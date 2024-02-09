242
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    What goalkeeper pair would you get if wildcarding this week?

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kaminski/Areola

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Onana and Kaminski

    3. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Alisson and Areola

  2. MGD
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Bench 1:

    A) Saka (whu)
    B) Palmer (cry)
    C) Solanke (ful)

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Going to end up like Foden benching

      Full attack?

      1. MGD
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Fortunately i didnt bench him last week, but benched Saka instead... But all my attackers returned except Solanke.

        miss the All out attack-chip 🙂

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

  3. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    What do you think the chances are of Adingra starting in GW25 after AFCON exploits? trying to cover the blank and make some 'pool moves

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably a start if he is not exhausted

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Never buy a Brighton attacker, or player for that matter

  4. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Solanke, Toney, Bowen and TAA > Haaland, Adebayo, Jota and Doughty - 8?

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not for me

      Bowen to Jota if you can afford it

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost. Better option this gw?

    A. Bowen > Jota
    B. Estu > doughty
    C. Both for a hit

    dubravka
    porro gabriel estu
    kdb saka foden bowen palmer
    haaland watkins

    areola solanke guehi baldock

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are we sure Darwin sterts?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      this week? yes
      next week? one and a half I think

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Well Liverpool lost and the attack was disjointed without him. Salah still out.

  7. Kam_lfc
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Trying to plan for GW25 and 26. Don’t want to use w/c or take many hits
    Currently have 3 Liverpool (salah / taa / Nunez) and 1 city (foden)

    A) Over the next two transfers is this worth -4 . . . Salah watkins porro bowen TO kdb haalland jota and senesi?

    B) Or would you hold on to salah until closer to dgw?

