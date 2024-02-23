156
Rate My Team February 23

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

156 Comments
With Blank Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on the way, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. boc610
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    *checks most transferred in player*

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      100k dummies since this morning, don’t follow news updates.

  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Could someone kindly tell me what the chances of Burnley playing in 29 are? I’m not up to date with all these hame changes

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Burnley playing 100% and it's schedules

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Another dud team i don’t want or need

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      100%

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Both them and their GW29 opponents Brentford are out the Cup so fixture expected to take place as scheduled that GW.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cool. Perhaps I ditch Livramento over Taylor then. Just feel Livramento could get back in really soon and Burnley are rubbish

  3. darlo1883
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Areola Dub
    Doughty Robinson Mykolenko Ake Reguilon
    Salah Foden Jota Saka Barkley
    Haaland Adebayo Watkins

    A.. Wildcard
    B. 4 point hit for bare 11
    ?????

  4. Siva Mohan
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Rashford or Hwang ?

    1. Mother Farke
        36 mins ago

        Preferably the player that has shown form as opposed to the one that has struggled all season.

      • g40steve
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        The with 30 points more & played 4 games less.

      • Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        The one playing against a pub team.

