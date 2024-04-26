In the latest article from our team of Hall of Famers and guest contributors, FPL General reflects on Gameweek 34 and reveals his big team decisions for Double Gameweek 35 and beyond.

GAMEWEEK 34 REVIEW

Well, that was a fun Free Hit! Keeping it for Double Gameweek 34 instead of using it in Blank Gameweek 29 has paid off. These 124 points have resulted in a ranking rise from 77k to 42k. Thankfully there was no Erling Haaland (£14.1m) to worry about.

The aim has always been to achieve another top 50k finish, making it 11 from the last 12 seasons. Such a successful Free Hit deployment has boosted those chances.

I kept it simple and went with triple-ups from Arsenal, Liverpool and Crystal Palace, whilst holding on to Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke (£7.3m). Elsewhere, I didn’t want to select Jordan Pickford (£4.7m) but, because the triple-ups were outfield, he went in as the next best goalkeeper after David Raya (£5.2m), Alisson Becker (£5.7m) and Dean Henderson (£4.4m).

Getting 18 points from Pickford might be the luckiest FPL return ever. Nottingham Forest should’ve had three penalties in his first game and all I was hoping for from the Merseyside derby was save points. But luck is needed to do well in this game.

Captain Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) and his team-mates Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.8m) managed just 10 points between them, what a disaster they were. If you ever see me considering Darwin again, please step in and prevent it from happening.

My Arsenal trio returned 38 points but Kai Havertz (£7.4m) made me sweat, having blanked in the first fixture. However, he eventually came good by bagging a brace against his former club.

Yet Gameweek 34 will forever be remembered as the Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m) double. Four goals, one assist and six bonus points are the stuff of FPL dreams. I now want him in my regular team!

Daniel Munoz (£4.5m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.1m) also delivered to make it 50 points from the Crystal Palace boys. A massive thanks goes to Oliver Glasner.

GAMEWEEK 35 BUS TEAM

Best of luck this weekend and be sure to check out this week’s General’s Orders video on the Fantasy Football Scout YouTube channel. There will also be a new 59th Minute Podcast on Friday.