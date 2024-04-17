FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 33

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 33. There aren’t many changes in the leading positions but some managers benefitted from captaining Cole Palmer (£6.2m) or by getting double-digit hauls from auto-subs to replace Phil Foden (£8.2m).

We report on the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for a seventh straight week and eighth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n). He sits on top of six community leagues and is ranked seventh in the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Unsurprisingly, he top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a ninth successive week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 32 was the fourth round of this season’s latest FFS Members Cup.

HSF Wednesday (now 2,035th) won his match to go through to round five and remains the highest-ranked manager left in the competition.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 33 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 67 points after hits, with 15 teams being removed.

It means that 24 are going through to Gameweek 34.

The top scorer of the Gameweek was Bruce McPherson (Eh, just one more thing) with 88 points, thanks to double-digit hauls from Palmer, auto-sub Anthony Gordon (£6.1m) and captain Erling Haaland (£14.3m). Bruce came 2,184th in 2014/15.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Adam Ferguson leads for a third week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues with 61 points from a possible 99. He’s up to 570th overall.

Meanwhile, Danny Messer is still the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 88 points in League 8 Division 33.

MODS & CONS

It’s the 11th week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and the 13th occasion over this campaign. Luke also places at 1,413th worldwide.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) leads for a second successive week and third time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league. 4,888th overall, the managers is 12th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leader for a seventh straight week and eighth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He remains ahead for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

And he leads for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Paul Marshman (Back on the Horse) sets the pace for a second week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and has risen to 356th overall. Double-digit hauls from Palmer, captain Haaland and auto-sub Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) did the job. He is 13th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron leads for a ninth straight week and tenth time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and is up to 956th overall. Ranked 158th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, his gratitude is aimed towards Palmer, captain Haaland and Josko Gvardiol (£4.9m).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for a ninth straight week and 11th time this season in his own FPL Champions League. He is 761st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for the 22nd week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. The team is 1,102nd overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Ready for some more Euan Thompson? The manager ranks 14th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. and leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) is on top for the 18th week in my Opening Day League and is 63rd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Although he has lost the top spot to Natasha Kainth in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league. Her current placing of 45th is because of Palmer, Gvardiol and captain Haaland’s weekend hauls.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a 14th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is now up to 438th globally. Still placed second in this league, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) gets another green arrow overall, moving into 2,977th place.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul also sits atop The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh) for a second consecutive Gameweek.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat leads for a fourth straight week and ninth time this season in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). The last 13 Gameweeks have seen his global ranking rise from 23k to 327th.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Philip Bourne is up to first place in my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak). Taking over from Papa Zig after captaining Cole Palmer, Philip was previously in front after Gameweek 31. He has more than halved his overall rank from 1.6m to 737k during the latest five Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

