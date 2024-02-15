15
  1. Slurpy
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Gordon
    B) Garnacho
    C) Barkley
    D) Bailey
    E) Gross

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I like Bailey the most out of those

  2. Kaptenen
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start Watkins(ful) or Garnacho(lut)?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Watkins

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Garnacho for me, especially looking at how many chances/goals Luton have conceded in recent weeks on their left side

  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro, Gabriel, TAA
    Saka, Gordon, Foden, Jota
    Darwin, Watkins, Haaland (c)

    Areola, Saliba, Palmer Taylor,

    2ft 0.3itb

    A TAA to Ake
    B TAA and Dubravka to Ake and Alison

    Any other suggestions?

    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A, and start Saliba over Porro

  4. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Did Porro -> Ake when Gvardiol got injured. Now that Trent is injured I'm regretting it as it will now cost me points to add more doublers. Do I:

    1 field the 4 fit doublers I have
    2 sell Trent for another Liverpool player for -4
    3 use the Trent funds and buy a 3rd Liverpool player for -8

  5. Jeppe1234
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench boost? Areola (nfo), Bowen (nfo), Branthwaite (CRY), Van Hecke (shu)? Or just triple captain Haaland?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm pretty similar (would be Moreno/Garnacho over Van Hecke) but decided against it after West Ham's pitiful showing last week. They have to react after that game but unless Paquetá is back and able to play a decent amount of time then I just can't justify doing it with Bowen and Areola

  6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    "Haaland’s 27 home league games at Manchester City have brought 30 goals, 10 assists, nine double-digit hauls and just four blanks."

    I do get the point and significance of this but it's heavily relying on last season. If you're looking at this year it's 8 games, 8 goals, 3 assists, 2 double-digit hauls and 2 blanks. Nothing to sniff at of course, and this week he could well have one of those games like the one against a Fulham side (without Palhinha) where he got 4 of those 11 returns, but I feel like some see it as the be-all moment of the season. Haaland and Salah will surely have further DGWs that will provide an option too

    1. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      He got 8 points in his double gameweek last year when I TC'd him. Sickening

    2. Blueberg
      • 8 Years
      just now

      True, but i think one other point to consider is that people are planning bench boosts and free hits in those other doubles. This week seems, to most people, to be the "free" double week to use the TC.

  7. gonzalocampos
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    1) Watkins to Darwin for free (0.4 to get Watkins back)
    2) Save

    Current team:
    Dubravka
    Saliba - Gabriel - Estupinan
    KDB - Foden - Jota - Saka
    Solanke - Haaland (TC) - Watkins
    Areola - Palmer - Konsa - Taylor

  8. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    just now

    a. Ake and Jota
    b. Virgil and Foden

    ???

