FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 26

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Blank Gameweek 26, when many had to take a points hit just to field a full starting XI, differential captains Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins outscored the popular choice of Erling Haaland, whilst only a select few owned Jarrod Bowen’s hat-trick.

We report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing as well as on the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Even Winje is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code 5k0l6n) and has risen to 58th overall. Watkins had Even’s armband, also getting double-digit hauls from Saka, Phil Foden and Lewis Dunk.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

But Euan Thompson remains on top for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and sits 64th overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 26 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 47 after hits, with 48 teams being removed.

It means that 220 are going through to Gameweek 27. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

David Squires – now 3,561st overall – is top scorer of the Gameweek, with double-digit hauls from all four of his midfielders Bowen, Saka, Foden and Douglas Luiz. He is heading for a fourth successive top 20k finish.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Cak Juris has regained the lead from Ignazio La Rosa in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues following the latter’s loss to Adam Ferguson. Cak previously led after Gameweeks 3 to 5, 14 to 18 and 20 to 24, has 48 points out of a possible 78 and is 32nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 24 update.

The joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 69 points each are Andrew Calverley in League 9 Division 30 and Fernando Ayerdi in League 9 Division 159. Andrew is now 4,071st overall.

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) is ahead for a fourth straight week and sixth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. His global rank is 2,734th.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Jack Penn (ZoumasBloomers) leads for a second successive week and sixth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league and has risen to 5,080th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

John Taudte now sets the pace in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d), moving to 47th overall. He came 677th in 2015/16 and has since had two more finishes in the top 5k.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a third straight week and fifth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

It’s four successive weeks on top for Eddy Healey in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk), moving to 2,941st overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Markku Ojala leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and rises to 2,032nd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Lee Byron is number one for a second successive week and third time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy). The success of Bowen, Foden and Saka brought a worldwide rise to 1,859th.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for a second successive week and fourth time this season in his own FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for the 15th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is 6,174th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

And it’s back to Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT), in front for an 11th week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

187th overall, it’s also Christian’s 11th week on the summit of my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a seventh week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5) and is 2,622nd overall. Alongside this, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) continues its steady upward progress and is now in third place.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Peter Cameron keeps his lead for a second week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh).

Strangely, Kevin Weisz now lies second in both the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league and the Hall of Shame Tourney – a very odd double!

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Mateusz Kabat sets the pace for a fourth week in my January to May League (league code 5v12bh), having risen globally from 23k to 284th over the last six Gameweeks. David Squires is level with him on points but has made more transfers during the period.

