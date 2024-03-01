277
  1. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    a) Mateta
    b) Bailey (-4pts)

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  2. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Haha Bayern drop more points

  3. shapply
    • 10 Years
    just now

    bottomed. FH29, looking for Jota replacement for 2 gameweeks

    1) Odegaard
    2) Son
    3) Maddison
    4) Havertz
    5) Martinelli

  4. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    1FT + £4.1m

    Raya Kelleher
    Gabriel Porro Estupinan Moreno Gusto
    Foden Richarlison Hwang Palmer Garnacho
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    I have no idea what to do this week or whether to FH or not GW29

    Currently have 4 players in 29 including Richarlison and Porro

    Free hit the best plan for me?

