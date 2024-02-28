Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers: MD19 — The Home Straight

It was quite a Gameweek, provided you didn’t bottle it; and it wasn’t just the fixture list that delivered blanks, particularly for those who chased gold, or were knocked off their perch at Old Trafford. The battle for Premier League glory looks like going to the wire, but it’s congratulations to Liverpool Under 16s, who won the first trophy of the season. The billionaires in blue delivered yet another Wembley blank, and even played their ‘didn’t see it’ chip, but still came up short against Uncle Virgil and the kids. Maybe they should give the FPL Juice 5-a-side tournament a shot.

There are no points refunds in the Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers FPL community tournament, where the focus was on promotion and relegation battles, and bagging the best spots on the beach. With three rounds to go it’s still all to play for, apart from one notable exception. Here’s how it all unfolded on Matchday 19.

PREMIER LEAGUE

CAFU GOOD MEN 2-4 SHEIKH, BLATTER AND RAUL

The best squad in the league delivered an imperious team performance to clinch victory over the Cafus, and build an unassailable lead over their Premier League rivals. Many congratulations to Sheikh, Blatter and Raul, who have been doing what it says on the tin all season. For the Cafus, it’s back to the relegation dogfight.

FABIO CANNAVARIANCE 1-3 FONTAINE OF KNOWLEDGE

The Fabios ran out of gas in the championship race, and the Fontaines kept their slim hopes of avoiding the drop alive with an unlikely victory. The damage was done in the H2Hs, where a clean sheet from @nsreynolds, a strike from @FPL_Thinkerman, and a brace from @Fplbinary (73) left the Fabios with too much to do.

BANYANA BAFANA 1-5 NETFLIX AND CHILWELL

The Chilwells leapfrogged the, now former, Champions thanks to H2H strikes from @cazzaFPL and @FPLJerome, and a surfeit of Bowens in the Squad match. Banyana Bafana will have to pick up the pace to get back into the top four.

SON OF A GÜN 0-3 I GERD MÜLLER A PINT

The Müllers delivered a much-needed win to pull within one point of safety. A clean sheet from @AllezLeChef, and strikes from @lagdonff and @FF_Thinker went down well, and a chaser in the Squad match helped everyone to forget that @Smakerz87’s 85-point haul had been left on the bench. The Sons probably need another win before they hit the beach.

SPEARSMINT DINO 2-2 EL SIN NOMBRE

It was honours even in this mid-table clash. The Nombres had the edge in the H2Hs, with @FPLEditor and @FrankWalsh both notching, but Gilles Wanlin reduced the deficit, and the Dino Squad restored parity.

OPPENHAMSTER 0-1 WAN FLEW OVER NKUNKU’S NEST

The Oppenhamsters delivered another low-grade performance, and now face the prospect of losing their place at the top table. @zan_fpl_keroski (85) glowed in goal for the Hamsters, but @FPLdchin also kept it clean, and it was the Nkunkus who went nuclear in the Squad match to sneak into the top four.

Premier League Table

Spearsmint Dino deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player.

CHAMPIONSHIP

NUSANTARA GAUCHOS 4-1 FC HA LA LAND

The Gauchos kept their promotion hopes alive, but FC Ha La Land picked the wrong time to go gaga. @davekdatsun opened the scoring for the visitors, but @wide_playmaker and @almnkbwie struck back for the Gauchos, who finished the job in the Squad match.

CAMEROON DIAZ 2-0 KAHN YOU FEEL THE LÖW TONIGHT

The Cameroons had just enough stardust to keep the Löws from getting a high. It was a fast start for the A-listers, thanks to a goal from @Waj2510 and headline performances in the Squad match, but it took a come-from-behind clean sheet from @tomba1 to clinch it. The Cameroons are on the rise, but the Löws can’t afford to drop any lower.

MURDER ON ZIDANE’S FLOOR 0-4 PANDA EXPRESS CDF

The Pandas floored the Zidanes to ease their relegation worries, and leave their hosts in the mire. An unlikely clean sheet from @rpick86, and strikes from @ManOnPodcast_Dronuk and Matthew Milton in the H2Hs set the tone, but the heavy lifting was done in the Squad match, with Fpl_glasto (91) leading by example.

CASH BANDICOOT 3-1 ONANAS IN PYJAMAS

The Onanas started brightly in this top-of the-table clash, but didn’t have enough Bowens, and the Bandicoots cashed in thanks to H2H goals from @RUBAN6690 and @FPL_KLOPP (70), and the leadership of @AndyChatsFPL (75) in the Squad match. @Fpl_Ashington (71) struck a consolation for the Onanas, who remain in the frame for promotion.

FLOWERS 5-0 NO FUCHS GIVEN

No Fuchs couldn’t get it done against the Florists, and the trap door beckons. The Flowers are also facing the chop, but delivered a much-needed growth spurt thanks to green shoots from steve72saunders and @gavin_webb, some tidy bed-work from @Mreidfelt (77), and further blossoming, led by Luke Willgoose (83), in the Squad match.

HAND OF ZOFF 2-2 ONE TCHOUAMENI

Both sides needed the points, but a draw leaves One Tchouameni with ground to make up on promotion rivals, while the Zoffs are just four points clear of the bottom three. The visitors had the advantage in the H2Hs, with MatGilbert88’s clean sheet being supplemented by a brace from @Chev_Luck (70), but the Zoffs had the goods to restore parity in the Squad match.

