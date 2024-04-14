699
  1. Sandy Ravage
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Oh dear

  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Another day of absolute joy. Liverpool lose, Salah and Bradley blank and Havertz after playing so many games up front, now back in midfield as soon as I bring him in. Football and FPL can get f**cked!

    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      yet here you are

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Football
      Is
      Brilliant
      🙂

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Trossard might be mid

  3. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Palace probably won more games at Anfield than they’ve lost/drew lol

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      We did win 3 timrs in a row 2015 to 2017

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        At Anfield

        1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Madness

  4. gibson1314
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Salah with Munoz on bench. Every single time this season it's quite remarkable.

  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Expectation: 3 teams Battling for title on the final day.

    Reality: Man City win the league with 2 games to spare and Pep trolls all FPL managers by completely changing his starting XI for the 2nd game of DGW 37

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Hahahahhaha

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Well he'll need players rested for the Bayern games 😉

  6. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Watch us all still captain Salah next week

    1. Steamboat Willy Boly
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I'm perma-capping him til he finds form

    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Nah. Easy Saka (c)

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        He looks half crocked

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Most of my rivals and also the top 10k captained Haaland, leaving me to drop down again after the Salah blank.

    4. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I mean, he is the goat of recent times.

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        The gort?

    5. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I don't think so.

  7. Make United Great Again
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Liverpool losing will always be fantastic to watch.

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      This.

  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Can I say a little Woohoo please?

    It is days like this we will always remember

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      Well done, Homer.

    2. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yep, great result! Eeeeagles!

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Only got 15 points this week but who cares

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    9 pointer for Leno, well done owners

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Yay!

    2. v1nc3
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hear hear

  10. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    And this, ladies & gentleman, is how you throw away 2 titles in 4 days. Thank you for coming.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      "It means more to us"

      1. Waynoo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Lol

  11. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I’m starting to believe

  12. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Bradley sideways to VVD I'd imagine will be popular.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I got VVD for this GW and the double. Wishing I hadn't.

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Why so keen for 2 points

    3. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Trent

  13. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    confirms Henderson in for DGW.

    he didn't get any knocks, right?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Nailed

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      For me as well. DGW keeper looks a lot more appealing than getting Luis Diaz.as third Pool.

  14. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Saka only in this next game after Bradley, Salah and Darwin blanks. Scared I’m going to plummet

    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Same. Although we definitely won’t be alone

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I am on 15 points

      End of mini league

      20k to 40k this week

  15. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    115 charges closer to a new title, that's depressing.

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Pep been laughing nonstop today

  16. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Klopp still can't forget this this loss against F**king Crystal Palace

    https://youtu.be/LSDS6Bg7_3Y?si=EzwvpruaIUXQMFyl

    1. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      lol 😀

  17. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    First draft for FH34 thoughts ? Debating Mateta or Cunha
    Pickford
    Trent White Anderson
    Salah Saka Odegaard Eze Diaz
    Solanke Mateta

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Not enough Liverpool players tbh.

      1. MrZ
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        1 is more than enough

    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Template, difference will be Cunha vs Meteta and Pickford vs Hendo and Anderson vs Eve def

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Bench boosting next GW so will have 4 of those 5 playing 🙂

        1. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          That's a good team

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Havertz for Ode Munoz for Anderson.

      Olise is getting back to match fitness but will have more freedom at Selhurst

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yeah, I need to transfer out Foden for either Eze or Olise so all players are playing DGW. Tough decision, but Olise so tempting.

  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Citeh will happily take the league

    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      {buy}

  19. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I did an absolute master class bringing in Henderson for Kelleher as my transfer....but of course I benched him and waiting for a Petrovic 2 pointer

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        So not really a masterclass?

        1. sankalparora07
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Will be a masterclass when Sanchez starts on Monday and Petrovic gets benched

      2. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Was torn between getting Bruno or keeping Salah on 33 WC. Ended up keeping Mo to avoid paying more during FH34. That went well.

      3. AutoFill 2021
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        That may change my wildcard plan, Bradley and Darwin may be done and have lots of injuries now. 😐

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          That is too knee jerky

      4. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Thank you Palace

        1. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Giant killers

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          You're welcome

        3. Tasty Jerk
          • 11 Years
          just now

          We aim to please.

      5. Hits from the Bong
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I was watching West Ham vs Fulham, were Liverpool that bad? My GW34 plans were to play Bradley over Adam Smith, bring in Diaz for Palmer and captain Salah, think again?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Bradley injured

