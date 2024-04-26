204
  1. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Do we think there are more FH34 or WC35 people?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      There are more WC35 than grains in a sack of rice. Some people dead-ended 34 (BB34) knowing they would WC35.

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yikes...there are a lot of grains in a Saka White Rice

    2. mgrnt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      About 25% were on FH34, but about 50% on WC35

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        50% is crazy what the hell. So that massive green arrow us FH34 people got will probably turn to red soon...

  2. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Which two to prioritise this week?

    Bruno
    Gordon
    Isaak
    Jackson
    Hojlund

    Anyone else

    Current team is

    Haaland Toney Darwin
    Salah Garnaccho Foden Son Palmer

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Isaak and Bruno/Gordon for Salah

  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Bring in Bruno or Gordon? Already have Isak and Garnacho.

    1. The Road to Turfdom
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Bruno

  4. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    G’day all.
    Pretty template I know but looking to get some feedback on my WC team. £0.1 ITB.

    Petrovic (Pickford)
    Porro Walker Schar (Maguire Gabriel)
    Son Bruno Foden Gordon Palmer
    Jackson Isak (Haaland)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Do you already own Haaland?

    2. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Looks pretty good. Obviously wait for pressers later

    3. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yeah can’t xomplain at this. Not exciting / punty in that sense but nothing at all wrong with it

  5. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Gordon (C)

  6. circling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Current WC draft..

    2.3ITB

    Ederson, Vicario
    Gusto, Pedro Porro, Burn, Brathwaite, Gabriel
    Foden, Gordon, Saka, Son, Palmer
    Haaland, Isak, Mateta

    Picking my midfield and GKs proving the hardest atm.. thoughts?

    1. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Saka's knackered. I think there are better options. If you want Arsenal, then go with Havertz or Odegaard. Bruno is my Saka replacement. I've gone with Onana and Kaminski (Luton) in goal, as they rotate well, with ManUtd's defence actually being pretty good (though not recently, admittedly), and Luton having something to fight for.

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Yeah, I've been between Havertz and Saka. GK line up is very expensive but it's the best combo for DGW37

        1. AIRMILES
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Oh right, you're BBing in 37? Fair enough.

          Your gravitar makes me want to cry.

          1. circling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Yeah, I am. Should have said.

            Hahaha, glad you like it!

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Not sure on accuracy but Gusto apparently out for the season.
      You also have Branthwaite and Gabriel who aren’t doubling at all so feels prohibiting…

      Expensive GK line up too…

      Think MID is fine

      Not sure keeping Mateta on WC is optimal either ????

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Also I’d lose saka too - Bruno or a second Spurs mid to come in

      2. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        They don't have doubles but I can always transfer them out before 37 🙂

        Mateta is in form, so feels wrong to get rid.

        Saka is the biggest doubt.. Bruno, Johnson and Havertz are in my thinking.

        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I'm probably keeping Mateta on WC as well. Just hope the form keeps up. I don't really fancy any of the doubling strikers apart from Haaland or Isak (possibly Wilson). I can see why Jackson is an option with 2 extra fixtures, but I don't trust him.

          1. circling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Yeah, I'm trying not to tunnelvision on DGWers too hard, could pay off.

        2. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I do get that but with only a max of two free transfers you’re banking on using those where you might need cover for injuries etc..

          Not saying it won’t work out but does feel slightly more risky

          1. circling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Yeah, good point. Thanks for your help.

      3. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Didn't know about Gusto, thanks for the heads up

        1. ButterB
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          There was a clip of Gusto training away from the team on Fan TV, aiming to be back for the West Ham game.
          https://onefootball.com/en/news/image-chelsea-player-back-in-training-but-misses-aston-villa-game-in-blow-for-pochettino-39403895

          1. TitusShambles
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            This is helpful cheers Butter….

            Think that’s enough to avoid on WC for me

  7. fplerosion
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Current midfield: Saka Salah Son Palmer Foden

      Will bring Gordon in this week with an eye on BB37 but who makes way out of Saka and Salah?

      1. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Saka

      2. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Difficult but I'd go with Salah

      3. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Probably save that move for 37

        1. Kloppage Time
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Have the same dilemma and Salah makes way for me, I just think Arsenal have the momentum at the moment.

    • Nespinha
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      What's your opinion on Watkins over Jackson in WC?

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Really don’t understand it personally, go for the doubles FPL is meant to be fun

        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Owning Jackson might be funny, but it's not fun.

      2. Woutiraldi
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I’m so glad I can finally bring Watkins back on wc. Not touching Jackson!

