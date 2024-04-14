Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with three more Premier League fixtures.

First up is Liverpool v Crystal Palace and West Ham United v Fulham, which both get underway at 14:00 BST.

At Anfield, the headline news is that Alisson Becker is back to take his place between the sticks, forcing Caoimhin Kelleher onto the bench.

Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones are also recalled, replacing Jarrell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are named among the substitutes.

As for Crystal Palace, Oliver Glasner makes two changes from the 4-2 home defeat by Manchester City in Gameweek 32.

Nathaniel Clyne and the fit-again Michael Olise both start, with Joel Ward and Jordan Ayew dropping to the bench.

In London, David Moyes brings in Nayef Aguerd, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio.

Kurt Zouma and Tomas Soucek have to settle for a place on the subs bench then, while Alphonse Areola and Jarrod Bowen miss out through injury.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva has made just one alteration: Sasa Lukic in for Tom Cairney.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Andersen, Lerma, Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Kudus, Ings, Paqueta, Antonio

Subs: Anang, Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Cornet, Ogbonna, Soucek, Earthy, Mubama

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Lukic, Iwobi, Pereira, Willian, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja, Cairney, Adama, De Cordova-Reid, Diop