Championship League Table

LEAGUE ONE

SWEET 2FA 6-0 MARITIM +62

Sweet 2FA are already on the beach, but the Maritims were all at sea, and lost further ground in the battle to avoid that sinking feeling. This mismatch was settled by a four-goal blast in the Squad match, with additional embellishment from @Ryan_ms28 and @fpltrader in the H2Hs, while @fplplannerau tidied up at the back.

GARUDA CHEERS UP MASVANSA 2022 0-4 THE HEROES

It was no cheers for the Garudas, who blew an opportunity to break into the top three, but high-fives for the Heroes, who are still on track for a great escape. @qprcaribbean manned the barricades after @snorklehorse notched in the H2Hs; and the supporting cast finished the job, with @General_Zod_PE1 and @TheFPLPub (both 75) leading the way.

SHELBY COMPANY LIMITED 3-0 IT’S A WONDERFUL CRYUFF

Cruyff stock is on the turn after this disappointing awayday, but they do at least hang on to third place. The Shelbys joined a crowded pursuit pack, thanks to a strike from Ezraa Thompson, excellent hygiene from @dmlsquires (86), and insider trading in the Squad match.

GENTLMAN’S GREALISH 3-2 WINNING MENTALITY WANDERERS

The Grealish moved within a point of the top three, whilst consigning the Wanderers to their inevitable fate. Their winning mentality was evident in the H2Hs, where @Alasdairtweets and @fpldeadlyledley (71) both notched; but @fplplonker spoiled the party, and the Grealish squad did the rest.

NO KOEMAN NO CRY 2-0 KEANE 16

No need for hankies here as No Koeman defeated the league-leaders to stay a point clear of the bottom three. @Dannymorata and David Hewitt exchanged clean sheets in the H2Hs, but @EDDIEOLIECH (75) and @KIREMA_JUNIOR (74) led the shouting to ensure that the Keanes were blunted in the Squad match.

FLYING DUTCHMEN 2-2 MARADONA KEBABS

The Dutchmen stalled in their attempt to gain ground on the leaders, but did succeed in going halves with the Kebabs. Goals from Gaurav Gharge and @gurdit_lugani10, and an eponymic performance from @Ally_Son9 (71), ensured a flying start; and it looked promising for the Dutchmen in the Squad match, following hauls from @fpl_joker (78) and @rowhunn (76), but the Kebabs had other ideas and unleashed @FPL_Blackwolf (86) and @TW11DDY (82) to secure a point.

League One Table

LEAGUE TWO

FRED RICE EATER 0-4 RUUD BULLET

It was extra portions for the Ruuds against their lowly hosts. @FPL_RJM set the standard between the sticks, and shots were fired in the Squad match, with @fplchiplesschaps (68) leading the way. @Pandiramsey (67) was a bright spark for the Freds, but it’s the Ruuds who go marching on.

A PLANET WITH NO STARS 3-0 INTEGRITY IS MBUEMO

The Planets did their promotion aspirations a world of good by dispatching the high-flying Mbeumos. @FerrellFpl and @FPLCricketer (70) got off the mark in the H2Hs, @Joshuacharles (74) repelled boarders, and @fpl_roberto (74) ensured that the Squad finished the job.

THE NATION OF DOMINATION 0-4 THE DEADLY DEADLINERS

The Nation were dominated by the Deadliners in the battle for mid-table obscurity. @FPLhimbo (71) did the housekeeping, and @FPL_Sandwich popped in for a snack, but the real feasting took place in the Squad match, with @FPL_DIGGY (79) being first in the queue.

THE GALACTICOS 0-3 THE NONCHALANT TWENTY2

The Galacticos really needed this one, but Greyhead will have to get the cheque-book out again after another calamitous home performance. The Nonchalants dominated in all areas: @FPL_Chubbs locked it up in goal; @FPLLogic (76) opened the scoring; and the Squad finished the job.

THE GENERALISTS 0-2 UNBELIEVABLE GEOFF

The Generalists need a strategic reset following another disappointing campaign, but the Unbelievables delivered a Bowen-inspired smash and grab raid to close in on the promotion berths. A strike from @FplKelv (78), and assured handling from @espenhaggis (71) set the tone, and @fplnwo (73) ensured there were no surprises in the Squad match.

LET’S GET READY TO CRUMBLE – BYE

It’s extra preparation time for the Crumblers in the fight against soggy bottoms.

League Two Table

MANAGER OF THE WEEK

After the austerity of DGW25, it was good to see the points flowing again, and this week’s top five were quick to cash in. @Smakerz87 delivered his 85-point haul from the bench; @zan_fpl_kerosski (85) excelled between the sticks for the Hamsters n a losing cause; @dmlsquires (86) also shone as the custodian for the Shelbys; and @FPLBlackwolf (86) bared his teeth for the Kebabs. However, this week’s top banana, with a tuneful 91 points, is @Fpl_glasto (Panda Express CDF). Well done all.

MATCHDAY 20 FIXTURES

Here’s what we have to look forward to on Matchday 20.

As with previous seasons, information on gameweek scores, including live updates are available here and by accessing Livescores by TopMarx.

It’s also worth visiting Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers (@OfficialSKLW) on X for a briefing by Simon Le Bon on the Cup competition.

That’s all for now. I’m off to root for a Cupset. Stay safe.