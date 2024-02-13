336
Champions League February 13

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 7

336 Comments
Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 7 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 7

GOALKEEPERS

Everton v Arsenal team news: Raya in for Ramsdale, Havertz benched

Real Madrid face RB Leipzig this week, a side who have failed to win any of their last five matches. Because of this, the enabling price tag and the Spanish side’s experience in these latter stages, Andriy Lunin (€4.7m) could be a great option. If he fails to secure a significant return, then David Raya (€5.0m) of Arsenal will step in. The Gunners have maintained one of the best Premier League defences this season and Raya is the most reliable route into it, regarding minutes.

DEFENDERS

Who are the best replacements for injured Estupinan? 1

Meanwhile, doubling up on the Manchester City defence should be a top priority. They face Copenhagen – the lowest-ranked side left in the competition. Thankfully, we’ll get to see their line-up before the deadline so, for now, Manual Akanji (€4.9m) and Rico Lewis (€4.9m) both sit as placeholders.

Joining his goalkeeping team-mate is Arsenal’s William Saliba (€5.5m). Similar to Raya, he has very good clean sheet potential this week against Porto and costs €0.5m cheaper than centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes. Both colleagues scored a goal at the weekend.

Time to leave England and head across the channel. Paris Saint-Germain have a lovely home fixture against a Real Sociedad side that has failed to score in any of their last four matches in all competitions. As well as offering clean sheet potential, Achraf Hakimi (€6.1m) brings an attacking threat. In fact, the Moroccan has picked up seven attacking returns from 13 Ligue 1 starts so far.

Completing the back line is Ian Maatsen (€4.5m). Dortmund seem to be gaining momentum having won four of their last five outings. They’ve managed the same number of clean sheets in that period. PSV Eindhoven are next for the German side and one route into their defence is new loanee Maatsen. Not only has he started every match since joining but he’s also registered two assists in five appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 1 1

Bayern Munich’s form may have slipped recently but they regularly average more than three goals per game. They also face a Lazio side that is eighth in Serie A. Of course, one of several routes into the Bayern attack is Leroy Sane (€9.1m), in exceptional domestic form with 19 goal contributions in 21 matches.

Inter play on the third day of Matchday 7, one that lacks standout captaincy options. However, it’s still very important that UCL managers have that day covered in regards to the armband and Marcus Thuram (€6.5m) could fit the bill. Categorised as a midfielder in the game, Thuram continues to play as their forward, grabbing 16 attacking returns in this season’s Serie A.

Elsewhere, Man City have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, so investing in their attack could be essential. One player who immediately comes to mind is Phil Foden (€8.1m). The Englishman has been a vital cog for his side not just domestically but in the Champions League too, scoring three goals and creating two in five matches.

Playing on the last night of Matchday 7 is Arsenal, a side with 16 goals in Group B. Therefore, not only should we invest in their attack but they need captaincy consideration. Bukayo Saka (€9.8m) remains a standout option. Not only does Saka take his side’s penalties but he delivered an impressive three double-digit hauls earlier on.

Completing the midfield is PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery (€5.3m). The 17-year-old collected his own pair of group stage double-digit returns thanks to one goal, two assists and a Player of the Match award. Additionally, his brilliant price tag enables the budget to be used on others.

FORWARDS

France v Poland team news: Mbappe returns, Pavard a sub

Leading the Bayern attack is Harry Kane (€10.0m). A massive 29 goal contributions in the Bundesliga makes him one of Europe’s most prolific attackers this season – scoring four and assisting three in six Champions League matches.

Another forward that’s maintaining a world-class level of output is Kylian Mbappe (€11.5m). PSG have averaged around three goals over their last 10 matches and enter the Leipzig match in scintillating attacking form. So far this season, Mbappe has notched up 23 goals and four assists throughout Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Completing the trio is Erling Haaland (€11.7m). The Man City penalty taker and focal point stands out as day one’s best captaincy option, having netted 21 goals over this campaign.

CAPTAINCY

FPL notes: Haaland superb, Calvert-Lewin + Ward-Prowse deeper

As mentioned, Matchday 7 provides UCL Fantasy managers with four opportunities to secure a captain they’re happy with. Haaland is recommended against Copenhagen on day one but some could be tempted to instead opt for a Real Madrid attacker against RB Leipzig, a side that failed to keep a clean sheet during the groups.

Now that Jude Bellingham (€7.9m) is injured, forward Vinicius Junior (€11.1m) could be their best option. The Brazilian seems to be in a good run of form, banking three assists and three goals in his last four matches.

The second day’s armband could be a tougher decision between Kane and Mbappe but the latter has the edge due to home advantage. Day three could be tricky too but, for those with Thuram, it shouldn’t be. Some could also try Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug (€7.5m) because of his penalties and the five goals and two assists he picked up over his last four matches.

On the final day, it’d be risky to not choose Saka. For those that insist on taking a different route, perhaps centre-backs Gabriel and Saliba could be good options.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 7 PICKS

336 Comments
  1. AARON-1
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Play one:
    A Doughty hard double United/Liverpool
    B Estupinan SHEFF UTD away
    C Porro WOLVES home

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I'm leaning towards benching Doughty in spite of the double. However, Tottenham and Brighton not keeping clean sheets so I'd need an attacking return from Porro/Estu. They've dried up recently. It's a tricky one

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I fancy Estu from those.

