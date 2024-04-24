150
Team News April 24

Haaland, Foden, Stones: The latest FPL team news

Pep Guardiola and Roberto De Zerbi are facing the media today ahead of their sides’ Gameweek 34 clash on Thursday.

The key updates are summarised below.

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland will not be fit for Thursday’s clash at the Amex.

The Norwegian, who came off in the UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid a week ago, has been suffering from muscular “niggles”.

He then sat out the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at the weekend.

Guardiola didn’t offer a timeline on Haaland but reiterated that he didn’t think it was a serious injury.

“I’m not concerned, I know it’s not a big issue but he’s not allowed for this game.” – Pep Guardiola

The good news from the City camp is that Phil Foden and John Stones are available.

Foden was absent from training on Tuesday, raising concerns.

Stones, meanwhile, had come off at half-time on Saturday but was then sighted on the grass earlier this week.

“Erling is not ready for tomorrow, the other two, they are ready.” – Pep Guardiola

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Pervis Estupinan will be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a calf injury in Gameweek 33.

Billy Gilmour (knee) and James Milner (muscle) are thought to be nearing comebacks but won’t recover for the visit of Manchester City.

Adam Webster (muscle) and Julio Enciso (unknown) could be available for selection. They face a late fitness test ahead of Thursday’s match.

Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Tariq Lamptey (unknown) both remain out.

Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee) and Kauro Mitoma (back) are unlikely to feature again this season.

“The situation is more or less [the same as] the last game. Only one, Adam Webster, can be available to play. I don’t know Julio, tomorrow we will see about Julio Enciso.

“Gilmour is not available. Tariq, no. James Milner, no. Jack Hinshelwood, no. Mitoma, no. March, no. Ferguson, no.

“Pervis, no. He’s finished the season.” – Roberto De Zerbi

150 Comments
  The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    McBurnie injured?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Asking for a lollygagger!

      Open Controls
    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Really? I didn’t hear. I have him as the wildest of punts on my fh

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        No idea, just heard someone say they thought someone may have said he had an injury.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Mine lollygagger friend who foolishly owns him was a bit concerned.

          Open Controls
  2. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on Rico Lewis playing?

    Hoping he does, he's my last hope of points with a Haaland-Palmer-Gusto lineup of 0s.

    Tonyawesome69
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Unlikely. No Europe and Walker is available

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He's 19 years old...

      Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    The curse of the dgw strikes again!!

    Botman and Robben
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I will break mine in BB37.

      Open Controls
    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yup. I have Doughty's -1 waving at me from my bench now. And I wasted time and stress figuring out whether to bench Palmer or Haaland!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        It's funny

        A few are in a similar position

        I need to find a way to get Pickford playing up front

        GreennRed
  4. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    What illness did Palmer have or still has? I thought only mortals could get ill? 😉

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Gout they said.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Too much gouging on goals recently?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          He gets 10 kgs of pate de foie gras for every goal, he’s been eating it all apparently. Skipping veges too.

          GreennRed
          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Washing it down with pints of Moet, Big Sam shtyle, didn't help either.

            GreennRed
      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

🙂

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      Just has the coled.

      Open Controls
  5. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Leno
    Gusto - Porro - Reguilon
    Son - Maddison - Palmer - Salah
    Haaland - Isak - Solanke
    (Areola - Garnacho - Mykolenko - R.Lewis)

    Have 1FT, 0.6 ITB and WC is still available.

    a. Solanke -> Jackson
    b. Leno -> Petrovich
    c. Reguilon -> Cucurella
    c. Porro -> Udogie
    d. use WC
    e. your option

    cfc_andrew4
    1. cfc_andrew4
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      wait on injury news, but probably B
      Udogie is out for season

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Missed that on Udogie, thanks!

        FantasyClub
    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Is Jackson a consideration simply because he has a double?
      Solanke to Jackson should not even cross your mind bro.
      Jackson & Darwin are the donkeys of FPL. Trust me I’ve had both.

      cfc_andrew4
  6. cfc_andrew4
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    WC this week,
    What combo is better, with which option:

    A) Onana & 5m City Def (Ake/Gvardiol/Akanji/Lewis)
    B) Ederson & 4.5m Utd Def (Maguire/Wan-Bisaka)

    Cheers

    GreennRed
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I don't think City or United, even with a DGW, are a good CS bet but A and Akanji for slim attacking potential.

      Maddamotha
  7. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Any hint on how long Haaland is out?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      One week only*

      * answer provided may not in fact be true. Provided for comforting purposes only.

