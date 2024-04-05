FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 31

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 31, when none of the five most-captained players scored more than two points. A couple of them didn’t even play but both Cole Palmer (£6.0m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) scored hat-tricks and some managers even benefitted from having strong autosubs.

We report on the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a fifth straight week and sixth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n).

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

With autosubs Alejandro Garnacho (£4.9m) and Illia Zabarnyi (£4.5m) supplementing Palmer and Foden, Euan is now fourth in the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He’s also top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a seventh successive week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 31 was the second round of this season’s latest FFS Members Cup.

2020/21 winner Mohd Rodzi progresses to round three but the other two former champions Scrumper and Mayanyi were beaten by Yanti2 and Chrisoh9 respectively.

Bullet Tooth Toney also lost, so the highest-ranked manager remaining is now HSF Wednesday (1,726th). The top scorer in this round was PKilleen‘s 95 points, with double-digit hauls from Palmer, Foden and auto-sub Garnacho alongside the success of Zabarnyi, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m), Murara Neto (£4.7m), Darwin Nunez (£7.6m) and two Arsenal defenders.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 31 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 56 after hits, with 20 teams being removed.

It means that 56 are going through to Gameweek 32. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

James Smart was the Gameweek’s top scorer after vice-captain Palmer was handed the armband due to Erling Haaland’s (£14.3m) non-appearance. He has had three top 10k finishes and is currently 2,083rd overall.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Adam Ferguson is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues with 55 points from a possible 93. Previous name Cak Juris lost to Mark Craig.

He’s had four top 9k finishes including 661st in 2016/17, is 83rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 29 update and currently sits 1,418th overall.

Not only that, Danny Messer in League 8 Division 33 remains the top scorer in Head-to-Head Leagues with 82 points. He has risen to 8,534th overall.

MODS & CONS

It’s the ninth week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and the 11th occasion over this campaign. Luke also places at 2,222nd worldwide.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Grey Head has regained the top spot from Dan (BlackWolf) in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 23, 27 and 29. He has risen to 4,938th overall and is 262nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leader for a fifth straight week and sixth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for an eighth consecutive week and tenth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Eddy Healey sets the pace for a fourth straight week and eighth time this season in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk). This team rises up to 125th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Markku Ojala leads for a seventh week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and moves to 1,191st globally.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Lee Byron is ahead for a seventh straight week and eighth time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and is now 2,348th overall. The team listed in second place (not shown here) has no previous FPL history and is therefore ineligible.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for a seventh straight week and ninth time this season in his own FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for a 20th week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. The team is currently 1,158th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) again, leading for the 16th week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7). He is now 134th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

It’s the same name on top for the 16th week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a 12th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is now 1,082nd. It’s another green arrow for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), moving to 7,647th worldwide.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Kevin Weisz has regained the lead from Peter Cameron in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh), having previously led after Gameweeks 28 and 29. He is 371st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and sits 441st overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

40th overall, Natasha Kainth maintains her position for a fourth week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat leads for a second successive week and seventh time this season in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). The last 11 Gameweeks have seen his global ranking rise from 23k to 272nd.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Philip Bourne is up to first place in my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak) after getting double-digit hauls from captain Foden, Palmer, auto-sub Garnacho and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.9m). He has halved his rank from 1.6m to 798k during the latest three Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.