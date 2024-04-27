FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 34

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 34. It was a high-scoring one despite captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah’s (£13.6m) double blank and the no-shows of Erling Haaland (£14.1m) and Cole Palmer (£6.2m). Over 1.2 million chips were played, with Free Hits far more successful than those played in Blank Gameweek 29.

We report on the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson leads for an eighth straight week and ninth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n). He sits on top of six community mini-leagues and is ranked seventh in the world.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Unsurprisingly, he’s top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a tenth successive week.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 34 was the fifth round of this season’s latest FFS Members Cup.

HSF Wednesday (now 5,369th) won his match to go through to the quarter-finals but Horse FC (1,753rd) is now the highest-ranked manager left in the competition thanks to his Free Hit securing a narrow 125-123 win against AFC Lasso.

This manager came 224th in 2017/18, has two other top 7k finishes and is 93rd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 33 update.

The highest scorer of the round was Biggsy, who came 5,824th last season and scored 134 Free Hit points.

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 34 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 95 points after hits, with 11 teams being removed.

It means that 13 are going through to Gameweek 35, where 10 are expected to Wildcard.

The top scorer of the Gameweek was Sakari Uutela with 128 points from his Free Hit. Sakari came 72nd in 2014/15, has another five top 8k finishes and is 205th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Adam Ferguson leads for a fourth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 61 points from a possible 102. Despite losing his latest match to Mark Craig, he’s still risen to 502nd overall and is 56th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Danny Messer, with 88 points in League 8 Division 33, is still the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues despite also losing his latest match.

Lord’s latest round-up gives a more detailed report on how things stood in the Head-to-Head Leagues after Gameweek 33.

MODS & CONS

It’s a 12th week in front for Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and the 14th occasion over this campaign. Luke also places at 4,837th worldwide.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL Milanista) leads for a third successive week and fourth time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league. 918th overall, the manager is 16th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

No chips have been played since his Gameweek 29 Free Hit but a whopping 145 points came in this week. Double-digit hauls from Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.1m), Martin Ødegaard (£8.6m), Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.3m), Jordan Pickford (£4.7m), Eberechi Eze (£6.1m) and Gabriel Magalhães (£5.4m).

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Euan Thompson, leader for an eighth straight week and ninth time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code x8qf0d).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He remains ahead for a third week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

And he leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) too.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Joe Hanson sets the pace in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and has risen to 688th overall. His Free Hit brought double-digit hauls from Mateta, Eze, Pickford, Gabriel, Ben White (£6.0m), Michael Olise (£5.6m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m).

He’s had two top 300 finishes plus another four in the top 8k, sitting 401st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron leads for a tenth straight week and 11th time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code mq8lpy) and is up to 329th overall. He’s 122nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 33 update.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for a tenth straight week and 12th time this season in his own FPL Champions League. It’s another manager with a successful Free Hit, this time putting him 5,240th overall.

FPL VETS

Staying at number one for the 23rd week is Joakim Viheriä in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. The team is 2,081st overall and he’s 842nd in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Ready for some more Euan Thompson? The manager ranks 15th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

After being on top of my Opening Day League for 18 weeks, Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) has been overtaken by Ben Tinker. The latter used his Free Hit and has risen to 57th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Geraint Owen is the new pace-setter of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league and is now 52nd overall after his Free Hit included Mateta, White, Pickford, Eze, Olise, Gabriel, Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota (£7.9m). Not only that, another 28 points were left on the bench thanks mainly to James Tarkowski.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a 15th week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is 2,928th globally. A poor week sees the Scout community team (Scout PFT) slip to fourth here and to 6,518th overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Adam Myatt is the new name on top of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code b84jwh). Now 2,284th overall, he did this even with captain Saka and no chip usage.

He’s had four top 10k finishes but shamefully finished outside the top nine million with -1,355 (that’s minus 1,355) points in 2021/22. Is that why he calls his team the Barmy Army?

David Dunst1 is level with him on points but has made a greater number of transfers.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Mateusz Kabat leads for a fifth straight week and tenth time this season in my January to May League (code 5v12bh). The last 14 Gameweeks have seen his global ranking rise from 23k to 162nd.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Sandeep Ramadev is up to first place in my The Last Ten mini-league (code xddjak). He has shot up from 1.056m to 221k overall in the latest six Gameweeks.

