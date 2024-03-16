A decimated Gameweek 29 schedule begins with two matches at 3pm GMT.

Burnley v Brentford and Luton Town v Nottingham Forest are the fixtures in question.

These games might have been two Fantasy afterthoughts on a normal weekend of Premier League football but with the pool of active players smaller this week, there’s heightened interest.

Sergio Reguilon is fit to start for Brentford, having sat out last week’s defeat to Arsenal with a minor hamstring injury.

He comes in for Keane Lewis-Potter in one of two changes made by Thomas Frank.

The other alteration is enforced as Christian Norgaard misses out with a back problem. Mathias Jensen returns to the side in his stead.

Vincent Kompany makes just one change to his Burnley side, and it’s an interesting one at that.

Goalkeeper James Trafford loses his ever-present record and is replaced by Arijanet Muric.

Both sides have strikers returning from injury as substitutes in the form of Bryan Mbeumo and Lyle Foster.

Foster’s inclusion is the “positive surprise” that Kompany hinted at in Thursday’s presser.

At Kenilworth Road, Rob Edwards makes one change to the Luton side that started Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at Bournemouth.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu comes into the team for the benched Daiki Hashioka, which might signal a formation change.

The busiest manager of the day is Nottingham Forest’s Nuno Espirito Santo.

He recalls Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare and Anthony Elanga as Andrew Omobamidele, Danilo and Nicolas Dominguez make way.

There’s no Taiwo Awoniyi in the squad, so Chris Wood starts again in attack.

Awoniyi will reportedly miss “a few weeks” through injury.

GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Fofana, Odobert.

Subs: Trafford, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Manuel, Foster, Ekdal, Amdouni.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev, Onyeka, Jensen, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Kim.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Kabore, Burke, Mengi, Doughty, Clark, Barkley, Mpanzu, Ogbene, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Hashioka, Townsend, Nelson, Piesold, Martins.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Sangare, Origi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood.

Subs: Turner, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Felipe, Reyna, Danilo, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

