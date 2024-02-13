The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 7

Our in-house expert FPL Reactions (aka Louis) picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 7 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

It’s the Champions League version of our Scout Picks, done on a knockout stage budget of €105m.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 7

GOALKEEPERS

Real Madrid face RB Leipzig this week, a side who have failed to win any of their last five matches. Because of this, the enabling price tag and the Spanish side’s experience in these latter stages, Andriy Lunin (€4.7m) could be a great option. If he fails to secure a significant return, then David Raya (€5.0m) of Arsenal will step in. The Gunners have maintained one of the best Premier League defences this season and Raya is the most reliable route into it, regarding minutes.

DEFENDERS

Meanwhile, doubling up on the Manchester City defence should be a top priority. They face Copenhagen – the lowest-ranked side left in the competition. Thankfully, we’ll get to see their line-up before the deadline so, for now, Manual Akanji (€4.9m) and Rico Lewis (€4.9m) both sit as placeholders.

Joining his goalkeeping team-mate is Arsenal’s William Saliba (€5.5m). Similar to Raya, he has very good clean sheet potential this week against Porto and costs €0.5m cheaper than centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes. Both colleagues scored a goal at the weekend.

Time to leave England and head across the channel. Paris Saint-Germain have a lovely home fixture against a Real Sociedad side that has failed to score in any of their last four matches in all competitions. As well as offering clean sheet potential, Achraf Hakimi (€6.1m) brings an attacking threat. In fact, the Moroccan has picked up seven attacking returns from 13 Ligue 1 starts so far.

Completing the back line is Ian Maatsen (€4.5m). Dortmund seem to be gaining momentum having won four of their last five outings. They’ve managed the same number of clean sheets in that period. PSV Eindhoven are next for the German side and one route into their defence is new loanee Maatsen. Not only has he started every match since joining but he’s also registered two assists in five appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Bayern Munich’s form may have slipped recently but they regularly average more than three goals per game. They also face a Lazio side that is eighth in Serie A. Of course, one of several routes into the Bayern attack is Leroy Sane (€9.1m), in exceptional domestic form with 19 goal contributions in 21 matches.

Inter play on the third day of Matchday 7, one that lacks standout captaincy options. However, it’s still very important that UCL managers have that day covered in regards to the armband and Marcus Thuram (€6.5m) could fit the bill. Categorised as a midfielder in the game, Thuram continues to play as their forward, grabbing 16 attacking returns in this season’s Serie A.

Elsewhere, Man City have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, so investing in their attack could be essential. One player who immediately comes to mind is Phil Foden (€8.1m). The Englishman has been a vital cog for his side not just domestically but in the Champions League too, scoring three goals and creating two in five matches.

Playing on the last night of Matchday 7 is Arsenal, a side with 16 goals in Group B. Therefore, not only should we invest in their attack but they need captaincy consideration. Bukayo Saka (€9.8m) remains a standout option. Not only does Saka take his side’s penalties but he delivered an impressive three double-digit hauls earlier on.

Completing the midfield is PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery (€5.3m). The 17-year-old collected his own pair of group stage double-digit returns thanks to one goal, two assists and a Player of the Match award. Additionally, his brilliant price tag enables the budget to be used on others.

FORWARDS

Leading the Bayern attack is Harry Kane (€10.0m). A massive 29 goal contributions in the Bundesliga makes him one of Europe’s most prolific attackers this season – scoring four and assisting three in six Champions League matches.

Another forward that’s maintaining a world-class level of output is Kylian Mbappe (€11.5m). PSG have averaged around three goals over their last 10 matches and enter the Leipzig match in scintillating attacking form. So far this season, Mbappe has notched up 23 goals and four assists throughout Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Completing the trio is Erling Haaland (€11.7m). The Man City penalty taker and focal point stands out as day one’s best captaincy option, having netted 21 goals over this campaign.

CAPTAINCY

As mentioned, Matchday 7 provides UCL Fantasy managers with four opportunities to secure a captain they’re happy with. Haaland is recommended against Copenhagen on day one but some could be tempted to instead opt for a Real Madrid attacker against RB Leipzig, a side that failed to keep a clean sheet during the groups.

Now that Jude Bellingham (€7.9m) is injured, forward Vinicius Junior (€11.1m) could be their best option. The Brazilian seems to be in a good run of form, banking three assists and three goals in his last four matches.

The second day’s armband could be a tougher decision between Kane and Mbappe but the latter has the edge due to home advantage. Day three could be tricky too but, for those with Thuram, it shouldn’t be. Some could also try Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug (€7.5m) because of his penalties and the five goals and two assists he picked up over his last four matches.

On the final day, it’d be risky to not choose Saka. For those that insist on taking a different route, perhaps centre-backs Gabriel and Saliba could be good options.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 7 PICKS