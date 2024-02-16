405
Rate My Team February 16

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on the way, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Double Gameweek targets, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Redranger
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Gordon
    B) Watkins
    C) Solanke

    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Solanke

    2. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      C

  2. Cali
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    The TAA and Porro injuries will allow me to restructure my defense. 1FT.

    A) Porro to Ake (play Etsu)
    B) TAA, Porro to Ake, Gabriel/Pau/Doughty (-4) and bench Etsu
    C) TAA, Porro, Palmer to KDB, Doughty, Maguire/Bradley (-8)
    D) TAA, Porro, Gordon to KDB, Gabriel, Bradley (-8)

    Areola, Dubravka
    Porro, TAA, Saliba, Etsu, Lamptey
    Saka, Jota, Foden, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Darwin, Watkins

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      I don't see the value in the hit for the defenders, so not B. I am not sure KDB is worth the -8 - Just A for me (not keen on Ake either personaly)

  3. Tango74
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Bottomed

    With Alison possiblly injured , who should I get? as full on city players

  4. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    A or B?

    A - TAA to Ake for free and play Gross
    B - TAA to Bradley and Gross to KDB for -4

    1. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B

  5. FPL_Devil
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Thoughts on Porro to Walker? or should I just start Estupinan.

  6. Aye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Play

    Leno (AVL)
    Areola (nfo)

  7. andresugianto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    I have
    Raya

    Gabriel, porro, estu, konza and ake

    Palmer, saka, richarlison, bowen, foden

    Haaland, watkins, darwin

    0 FT and 0.2 money ITB

    Trying to not free hit on GW 29, so planning on transfer

    a) considerring a move for barkley to replace palmer for a -4, the logic is to target DGW 25 and 28 and he might play in GW 29, could be worth it the long run. If i take barkley then the midfield slot is full (wouldnt be able to get D.luiz for GW 26 since i would be keeping bowen and richarlison (since he plays GW 26 and 29) and would keep saka and foden till atleast week 27/28

    b) dont take the hit, since i will need to take -4 hit next week to have 11 outfield players. Would likely be Darwin to solanke and palmer to D. Luiz or something along the line.

    C) replace porro since he is injured although he might be fit and play in 29 to doughty with a -4 hit as he has DGW 25 and 28 and most likely play in GW 29

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thats a lot of question.... I don't like A, I don't think losing Palmer is a decision to be taken lightly and not for someone like Barkley. B looks fine.

      1. andresugianto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thinking of not FH in gameweek 29 and wildcarding palmer in GW 30/31. Do you think palmer will score more points than barkley even though barkley will likely play 5 games and palmer 3 games till the end of GW 29

        1. andresugianto
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Might even be 6 GWs for barkley if he plays on GW 29

    2. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      C

  8. Extr3meZy
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Bench one :

    A) Gordon
    B) Maddison
    C) Watkins
    D) Garnacho

    1. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      D

  9. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Been so absorbed in the fact that Trent being out means I could get Jota for a hit, I haven't really stopped consider if I should?

    Would be for Palmer ->Jota (-4):

    KDB, Foden, Saka, Garnacho, Palmer*
    Haaland, Adebayo (Watkins)

    1. Chipmunk
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Don’t sell Palmer

      1. andresugianto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        The problem with palmer is that he plays city this week and between GW 25 to 29, he will likely play 3 Matches and blank in 26 and 29. Other midfield options have atleast 4-6 matches. Is it still worth to keep?

  10. Chipmunk
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    What team to target for blank 26 & 29?

    1. andresugianto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Aston villa i reckon, their attackers

  11. mmkthedon
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      gw 25 team:
      Leno
      Gabriel-Digne-Porro
      Saka-Foden-Palmer-Gordon-Richarlison
      Watkins-Haaland-Nunez
      I'm thinking of going for Richarlson>Jota and Porro>Ake for a -4 hit
      thoughts??

      1. Chipmunk
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Go for it

    • The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Why does it seem Adebayo is completely overlooked? Two doubles coming up. Likely to feature in GW29 and is the most inform forward in FPL.
      What are your thoughts?

      1. andresugianto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Depends on your 2 other forwards?

      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Luton

    • pool boys
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      sell garnacho or palmer for Jota, loosing 0,5 on Palmer doing so? Neither starting gw 25
      9 gw26 players keeping garnacho 1 FT

    • tropicain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I have a dilemma: TAA --> Gabriel + Kabore --> Reguilon for free?
      Is it then better to play Reguilon or Estupinan?

      My team has then 3 city DGWers and no LIV so that I can have 11 players in 26 and then roll to 27. I plan to have 7 players for GW 29 if no more fixtures are added. I don't want to use my Free hit but is it enough?

    • EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      So the dullard Allisson becker move paid off