      Maddamotha
      1. Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Hmmmm considering Alvarez on a WC if Haaland is out, but one week...

        boombaba
    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Pep roulette

      Open Controls
  8. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Zabarnyi and Archer autosubs for Haaland and Palmer, thought they may be decent differentials to hold but looks like the FH34 brigade have won big time!

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Mate, I'm on 95 points, I've halved my rank, I'm 17 off 100K and I still have 13 to play (well, 12 now).

      Perhaps I'm an outlier, and I'm not bragging either coz I had 17 points in FH29, but it's not all doom and gloom.

      Yes, my team is linked.

      Scalper
  9. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Don’t tell me FH29 was a bad idea (probably was).

    Cristiano Mateta has already outscored my whole team from that week!

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      It was a good idea, the outcome was sub-optimal. I have no influence over the outcome, so why beat myself up.

      It's done. Next!

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      FH29 included:

      Horror show from Spurs after destroying Villa the week before. 3 Spurs got jack.

      West Ham v Villa looked ripe for goals. 1-1 with 2 obsure scorers.

      Toney 90 min blank at leaky Burnley. Regullion freak sending off.

      Well done to all the Captain Hindsights spotting that, particularly those that had 3 or less players without FH.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You didn't need foresight to know that filling up on players from just four matches presented less opportunity for points than having thirteen matches. I totally agree, those without a FH got lucky with some fairly freak results and again with FH34 in skipping some of the highly owned single players. I'd also add that there were a few injuries that probably converted the non-FH29 into FH29 for fear of not having enough players. But the ceiling for 34 was always likely to be higher - albeit that few would have banked on the difference being so stark.

        boombaba
    3. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      FH to load up on Luton players in a single game week was absolutely not a bad idea

      Scalper
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        But of course you’ve foreseen Mateta’s 16 point haul

        boombaba
        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Nope I decided to use FH on 11 doublers and risked the fixtures I may get.
          Paid off.

          Tmel
  10. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Better option for the rest of the season?

    1) Dalot
    2) Livramento
    3) Van de Ven

    Scalper
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

2

      2

      Open Controls
    2. circling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

2

      2

      Sun God Nika
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        He a guranteed starter now I presume ?

        Open Controls
        1. circling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think he gets the nod over Hall. I'd personally go for Burn over Livramento at that price range.

          Open Controls
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Will Livramento start every game now?

      Tonyawesome69
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Hi Neale (@Skonto Rigga)

    Curious to know what your predicted lineup for Wolves against Bournemouth tonight.

    Could we see Ait Nouri LW in a front 3 with Hee Chan and Sarabia rather than LWB?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Hey Tony! Yeah a good chance of that. There's also the possibility of Cunha being fit but I wonder if O'Neil will divvy up the minutes between him and Hwang with them both being recently back from muscle injuries. Sarabia is playing through groin pain too so even if RAN doesn't start there, he might end up in the front three.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Sarabia will be playing with a codpiece apparently to assuage the groin pain.

        Bartowski
        1. Bartowski
          • 13 Years
          35 mins ago

          That's just his Hwang...

          Tonyawesome69
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers Neale.

        Based on GON quotes on Cunha, sounded more like fit enough to make the squad rather than starting in the 11 so makes sense for him to come on for any of Sarabia/Hwang/RAN depending on their fitness.

        SpaceCadet
  12. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Which two would you sell to get in son and isak? Plan to FH in gw37.

    Salah havertz foden Eze palmer
    Darwin solanke mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I would not.

      Son is overpriced - get Johnson.

      Isak will rotate with Wilson. Get Gordon, or Mateta or Ollie W.

      SpaceCadet
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Price is not an issue as I’m going without Haaland. Still prefer Johnson over son? Already have mateta, could go watkins if isaks minutes seem dodgy. Cheers

        Open Controls
      2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Isak is too on fire to ignore imo. Howe has no reason not to play him fully till end of season.

        Percy Johnstone
        1. Percy Johnstone
          • 2 Years
          59 mins ago

          Howe roulette

          Open Controls
          1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
            • 10 Years
            56 mins ago

            The main reason to avoid Isak is that when I get him he will either be crap or get injured. Ruined me last season v Wilson and trolled me all this one

            Percy Johnstone
            1. Percy Johnstone
              • 2 Years
              54 mins ago

              Same here last season but bringing him in anyway

              Open Controls
              1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
                • 10 Years
                53 mins ago

                I will likely mess Gordon up as well in a -4

                Percy Johnstone
                1. Percy Johnstone
                  • 2 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Going all in with Schar as well on WC

                  Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          He does - his name is Wilson.

