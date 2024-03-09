1047
  1. boc610
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    the people who benched/ sold city players for that will be quivering wrecks tomorrow for 90+mins

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Luckily I bought Salah 😎

      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        but you took a -12

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yeah little bit of fun and all that

        2. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Plus gives me 8 for next week so seeing it as a -6 each week

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Only sold KdB for Bowen. Kept both Haaland & Foden and played them.

      Worried about KdB & Palmer (He is 1st on my bench)

    3. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Well as a City fan Haaland can score as many as he wants even though I sold him.
      Also still another two fixtures for players like Morris to Haalands one so can't say it was a failure yet.

      1. GREEN JUMPERS
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That’s the spirit

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    doughty not conceding a second is the real winner

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      100% this, he was awesome as well, should have 2 assists plus maybe goal and bonus

  3. Kane not win a trophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Solanke vs. Morris showdown on Wednesday.

    Luckily I kept Haaland and went for Morris only. The double up with Solanke would have ruined my weekend.

    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      You haven’t seen Haaland play yet, could get worse 😆

      1. Kane not win a trophy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeah. But he should still get more than both together (now).

        Liverpool's defence too leaky.

        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Think Pool win comfortably to nil

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      I need them to both start in a goal-fest, so it will probably end up 0-0. 🙂

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        *both star...

      2. Kane not win a trophy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        That would be good for Alfie though. 🙂

        1. FFS ManU
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          I've got him too, and I will accept any crumbs that FPL throws my way this week.

  4. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    I hope for hattrick for Foden/KdB tomorrow

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      kdb can do all the assisting the assister, loads of foden a haaland g

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      KdB can haul as long as Foden & Haaland are the benefactors.

  5. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Soldonkey

    Welcome to my All-Trash Team

    Soldonkey, Mount, Sterling, Chilwell, Reese, Can, Martial, Bruno, Firmino, DCL

    Even with triple fixtures, you can't have any of these bums.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's your fault for having Can in your team in the first place! What were you expecting?!

  6. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Today’s actually been hilarious. Benched Garnacho’s nine points and played Doughty and Solanke (c) for a combined two points. 😀

