it's mad. Might end up benching Saka myself.

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Despite scoring in the last game he has looked off form for a good while. Also think he plays wider than he used to do.

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            I actually think he's looked good in recent weeks despite blanking. I don't like benching him but I've got a tough decision this week if I do Archer to Haaland.

            Open Controls
            1. SirMattBugsby
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah, same here. Should we resist the move for 1 more GW? Depends on whether we can captain the big man..

              Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        36 mins ago

        Or Foden

        Open Controls
        1. SirMattBugsby
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It definitely is Foden vs Saka. I have a feeling Saka could get a pen: Liverpool have it in them to concede one and Arsenal don't create much from open play.

          Open Controls
    12. Fernandito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Would you get rid of any of these for Gordon?

      Saka
      Palmer
      Richarlison
      Jota
      Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gordon non essential.

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saka if you must

        Open Controls
    13. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      8.3 ITM. I'm considering rolling for this gameweek as i *think* I want to upgrade Archer to Haaland rather than lose either watkins or salanke:

      dubravka (areola)
      trent, porro, trips (maguire, gabriele)
      richi, bowen, saka, palmer, foden
      watkins, areola (archer)

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Do it this week then and bench Foden perhaps?

        Open Controls
      2. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        prob save then trips + archer to walker + haaland in 24?

        Open Controls
      3. romperstomper
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm starting to think trent -> someone, archer to haaland

        Open Controls
    14. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Which one to bench here?

      Foden Bowen Saka Gordon Palmer
      Alvarez (Prob becomes Haaland) Solanke Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        For a bigger potential rise in rank, I would play Foden and bench Saka and do the reverse to defend rank.

        Open Controls
    15. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      52 mins ago

      New article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/01/fpl-notes-what-pep-said-about-alvarez-haaland-klopp-on-taas-benching/

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.