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Salah Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Salah Dom

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Actually maybe Darwin instead of Dom

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yea more inclined to sell Darwin, thanks

          Open Controls
    4. flynner25
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      EZE and Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    5. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not confident in Son outscoring any of those midfielders.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Who would you get in instead mate? Have 1ft and millions itb. Have 1 ft but tempted to take a hit to get in dgw and new players.

        Open Controls
  13. flynner25
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Will be Bench boosting in GW37......

    But still have TC...........What would you do?

    A: Palmer TC DGW35
    B: Son TC DGW35
    C: Hold for something else in GW36 or 38?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Has to be A if he’s good to go

      Open Controls
  14. Dušan Citizen
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I have both TC and FH left, when would you use them?

    Flekken Neto
    VVD Gabriel Saliba Branthwaite Gusto
    Salah Saka Son Palmer Eze
    Darwin Isak Solanke

    Rank is 400k.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      TC35 FH37 but need an update on Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        That's an option for sure. I was also considering FH 38 at this point, TC 37.

        Open Controls
        1. Percy Johnstone
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Thinking Haaland TC in 37

          Open Controls
          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Son even

            Open Controls
            1. Percy Johnstone
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              Yeah good call, see how their form develops in 35 & 37 and alternative if Haaland still out

              Open Controls
  15. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Every team should have Watkins, Palmer, and Haaland imo as it’s the race for the golden boot. You could stretch to Solanke too.

    Pickford going to be a monster for the rest of the season too because they are flirting with relegation.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      I’d go Osak over solanke though due to the double and them being better.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      I still can't seem to look past Pickford as a second GK on my WC

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not sure that logic exactly works with keepers, does he normally decide that he's not going to try as hard to save shots on his goal as he would when facing relegation?

      Open Controls
  16. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A) Darwin -> Isak/Watkins
    B) Salah -> Bruno/KdB
    C) both for -4

    I have Garnacho/Foden/Haaland

    Open Controls
  17. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Hilarious that FH29ers are still trying to argue that it was a good strategy.

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hilarious that FH34ers think they can predict the future

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Not difficult to predict that a low upside GW with 4 fixtures and mostly bad teams isn't a good time to play FH.

        Open Controls
        1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          I had 3 players, it was team dependent Nostradamus. Oh and Im on 103 this week sans FH

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            49 mins ago

            You chose to have 3 players. It's not like the BGW came out of nowhere.

            Open Controls
            1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
              • 10 Years
              46 mins ago

              I chose a strategy that didnt work for one week, get over yourself please

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • 8 Years
                42 mins ago

                You're getting triggered about fantasy football on the internet mate...

                Open Controls
                1. circling
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  you seem like a lovely guy.

                  Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          47 mins ago

          One last comment on FH29 - coz it's seriously ancient history - it makes no difference who / how players score points. A brace is a brace - those two flukes from White yesterday still got me 27 points.

          The fact they did not, is just the game.

          Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      And the captain hindsight award goes to...

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        He needs to link his team so I can see how his crstal ball has done over 8 years rather than one gameweek

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        It's not hindsight when I was saying it weeks before.

        Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      It should be a given to link your team, if you criticise other players.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Lol, no it shouldn't.

        Open Controls
        1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          42 mins ago

          *makes chicken noises

          Open Controls
        2. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          How old are you - if you don't mind me asking?

          Open Controls
    4. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      FH29 wasn't just about the GW itself. It was about not having to bring in all these players prior to the GW and also not being left with them either. I have 93 non FH and am more than happy with this so far.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Players like Bowen, Bailey and Luiz who absolutely smashed it?

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes my FH 29 was more about the GWs around it than the week as it's self Worked well in the lead up to the FH as well (5 green arrows from 126 yo 30k) but ended up taking out Foden before his 20 pointer with building for DGW34 in mind which stalled my progess. Think those that were somehow able to negotiate GW29-GW33 without using chips got it right but I was never in a position to do that

        Open Controls
    5. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      FH37 is going to be the right answer anyway...

      Open Controls
  18. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Usually I don't even look at the highest point scoring team cause there's no way I could have had that squad, but this week I actually could have had 159 points with six to play

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/923363/event/34

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yeah all good picks and ode captain a great call.

      Open Controls
      1. M C4
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        i have the identical team but salah and saka over jota and havertz
        140 points somehow

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Other than Jota over Salah it's a pretty template FH as well.

