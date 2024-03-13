In this ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we take an overview of the latest Premier League disciplinary situation ahead of Gameweek 29.

Firstly, we will round up who is nearing a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Then, we reveal when each team’s 32nd league fixture is. The significance of that is discussed below.

We will also look at who is suspended this weekend and who is back from a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

WHEN DOES EACH TEAM PLAY THEIR 32ND LEAGUE FIXTURE?

It will be Gameweek 32 for seven teams but with six fixtures postponed in Gameweek 29, it will be Gameweek 33 or later for other clubs.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, postponed in Gameweek 26, is still without a new date, too.

Team 32nd fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 33 Aston Villa Gameweek 32 Bournemouth Gameweek 33 Brentford Gameweek 32 Brighton Gameweek 33 Burnley Gameweek 32 Chelsea Gameweek 34 Crystal Palace Gameweek 33 Everton Gameweek 33 Fulham Gameweek 32 Liverpool Gameweek 33 Luton Gameweek 32 Man City Gameweek 33 Man Utd Gameweek 33 Newcastle Gameweek 33 Nottm Forest Gameweek 32 Sheff Utd Gameweek 33 Spurs Gameweek 33 West Ham Gameweek 32 Wolves Gameweek 33

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Three players are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension: Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m), Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m) and West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez (£5.0m).

There are three notable names, from a Fantasy perspective, on eight yellow cards: Anthony Gordon (£6.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.5m). All of them are owned by at least 9% of Fantasy managers.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 29 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Billy Gilmour (£4.8m) and Mason Holgate (£4.0m) are now available after their three-game bans. Neither of them are in Gameweek 29 action, however.

Aston Villa very much are but they’ll have to face West Ham United without John McGinn (£5.4m), who himself begins a three-match suspension.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains suspended until August.