      3. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        If I could afford alongside Isak and Haaland I definitely would

    • Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Might be needing the bench this week, who would you have 1st sub ?

      A) Kluivert (BHA)
      B) Zabarnyi (BHA)

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        A

      2. Il Capitano
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        A

      3. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Thanks both

    • Fpl Richie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Is there a defender cheaper than Dan Burn that will start for Newcastle in the remaining games?

      Note: this is for a draft team, I haven't gone mental 🙂

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Krafth?

      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        That is also nailed. No

        1. Fpl Richie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Damn it

          Whilst I'm here, is Anderson a secure starter atm?

          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Yes

            1. Fpl Richie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Cheers man

    • Fergiesarmy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Planning on FH this week.
      What does the dream FH template look like ?

      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        One that gives you 200 points 😉

        1. Fergiesarmy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          That's the aim. Just need to tools

      2. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Interesting strategy, I assume you have all FH, WC, BB left and planning those 3 in that order, in 3 consecutive game weeks.

        I guess you could go crazy and fill it with 6 doublers, although other than Palmer and Son, maybe Porro if fit, I don't know any of the others would beat some of the SGW players.

        You'll probably end up similar to most of the WC teams, with maybe KDB in as well?

        It depends what your current team looks like - could you save FH for 38? Or is current team in bad shape?

        1. Fergiesarmy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yes, that was the plan. FH this week, WC next week and BB following week.

          Had planned 6 doubles this week but as you said, it's slim pickings.

          May triple up on City this week.

          Not sure on Jackson/Isak/Hojlund as potential punts

          1. KeanosMagic
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Of those 3 Isak is ok. Not convinced by Jackson although you have to say he's getting the chances. Having watched Hojlund live, he seems very punty but might sneak a return. If anything he's the distraction while Bruno/Garnacho come into the space

    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      WC35, will BB37. Look decent enough?

      Petrovic Vicario
      Gabriel Schär Porro Gvardiol Maguire
      Foden Palmer Son BrunoF Gordon
      Haaland Isak Jackson

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Personally not sure on Jackson, but looks good

      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Looks good. Pretty much what I would go for if I had WC. My team is a mess! Might take a -8 to get your front 8 though

      3. Fpl Richie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Guessing Fabs is clear of Big Dan for you Rafa?

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yeah for sure matey!

          How does my WC look? Any changes/help?

    • Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Gusto gabriel white (lewis bradley)
      Son salah palmer gordon foden
      Haland isak (muniz)

      If haland out, which ?

      A) muniz -4 to mateta
      B) salah -4 to bruno/bjohnson
      C) bradley -4 to maguire

      1. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Maybe A, but wait for the pressers on Gusto. If he's out then you might need to prioritise C

    • The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      What is wrong with my WC Team:
      Petrovic (Pickford)
      Reguilon Porro Schar (Gvardiol White)
      Gordon Foden KDB Bruno Palmer (c)
      Isak Jackson (Semenyo) £8.8m ITB

      Feel like I'm keeping too much money off table but feels like a well balanced squad for next few weeks with flexibility to get back Haaland.

      1. circling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Don't see much wrong with it, a lot of flexibility with the money in the bank. Are you BB37?

      2. Chrisaa87
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Id lose Jackson for watkins

      3. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Don't fancy Son for the doubles?

      4. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        When would you play Semenyo? Not better just getting Haaland and benching him this week?

      5. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Are you BB37?

    • Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      1FT - 1.5m ITB - No chips left

      Pickford
      Gabriel RAN Munoz
      Salah Saka Foden Palmer Eze
      Haaland* Darwin

      Raya - Semenyo Branthwaite VVD

      Salah + Darwin > Son + Isak (-4)? I could also add Eze > KDB/Bruno/Gordon for another hit.

      1. LC1
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yeah I'm making the same two transfers with no chips left.

        I'm also tempted for a -8 to bring in another doubler for 37

      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Looks good. If Haaland is out you could do Semenyo to Jackson?

        1. Il Capitano
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I'd rather go Watkins, but would probably just let Semenyo auto sub in for Erling. Think I'll be playing 3-5-2 until the end now so will focus FTs on the mids

    • yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Keep Solanke or Mateta?