      Open Controls
  19. ArienSikder1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    my team rn
    Dubravka
    White Regu Romero
    son kai salah palmer foden
    isak haaland

    areola wood r.lewis gab

    do I need to play my wc this week? im bench boosting in gw 37.

    Open Controls
  20. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Would you go double Newcastle defence, or Gordon over one of Salah/Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      Gordon 100%

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Cheers, over Saka or Salah?

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Woutiraldi
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gorrie

      Open Controls
  21. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Never had such success with a chip in all my years playing this game.
    Last weeks team would have gotten me 41 points with 5 left to play including Salah captain.
    As it stands I've 96 points with 8 left to play including Salah captain.
    Not bragging, just happy with myself.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      There's being happy with yourself and there's being happy with yourself and telling hundreds of people about it. Just be honest and say you're bragging about it

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Well if you cant tell people on here about it then who can you tell.
        It should be allowed to tell me your successes as well as your disasters. At over 300 k overall, I don't have a lot to brag about.

        Open Controls
        1. M C4
          • 3 Years
          just now

          my green arrow took me from over 1.2 mil to 400k somehow

          Open Controls
    2. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very nice!

      Open Controls
  22. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    So no Håland... that means Foden off the bench. I'll consider that getting bailed out potentially... hattrick incoming.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      I have Mateta coming in if Haaland doesn't play.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Very nicely played "Get Out Of Jail Free" card there.

        Open Controls
      2. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Very sweet. Liked Mateta in preseason but glad to see him playing now.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Dungeon, no bail!

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      More chance than I've got with Gordon

      Open Controls
  23. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    if someone has Palmer as a vice and Haaland as captain and has solanke and brathwaite coming in from bench

    Does that make solanke or brathwait the new captain or vice?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Efficient and effective answer, civil servant?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Yes, but only in some alternate universe. You’ll need to understand string theory too. Good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Ill find a youtube video on it!

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Happened to me recently. https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/14608/event/31

          Open Controls
          1. Sun God Nika
            • 3 Years
            just now

            ill send my condolences to my rival 🙂
            i thought he got a bit bench jam

            Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Lose out I think.

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Nope, no jammy captaincy points in this scenario

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        "Selecting a Captain and a Vice-Captain
        From your starting 11 you nominate a captain and a vice-captain. Your captain's score will be doubled.

        If your captain plays 0 minutes in the Gameweek, the captain will be changed to the vice-captain.

        If both captain and vice-captain play 0 minutes in a Gameweek, then no player's score will be doubled. "

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Civil servant too?

          Open Controls
    5. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Maybe in the future we will have a 3rd player to give the vice of the vice captain armband to, but for now, no for you.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Nah it's for a rival team so that is kinda good news then in a sense

        i captained Saka....should have gone white but didn't have the cojones

        Open Controls
  24. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    No Haaland means only 10 players for me in a DGW boo hoo, anyone else not fielding 11???

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      since 2 of the highly owned players are missing, you wont be alone.

      Open Controls
  25. Jarnathan
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    To whomever recommended going White on Freehit. I salute you. Thus drunk is fa uuuuu!

    Open Controls
  26. NumberSix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    How essential do we think Gordon is if you already own Isak? I wonder about prioritising Jackson, or a starting defender better than Van Hecke, and getting Gordon for Salah the week after.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      More essential than Jackson atleast

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'm thinking of going without. Plenty of others have good GW35 fixtures, I'd bench him for his away fixtures in GW36 and GW38 (he's got just one assist since GW6 in those), and his DGW37 also includes an away fixtures where he will probably only score a couple of points as well.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gordon is class.

      Jackson isn't. A extra game is unlikely to improve him.

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gordon on majority of set pieces due to Trippier injury enhances his FPL appeal

      Open Controls
  27. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rejig of the wildcard

    3 single gameweekers left for BB37 but they are watkins, gabriel and saliba so not too worried about those boys. Only 1 spud as don't rate their defence. Double chelsea D purely for price really. No salah or saka as won't captain them, palmer, son and haaland the main options.

    Petrovic
    Schar Gvardiol Gusto
    Palmer (c) Son Foden Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Isak

    Onana, Gross, Gabriel, Saliba

    Expecting bench points but with BB on horizon thats a given. Gross in there for now, could become garnacho to free up a bit of cash.

    Open Controls
  28. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Saka->Gordon for a hit?BB in gw37 and currently on 11 dgw players.

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not for me especially with Arsenal playing Spurs this week

      Open Controls
  29. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Anyone contemplating going with no haaland on wc?

    Open Controls

