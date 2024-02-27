26
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Here we go

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW26 (268 teams)

    Safety score = 47
    Top score = David Squires with 86

    48 teams to be removed, 220 teams through to GW27.
    Up to minimum 14% out next GW.
    Congrats to all the survivors!

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Damn, got 46. Had a good run.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Reggy killed you, well done getting this far.

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Reg killed me too. Until next time......

  3. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Scared of not owning Cole effin Palmer this week

    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      But... but.... Hwang Messi Chan

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Why don't you get him then?

  4. NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Ouch Estupinan and reggy killing me, need to sort out my defesnse asap with lascelles and Taylor, got myself into a real predicament. Probably senesi for the double I guess

  5. mojoindojo
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Jota, TAA to Bowen, Dawson for a hit was one of the most productive transfer set I've ever had.
    23 points gained!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Tis shamo to boasto!

      B84jwh

      1. mojoindojo
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Hall of shame? Already in

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Outstanding work! Where are you ranked?

          1. mojoindojo
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            36th

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Ooooo nice, I mineself am 58th.

  6. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    When are we expecting Salah back, and is Son an option yet? Need to replace KDB

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      KDB > Bowen

      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        The hatty hero good sir, not in my books though , was catching to 10 in my league with my reg -1 to Bowen zzz

      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        ffs the kind of knee jerking i dont kneed

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I shall take mine tongue out of mine cheek now!

  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Pretty pleased with 26k OR in the second chance league. Helping a bit to recover from my worst start to a season ever.

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Nice! Not bad that at all, onwards and upwards

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      There are no second chances, only the Hall of Shame!

  8. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Dubravka Turner
    Maguire Gabriel Pau Taylor Porro
    Saka Foden KDB Hwang Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Archer

    1 FT 2.9
    Archer > Solanke is the obvious move I suppose. Anything else?

  9. Holmes
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Was tough but finally under 9m rank, wohooo...

  10. 2999 - Lady of Legend
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    A rare Hall of Shame green, 638, breaking that top 600 has been a struggle.

