  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any news on Palmer's fitness?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/AbsoluteChelsea/status/1783826096208941435?t=78YkuQNincMbB1OoRRz46g&s=19

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        thanks

      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sweet

  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Saka or havertz on wc?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Havertz

    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Im Saka’s biggest fan but has to be Havertz right now. Saka still more than capable of hauling tho.

    3. Team Bobcat
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka went quiet too a while back and I contemlated selling. I had other fires and I couldnt settle on an ideal reolacement. Saka has hands been a perma player for me this season.

      Sgorrly after he exploded into life agsin snd didnt srop until recently.

      On pens is enough for me to percist with him and i would not swap him for havertz if I was offered because of pens alone.

      1. Team Bobcat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        God the typos...

  3. cescpistols111
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Best moves? 0FT, 0.0 ITB. BB37.

    A. Saliba -> Pedro Porro
    B. Saliba + Solanke -> Akanji/Gvardiol + Isak (-4)
    C. Any other recommendations?

    Will get Isak in for GW37 if not for this week.

    Onana Petrovic
    Saliba Gabriel Ait-Nouri Van Hecke Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Solanke Mateta

  4. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Still have WC and BB left. Is my team good enough to save WC until GW36 or should I pull the trigger now? 1 FT and 1.9 ITB.

    A - Play WC
    B - Dead end and burn a transfer this week e.g. Wood > Jackson

    Raya
    Gabriel - Branthwaite - Gusto
    Son - Salah - Foden - Palmer - Saka
    Haaland - Muniz

    Areola - Regu - Doughty - Wood

    1. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Team is decent. I don't think Gusto is fit, so maybe change him?

      1. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. FPL saying he's 75% chance to play but not sure how uptodate that is. Was also thinking Haaland > Isaak who could haul v Sheff U

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The WC squad is probably 3 - 6 of your current playing formation.

  5. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    We'll probably get a Liverpool leak before deadline right? My plan is to do Diaz or Salah to Gordon.

    Son, Palmer, Salah, Diaz, Foden is my midfield

  6. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Neto
    Gabriel Porro Gusto
    Son Palmer Saka Salah
    Haaland Jackson Solanke

    Kelleher Van Hecke Barkley Bradley

    With Barkley to B.Johnson planned, can WC wait for 1 more week, gents?

    1. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Gusto injured, might not play at all or only play 1 in the double

    2. Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think you can wait.

  7. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    I think Gordon vs Bruno is a difficult one. They're both similar for GW35, but if we look at GW36 and 37 I think Gordon is a better option

    1. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think over the 3 games I would go Gordon…just.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not so sure. Gordon only has one assist away from home since GW6 and has away fixtures in both of those GWs.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        SHU @ H

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          GW36 and 37

      2. PogChamp
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fair point about away form. It’s poor.

  8. Orion
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pickford Areola
    TAA Gabriel RAN Branthwaite Gusto
    Salah Havertz Palmer Eze Son
    Mateta Haaland Darwin
    1.7 itb, 0 FTs…

    Darwin to Isak for a hot is looking obvious ?
    Have to prepare for GW37, having no wildcard or FH but have BB and TC… Any suggestions guys ?

    Cheers

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Don't hot!

  9. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Dont have either Foden, Son, Gordon, Bruno or Isak. Cant get them all this gw, so which ones would you prioritize and would you take a -4 or even a -8 to get 3 of them?
    I have Salah, Saka, Diaz, Havertz in midfield and Haaland, Solanke, Mateta

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      All of your players could score well this week. I wouldn't do more than a -4.

  10. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who is better option? Only 1 midfield slot available to end of season

    A...Gordon

    B...kdb

    Thanks

  11. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Where is TonyAwesome when you need him to spoon feed you quotes from the pressers?

  12. Team Bobcat
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    I understand the temptation to get rid of Salah but surely not for a hit

    I am not convinced

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I don't get it. Look at how West Ham defended the other day against Palace. Yes Salah is out of form but it only takes one game to turn that around.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's blanked at worst teams in recent weeks. I think it largely depends on the quality of what you bring in.

      It absolutely could backfire

      1. Team Bobcat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have no issue swapping him for any player if everything else was good in my team but it is swapping for a hit that just makes no sense to me

  13. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    So everyone startibg porro is just mainly for chelsea game? I really see porro conceding alot of goals vs arsenal

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Spurs DGW is a trap.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah. So in that case which defenders are you starting?

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd lose him if there was other really clear defence alternatives

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        So meaning because there are no other good options therefore u are playing him as well?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah, waiting to see what Ange said, but other than second Arsenal (who I might not play that often and not the easiest of SGW in 37 for the BB) I am not hugely keen on other options for the 5th slot (currently on Gabriel, Walker, Schar and Van Hecker for the other four)

    3. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Playing him for the attacking return potential over 2 games and lack of other options

  14. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which 2 players should get from those ?
    A- Son
    B- Bruno
    C- Isak
    D- Gordon

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B, C

  15. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Current team for GW

    Pickford (Neto)
    Ait-Nouri, Gabriel, Branthwaite (Munoz, Reguilon)
    Palmer (C), Havertz, Saka, Son, L Diaz
    Mateta, Isaak (haaland) 

    A Stick
    Or Diaz to
    B Foden
    C Bruno

    1. circling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  16. EnterJakari
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Real headache this one, on my WC.

    Bench one:

    A) Watkins
    B) Jackson (Double)
    C) Isak
    D) Gordon
    E) Foden
    F) Son
    G) Bruno F
    H) Palmer (Double)

    1. EnterJakari
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Or switch Watkins back to Haaland and keep him on the bench in hope he gets fit for 37.

  17. SEXY SOLO SAUCE
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    My normal team has returned after FH, I have KDB and Alvarez in it, would you keep them as differentials for the run in?

  18. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Better to play RAN and bench Gusto, right?

  19. cescpistols111
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best moves? 0FT, 0.0 ITB. Only BB37 left.

    A. Saliba -> Pedro Porro
    B. Saliba + Solanke -> Akanji/Gvardiol + Isak (-4)
    C. Any other recommendations?

    Will get Isak in for GW37 if not this week.

    Onana Petrovic
    Saliba Gabriel Ait-Nouri Van Hecke Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Solanke Mateta

  20. The Left Duke #3
    • 9 Years
    just now

    1.1m ITB 1 FT (No WC) with a plan to BB 37

    Petrovic Dubravka
    Gabriel Gusto Gvardiol Van Hecke Ait-Nouri
    Salah Saka Palmer Foden Garnacho
    Haaland Darwin SOlanke

    Does this make sense with a look towards BB 37

    Salah & Darwin -->> Son (C) & Isak (-4)

    Lpool fan but it makes sense to me the way we are playing

