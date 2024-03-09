Bournemouth and Luton Town kick off their Double Gameweek 28 fixtures this afternoon.

They’re among six sides in action at the traditional Saturday kick-off time:

The headline team news comes from the south coast, where Dominic Solanke starts for the Cherries amid his ongoing battle with a knee injury.

Andoni Iraola’s only alteration sees Chris Mepham come in for the injured Marcos Senesi.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder rings the changes following Monday’s thrashing by Arsenal.

The fit-again Ben Brereton Diaz and youngster Ollie Arblaster are among the players handed a start at the Vitality Stadium.

Geroge Baldock and Ben Osborn are also recalled as Ahmed Ahmedhodžić, Ollie Norwood, James McAtee and Vinicius Souza are benched.

Rob Edwards makes two changes for Luton’s first fixture of Gameweek 28.

Gabriel Osho and Chiedozie Ogbene come into the starting lineup, with Amari’i Bell injured and Andros Townsend benched.

Jordan Ayew has recovered from a minor hip issue, so Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner names an unchanged side.

In the ‘other’ 3pm game, Gary O’Neil makes three changes to his Wolves XI.

Santiago Bueno, Joao Gomes and Nathan Fraser are promoted to the side as Toti and Tommy Doyle drop to the bench.

Craig Dawson is absent with a groin injury.

Fulham boss Marco Silva names the same team for the third league match in a row.

That means that Joao Palhinha, available again after suspension, has to settle for a place on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Adams, Unal, Billing, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings.

Sheffield United XI: Grbic, Bogle, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Osborn, Hamer, Arblaster, Tom Davies, Brereton, McBurnie.

Subs: Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Hughes, Édouard, Ahamada, Plange, Rodney, Ozoh.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Ogbene, Doughty, Kaboré, Barkley, Clark, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Hashioka, Townsend Sr, Nelson, Piesold.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, S Bueno, Ait-Nouri, M Lemina, Gomes, Neto, Bellegarde, Sarabia, Fraser.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, B Traore, N Lemina, H Bueno, Doyle, Toti, Chirewa, Chiwome.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Broja, Cairney, A Traore, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Palhinha.

