  Boberella
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Not on FH.
    Currently have these 8:
    Areola
    Doughty Taylor
    Son Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Morris

    Which ones of these to get in for hit(s)?
    A) Bailey/Kudus
    B) Toney/Wissa
    C) Porro/Udogie

    Open Controls
  OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    On FH who to get ?
    Son Bowen Kudus XXX
    A- Maddison
    B- Elanga
    C- Bailey

    Open Controls
    Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Madds
      You going 3 strikers?

      Open Controls
      OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yes
        Toney Watkins Fofana

        Open Controls
  Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    choose 2:
    A. Gibbs white
    B. Bailey
    C. Kudus
    D. Elanga

    Open Controls
    Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Can’t decide between B&C, so toss coin on one of those two and then D. Forest Luton should be lively.

      Open Controls
    Lav
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Where is Ross Barkley?

      Open Controls
    Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      B D

      Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      C D

      Open Controls
    Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A&B

      Open Controls
  Lav
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Toney or Wissa on FH?

    Going with Watkins + Fofana as other forwards

    Open Controls
    Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You would be brave to not go with Ivan Toney.. Although Wissa is in better form last couple games.. Pick your poison Form or Haul potential..

      Open Controls
      McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Pens and mins! Anyway enough of my gravestone. But yeah, Wissa the better player, Toney on pens and will always play. Coss a toin i think!

        Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Can you share ur FH team ?
      I love Fofana Pick is i choose him also

      Open Controls
      Lav
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Unsure on some spots but

        x
        Udogie Doughty x
        Son Madders Bowen Barkley
        Watkins Toney/Wissa Fofana

        Open Controls
        OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sels
          Udogie Reguilón Doughty
          Bowen Son Kudus Elanga / Bailey
          Watkins Toney Fofana

          Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Leaning Toney
      Weird for Wissa to get 3 goals in 3 games and zero bonus … Toney is usually on them when he scores

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Toney - unless you're disasterlessly chasing.

      Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Currently have 8 if Watkins is out, red arrow coming, but hopefully not too bad:

    Areola
    Udogie Reguilon Doughty
    Son Bowen Maddison
    Morris Watkins*
    Neto Palmer Solanke Saka Gabriel Kerkez

    A) Solanke > Toney (current plan)
    B) Solanke > Muniz (saves funds for Haaland + Salah)
    C) Solanke + Kerkez > one of the fwds above + Williams (-4, looks like Kerkez was awful pick and might not start again)

    Open Controls
    Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

      Open Controls
  boroie
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Right, let’s play the FPL version of Snog, Marry, Avoid…

    AKA Start, Bench, Ditch

    A - Elanga
    B - Kudus
    C - Bailey

    * have Bowen and Watkins

    Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Should I start
    A. Morris
    B. Kudus
    C. Bailey

    Open Controls
    boroie
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Stick in the same boat

      Open Controls
    sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Or rather who should I bench. Two will play

      Open Controls
    Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  boroie
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which two of these four…

    A - Bailey
    B - Elanga
    C - Kudus
    D - Morris

    Open Controls
    sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Currently A and C for me, but considering D instead of maybe Kudus

      Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      A & B for Differental

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      C (most double digit hauls) and then a bit of a toss-up between others
      Morris was unlucky last GW

      Open Controls
    Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A & D

      Open Controls
  brixtonBob
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Areola better to start than Flekken considering how depleted the Brentford defence is at the moment ?

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    Royal5
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Starting Areola and Reggie

      Open Controls
    FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Areola EO will be higher than expected.

      Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      46 mins ago

      Go Collins

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Think it’s a decent shout
      Not sure why double Brentford defence seems to be what everyone is doing on FH, I am never confident in Brentford keeping a CS
      Watkins potentially missing could also aid Areola’s prospects

      Open Controls
    Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Foden to Bailey for -4 for GW29 and 30?

    Open Controls
  Nazz
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Areola or kaminski?

    Open Controls
    Unfathomable Ruination
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Areola has conceded 40 goals this season.
      Kaminski has conceded 59 goals this season.

      I would probably go with Areola, although I am currently planning on playing Flekken who has conceded 50 goals this season... Maybe Areola is the better bet, although he has missed a few games this season.

      Open Controls
    Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Going Areola for save points

      Open Controls
  Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Richarlison to Maddison for a -4 or hold?

    Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      See if any news tomorrow, Maddison wasn’t seen in training apparently
      https://x.com/fpl__raptor/status/1768701681007571234?s=61&t=ggrrdkNKueMJvGiLnpalxg

      Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A. Morris
    B. Bailey
    C. Kudus

    Open Controls
    Royal5
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      Royal5
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        At least the other two are nailed for 90

        Open Controls
        sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers my man. If it was Douglas Luiz instead of Bailey, would you still bench him for the other two?

          Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    The FFFix pre-deadline data currently has Son as 84% capped, Toney 8% capped by the top 1m managers.

    Son EO = 182%
    Toney EO = 89%

    Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    On FH. Thinking of playing Leno for potential save points as I don't see any goalkeeper keeping a CS.

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice idea

      Open Controls
    Royal5
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’m thinking Areola

      Open Controls
      OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        But Watkins ?

        Open Controls
        Royal5
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Always misses a good few chances. Areola will get a few saves imo

          Open Controls
          OptimusBlack
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            Royal5
              • 12 Years
              just now

              You think Flekken is better or?

              Open Controls
  Price Changes
rainy
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Price changes 16th March

    Rise: Udogie (5.0)

    Falls: Haaland (14.3), Senesi (4.5)

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

      Open Controls
      rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Maddison 106%
      Doughty 104%
      Morris 104%
      Flekken 102%
      Reguilon 101%
      Barkley 101%

      FPLstats a bit too enthusiastic tonight

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        FHs will change those numbers after the deadline.

        Open Controls
    NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy!

      Open Controls
  Muscout
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Kulusevski or Kudus (or anyone else under 6.9)
    B) Bowen or Maddison

    Open Controls
    Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Kudus and Maddy

      Open Controls

