Haaland, Foden, Stones: The latest FPL team news

Pep Guardiola and Roberto De Zerbi are facing the media today ahead of their sides’ Gameweek 34 clash on Thursday.

The key updates are summarised below.

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland will not be fit for Thursday’s clash at the Amex.

The Norwegian, who came off in the UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid a week ago, has been suffering from muscular “niggles”.

He then sat out the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at the weekend.

Guardiola didn’t offer a timeline on Haaland but reiterated that he didn’t think it was a serious injury.

“I’m not concerned, I know it’s not a big issue but he’s not allowed for this game.” – Pep Guardiola

The good news from the City camp is that Phil Foden and John Stones are available.

Foden was absent from training on Tuesday, raising concerns.

Stones, meanwhile, had come off at half-time on Saturday but was then sighted on the grass earlier this week.

“Erling is not ready for tomorrow, the other two, they are ready.” – Pep Guardiola

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Pervis Estupinan will be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a calf injury in Gameweek 33.

Billy Gilmour (knee) and James Milner (muscle) are thought to be nearing comebacks but won’t recover for the visit of Manchester City.

Adam Webster (muscle) and Julio Enciso (unknown) could be available for selection. They face a late fitness test ahead of Thursday’s match.

Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Tariq Lamptey (unknown) both remain out.

Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee) and Kauro Mitoma (back) are unlikely to feature again this season.