      (£’s not a consideration at this point)

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Think solanke will surely be taking a shot at the golden boot

    • Johnny too hotty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      WC below. Im chasing a 45 point lead and had to for different players to my opponent:

      Ederson
      Pedro Trent Schar
      KDB Gordon Son (c) Bruno.F
      Jackson Hohlund Isak

      bench - palmer, maguire, saliba

      I have no chips remaining. My opponent will own Son, palmer and Isak but I have to hope my others can close gap?
      thoughts? I benched Palmer as a big risk but feel i need it

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Madness to bench Palmer with 2 fixtures. Isaak may only play 60 odd minutes with Wilson back. I'd bench him or KdB personally

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Hard to bench Isak home to SHU when he is a genuine captaincy shout.

          Anyhow on a wildcard you always play your new guys.

      2. CONNERS
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I'd bench Hojlund.

      3. Steamboat Willy Boly
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        maybe johnson over son if u really wanna go for it? he's been more of a threat than son lately

    • Zanainem
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      WC rate and tips please.
      Viacario Ederson
      Gabriel Saliba Gusto Maguire Schar
      Foden Son Palmer Gordon B.Fernandes
      Hojlund Jackson Isak

      Currently 8.8 inbank for Haland DGW
      Aiming for BB 37

      1. GC123
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Gusto almost certainly out this week

        1. Zanainem
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Hmm thx. How about move ir for porro? Altought he is Also at yellow

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      (c) Palmer or Son this week?

      1. Zladan
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        P

      2. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Most will be Palmer (C) which may very well force my hand to go with Son (C)

    • El_meak
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thoughts on this for a -4?
        Haaland + Luis Diaz -> Son + Isak

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Isak and Wilson top the expected goals table...

        https://twitter.com/robtFPL/status/1783788343756537987?t=42RugtLl5faFOwp22YPbNQ&s=19

        Food for thought?

        Or xMins risk?

        1. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          The odds assume a player starts. Very unlikely they both start, unless Isak is pushed out wide, in which case his xG drops.

          I expect Wilson gets about 20-30 minutes in the next two, and probably starts one of the DGW fixtures.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            Yeah

            So tempting to captain Isak at home for 65 mins against a depleted Sheffield United?

        2. Klopp's Kids
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Worth exploring for the DGW but probably a tad early to bring in Wilson now

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            I've got Isak ...

      • The Yorkshire Pirlo
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Chasing a 40 point lead, on wildcard, no BB.

        Really don’t fancy much Chelsea or Spurs even though they double double?

        1M ITB, Raya over Pickford?

        Pickford
        Schar/Burn/Maguire
        KDB/Foden/Son/Bruno/Palmer
        Haaland/Isak

        Turner/Semenyo/Van de Ven/Gabriel

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          59 mins ago

          Probably

          Double Newcastle defense is fine at home but not on the road.

      • Klopp's Kids
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Which one?

        a) Wilson (got Isak)
        b) Jackson
        c) Hojlund

        I think A could be worth it with Isak

        Think I'd rather bring Bruno Fernandes as my midfielder over Gordon

      • FPL_WILDCARD
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        My grand plans ruined with Udogie injured. Who do I replace with?

        A) van de ven
        B) Ben Davies

        Note- also have Son, Johnson, Palmer and Gusto

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Schar

        2. Zladan
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          VDV

      • bobson5
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Akanji or Ake? (can't afford Ederson or Walker)

        1. Zladan
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I’d go Gvardiol of any the defenders. But of those you listed, Ake now he’s back

        2. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Don't like either tbh.

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        SHEFF UTD | Chris Wilder confirmed that Oli McBurnie's season is over due to a hamstring issue.

        James McAtee (groin) is doubtful but Jayden Bogle should be ok after a precautionary substitution on Wednesday.

        #FPL | #SUFC

        https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1783803310710894956?t=qGn0aM56yNYQHkv5OZqMSg&s=19

        1. The Road to Turfdom
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Didn’t know McBurnie’s season had started

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            59 mins ago

            It did

            About 3 weeks ago when he got a goal

          2. boc610
            • 12 Years
            56 mins ago

            harsh not all players should be judged on FPL terms as they seem to be on here, he's been very good for sheffield united, a team that barely sees the ball most games and wont create the chances other teams do.

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/26/fpl-gameweek-35-team-news-fridays-live-injury-updates/#blades

      • Fpl Richie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        City defender. Is there really anyone worth risking over going with Ederson on WC?

        I'm dreadful at reading the minutes myself

        1. The Road to Turfdom
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Not for me

        2. alexmj
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Walker

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Nah

          Swerve it

        4. Fpl Richie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Just to add, no real surprise here, but the Ederson draft has a spare defender spot which at the moment I can only really see a second Arsenal defender going in there

      • Johnny too hotty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        if i wanted a punt as my opponent doesnt own Alvares or Haarland for this gw, who you think will start?