      Best chance of getting both a CS and attacking return.

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, TAA*, Doughty
    Saka, KDB, Foden, Garnacho
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke

    (Turner*, Palmer , Konsa*, Lascelles*) 1 FT + 0.1 itb

    A) Konsa > Van Hecke
    B) Lascelles > Van Hecke
    C) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    bench:
    a. Watkins (Ful)
    b. Garnacho (Lut)

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Garnacho simply because his returns are very sporadic

      Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Starr both, but B if you must

      Open Controls
  4. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on Robertson minutes in the double? Just back from injury, but Tsimikas is not at full fitness yet I think?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      80 and 10

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gomez could easily play one game on the left, especially if Bradley's back by then

      Open Controls
  5. slamdunk
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which one to start?

    A-Garnacho
    B-Watkins

    Many thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      exact same dilemma , I would play Garnacho iif chasing big time

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Upgrade jota to salah ??

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Like "upgrading" Gusto to Reece James

      Open Controls
  7. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone else here do the Bing searches for Microsoft rewards? One of the activities today was:

    "A great goalkeeper - He is one of the best soccer players in the world. Find out more!"

    It went to a Bing search for Jordan Pickford.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Technically correct if you deep it

      Open Controls
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Salah back in full training this afternoon?

    Certainly looks like it ...

    https://x.com/LFC/status/1757410077823078674?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Salah's back baby ...

      Let the games begin!

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      jota and darwin double up doesnt look to good now

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        True dat.

        It could be a bit of a PR boost but he looked to be moving freely.

        Open Controls
    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Unless he disguises himself as Harvey *checks notes* ELLIOTT, there's no way I can afford him this week regardless.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        There is this.

        I can go Trent and Jota to Bell and Salah for exact money, 2 FTs.

        It's not straightforward is it ...

        He'll be up in price by tomorrow.

        Might just go early?

        Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Expect a price rise!

      Open Controls
    5. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      second game gainst Luton is 9 days away hmm

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        He will need some match play back in his legs ahead of the League Cup Final against Chelsea on 25th.

        17 and 21 Feb for 80 mins and 60 mins or so looks okay.

        With Trent uncertainty it's certainly tempting but there's no guarantees that he is fine just yet.

        Open Controls
    6. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I may sell Saka just for a dgw if he's starting

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        hear ya i can do jota to him in one move (been keeping itb for exact this possible scenario)

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I have to take a hit anyway.

          Trent and Saka out for Salah and Maguire,/Branthwaite easy

          Open Controls
          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            i’d keep saka

            Open Controls
    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is that Jota and the youth team players he's with?

      Still a few days before Saturday.

      Time for a decisive play again, me thinks.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Alisson, Elliot and youngsters

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          + Robertson, Gakpo

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            And Bradley and Jones

            Open Controls
  9. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Why was Connor Bradley unavailable last GW?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Compassionate leave.

      His father had passed away.

      Open Controls
  10. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    VVD, Jota, Nunez. KDB, Foden, Haaland. They're my players for the double. Any other combos? Is this the best combo?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Mine are looking like

      Ake (in for TAA)
      Foden, Jota (in for Richarlison)
      Darwin, Haaland

      Open Controls
  11. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    1FT, 1.1 ITB:

    Alisson, Areola
    Porro, Walker, Gabriel, Kilman, Konsa
    Saka, Foden, Jota, Gross, Gordon
    Haaland, Watkins, Darwin

    A: Roll
    B: Konsa to Doughty
    C: Konsa to Brentford defender

    Open Controls
  12. boc610
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    exact funds for palmer to salah...hmm

    Open Controls
  13. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Really struggling this week. Concerns over not having enough doublers. I suppose I wait for Trent news and go from there, but not having Jota or KDB is a problem?

    Dub (Areola)
    Porro / TAA* / Saliba (Estu/Baldock*)
    Foden / Gordon / Saka / Rich (Palmer)
    Adebayo / Haaland / Watkins

    Open Controls
  14. R.C
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    I can do TAA + Jota to Bradley + Salah for a -8

    I think it will be worth it.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jota out for a hit sounds crazy.

      Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      lol whut??

      Open Controls
  15. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah certainly back in training- no sign of Trent

    https://x.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1757410689386168710?s=20

    Open Controls
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    For folks that are concerned about the number of doublers they have for 25, have a look at the info below.

    The average top100k manager has 4.65 players with double GW25 fixtures, before transfers made after deadline.
    2.5 from City, 1.6 from Liverpool, 0.4 Luton and 0.16 from Brentford. Check all samples and exclude doubtful players here livefpl.net/dgw

    https://twitter.com/LiveFPLnet/status/1756446830118707572?t=taV7uOrg9mJz-KKvJbyWSA&s=19

    Open Controls
  17. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Will salah play both match?

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      no way he starts both imo

      Open Controls
  18. R.C
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bradley spotted in training?

    Open Controls
  19. boc610
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    trent owners...oof

    Open Controls
  20. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah is going to start both the games now, wont he...

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      This must be a parody account

      Open Controls

