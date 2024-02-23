49
49 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Dropzone 3 please Ben!

  2. KaapseKloppse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    I've got a full 11 for gw26 in a 4-4-2. Should I take -4pts to bring in either Ait-Nouri (SHU) or Robinson (mun) for Konsa (back 2nd Mar) and bench Burn (ars), or make no further transfers this week?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      If you do this we’ll have to take four points and put it in the penalty pot.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Will either move pay back the 4 points ? You will get an immediate rise in rank if you do not take a -4 this week.

    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Drop Burn instead of Konsa? that way you will have Konsa for BGW29.

    4. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yeah Ait Nouri is fun and will outscore Burn by more than 4 pts

  3. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Lots of possibilities but suggestions welcome.

    2 free transfers and 5.2 Itb. FH in 29 probably

    Pickford
    Estupiñán Robinson Beyer
    Foden Saka Gross
    Haaland Solanke Alvarez
    Neto Palmer Gusto Virgil Jota

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      VVD > Gabriel and Jota > Rashford.

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Good calls, thanks

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Always welcome!

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Any injury update on Baldock?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Presser today

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Wooohooo wait for pressers, wait for pressers!

  5. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week? FH in 29 probably
    1 FT, 0.1 ITB

    Ederson
    Estu, Trippier, *Porro
    Foden, Saka, Garnacho, *Diaz
    Halland, Solanke, Archer,

    Dubravka , *Colwill, *Virgil, *Jota

    Cheers

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      VVD/Jota > Gabriel/Rashford!

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Jota has to leave. Gross or WOL mids are the popular picks this week. That should give cash for Colwill to ARS defender.

  6. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Adebayo to Toney done.

    Now to decide whether Trippier gets a gardening leave or Porro. Whether Kevin is real or fake...

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Keep Porro, ditch KDeepfakeB and Trippier!

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        what to do with so much cash? get Salah next week?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          Salah for sure!

  7. zon
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Getting Saka back is priority. Best route here? 1 ft, 0.9 itb

    Areola Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Estupinan Taylor Porro
    KDB Foden Richarlison Palmer Jota
    Haaland Toney Solanke

    A) Estu + Jota -> Van Hecke + Saka (-4)
    B) Richarlison + Jota -> Bailey + Saka
    C) Porro + Jota -> Reguilon + Saka

    1. zon
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      All are for a hit, obviously

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      c

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      KDB > Saka

    4. The Tonberry
        45 mins ago

        If FH29 then Estu to Air Nouri, otherwise C

    5. mr_jones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Jota to? (want to free up money for Salah)

      A) Garnacho
      B) Sarabia
      C) Adingra

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        C

      2. The Tonberry
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          If you can't afford Hwang then Garnacho from those options

        • Nanook
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          My vote would be A

        • NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          C

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I'd probably go Garnacho.

          Adingra is intriguing though.

      3. George James
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Used my FT on Jota >> Hwang but only have 10 for GW26.

        Anything worth a hit?

        0FT 4.5m ITB

        Areola
        Taylor • Gabriel • Estu • Ake
        Saka • Hwang • Foden
        Haaland • Watkins • Darwin*

        Turner / Palmer / Rich / Porro

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Darwin to Solanke

          1. NZREDS
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Agree, 2 points back for an extra starter already and has great fixture coming up

      4. Steavn8k
          38 mins ago

          Who to bench?
          A: Taylor (Palace A)
          B: Trippier (Arsenal A)
          C: Estu (Everton H)

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            A, even though Palace have only scored one goal all season.

            1. Steavn8k
                10 mins ago

                It surely feels like it. Don't even feel certain Taylor will start, so probably the best bid. Thanks!

                1. mr_jones
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  tricky, because Estu could probably also be benched again.

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Plays, benched, plays, benched etc etc.

                  2. Steavn8k
                      just now

                      True, also want to get rid of him eventually, but it seems he gets every second start yes. So I might just bet on him for this week.

              • theplayer
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Taylor. No one knows if he'll start yet plus Burnley defence terrible anyway.

                1. Steavn8k
                    just now

                    True true. Difficult to see them keeping a clean sheet in any game.

              • dansmith1985
                • 1 Year
                25 mins ago

                G2G? Used my FT on Jota to Hwang and have 11 this week. Next week will do Adebayo to Solanke and maybe Taylor to Senesi for a -4

                Areola
                Estu Taylor Ake Gabriel
                Gordon Saka Foden Hwang
                Haaland Watkins

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  You’re cooking with gas! Could not be more template! Arise Sir Dansmith1985 the Unclothed!

              • dennis the menace
                • 12 Years
                10 mins ago

                Anyone know good Brighton twitter accounts to follow for team news / team leaks?

              • bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Gordan has one away return all season against the PL's worst D, and is travelling to the team with the best D this GW. Would yo play?

                A) Gordon
                B) Branthwaite

                1. theplayer
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I would still play Gordon. Wouldn't fancy an Everton clean sheet either.

                2. Jullepuu
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Tough one but maybe B

              • Jullepuu
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                I'm free hitting in gw29 and need a defender for this week. So who is the best pick up to 4.8mil for the next three game weeks?
                Cash? Coufal? Kilman? Senesi?

