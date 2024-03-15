The vast majority of Free Hit teams in Blank Gameweek 29 are going to include Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) and Ivan Toney (£8.2m) for obvious reasons.

However, for those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers opting to play a 3-4-3/4-3-3 formation, who is the best third forward?

Here, we take a look at the top options to consider.

GOAL THREAT – LAST SIX MATCHES

Name Mins Goals Shots per90 Shots in the box per90 xG per90 FPL goal involvement Awoniyi 326 1 1.93 1.38 0.24 40% Fofana 482 3 2.05 1.68 0.43 60% Morris 534 3 2.36 2.02 0.48 33% Muniz 500 5 4.86 4.32 0.51 54% Wissa 381 3 2.36 1.42 0.42 50% Wood 495 5 2.18 1.82 0.58 67%

Of the forwards listed here, Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m) has easily had the most shots and efforts in the box in his last six matches.

In fact, the latter total (24) was more than any other player in FPL over that period, including Erling Haaland (£14.4m).

Above: Rodrigo Muniz’s shot map in his last six matches (shots on target in green)

Carlton Morris’ (£5.2m) is the ‘best of the rest’ for shots in the box per 90 minutes, meanwhile.

Now being deployed as Luton Town’s central striker, the penalty-taker has found the net three times in his last six.

Elsewhere, David Datro Fofana (£5.0m) is starting to make his mark at Burnley. When on the pitch, 60% of the Clarets’ goals have involved the on-loan Chelsea man, although that figure is trumped by Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood (£5.2m, 67%), who formed a key part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s tactical approach pre-injury.

ASSIST POTENTIAL – LAST SIX MATCHES

Name Mins Assists Chances created per90 xA per90 Awoniyi 326 1 0.28 0.14 Fofana 482 0 0.56 0.02 Morris 534 0 1.18 0.08 Muniz 500 1 1.08 0.09 Wissa 381 0 1.18 0.07 Wood 495 1 1.09 0.05

None of the above forwards are particularly creative.

They will, of course, sometimes play in others, but goals are their primary focus.

In the last six matches, Morris and Yoane Wissa (£5.6m) have the best rate of chance creation, both level on 1.18 key passes per 90 minutes.

Still, these aren’t great numbers, with 16 other forwards faring better over that period.

THE OPPOSITION – LAST SIX MATCHES

Team Goals conceded Clean sheets Shots conceded Shots in the box conceded xG conceded Brentford 13 1 108 66 11.10 Burnley 17 0 103 75 12.37 Luton 17 0 114 82 15.14 Nottingham Forest 10 1 74 51 8.32 Tottenham Hotspur 8 1 55 39 8.35

Luton and Burnley have been the two worst defences by far over the last six matches, having shipped 17 goals apiece.

They’ve also failed to keep a single clean sheet in the sample period.

Brentford have been poor too, but Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur’s recent numbers have been a level above the rest, allowing on average just 1.38 expected goals conceded (xGC) per match.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Watkins and Toney pretty much pick themselves on a Free Hit this week, with Morris and Muniz leading the charge in the ‘third forward’ race.

Morris is on penalty duties and has three goals and one assist in his last four appearances at Kenilworth Road. He hasn’t blanked during that run, and given that Forest are generally poor travellers, investing into Luton’s centre-forward carries appeal.

As for Muniz, his shot output has been seriously impressive recently and with Micky van de Ven (£4.4m) out injured, he should get opportunities. The availability of Armando Broja (£4.9m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.0m) are a bit of a concern, but you’d think he’d have done enough to get another start. Options off the bench may impact on his minutes, however.

If you do want to gamble on the third forward spot and target the weakest defences, Wood and Wissa are the forwards to look at.

Admittedly, there is a little bit of doubt over game-time for Wood, with Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.3m) there, even though you’d expect the New Zealander to start. He was a big success in his previous meeting with Luton, too, netting twice and returning 13 points in Gameweek 9.

Meanwhile, Wissa has been in fine form recently, scoring in each of his last three matches while Toney has blanked. As a one-week punt, he has potential at Turf Moor, just don’t be surprised if he comes off early.