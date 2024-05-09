240
  1. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ederson
    Gabriel Porro Maguire*
    Son Saka Foden Palmer
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    Petrovic Gordon Schar VanHecke
    0.9m 1ft

    On BB. 108pts clear in mini league.

    Surely worth spending 8 points to get 15 on bench boost?

    A) white, Livramento, Van De Ven
    B) Romero, Burn, Webster

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      B

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      A

  2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Burn or Wilson for third Newcastle pick?

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      In isolation, and if both are fit, Wilson.

      But it is easier to find good attackers than defenders.

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wilson

  3. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Micky van de Ven for DGW or Arsenals White or Gabriel for the coming game week.

    Also got Porro so could have two Arsenal defenders, rather than two DGW Spurs defenders.

    Spurs DGW defenders or Arsenal singles

    (1)

  4. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Hey guys, Here's my current team, no idea what to do from the below, using my bench boost like most other people haha

    thanks 🙂

    Petrovic

    Gabriel Reguilon Doughty

    Bruno Foden Son Palmer KDB

    Isak Haaland (c)

    Areola Porro Ait Nouri Mubama

    0.0 itb 1ft

    1. Bruno, Mubama and Ait Nouri to Richarlison, Jao Pedro and Burn for -8

    2. Bruno, Mubama and Ait Nouri to Gordon, Jao Pedro and Livramento for -8

    3. Bruno, Mubama and Ait Nouri to Garnacho, Wilson and Livramento for -8

    4. Bruno and Mubama to Garnacho and Jao Pedro for -4

    5. Bruno and Mubama to Richarlison and Jao Pedro for -4

    6. Other - any other cheap defenders that I've missed?

    thanks guys! :)!!!

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      2

  5. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    A) FT Maguire -> Livramento (can't afford Burns [max 4.3m]). Play Livra over Saliba / Gabriel

    B) Save FT to have 2 for last GW. Play Gabriel

    NB:
    No BB
    Chasing in leagues

    1. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      A) You get 2 games from livramento.
      Reckon Arsenal win but concede. 3-1

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      B

  6. Ashleyajolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    A) Keep Saliba (Got Gabriel)
    B) Transfer to Romero (Got Porro)
    C) Alternative Defender (Can’t do City/Chelsea or Newcastle players)

  7. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Garnacho or Gross?

    1. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I prefer Gross

  8. Seb_H
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Which combo would you go for? (Have already got KDB & Haaland)
    A: Son & Gvardiol
    B: Foden & White (or Romero)

    1. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      B

  9. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any news about Bruno?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Not seen in training

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      No news is bad news.

  10. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Ederson or Vicario? Or maybe Petrovic?

  11. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    For 37 & 38
    A. Vicario (BUR MCI shu) & Pedro (new CHE MUN)

    Or

    B. Pickford (SHU) & Jackson (NFO bha BOU)
    ( playing Onana (bha) 38)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      A

  12. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Without a BB, would you prefer Richarlison or Jackson?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      neither

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Who instead? Wilson? Gordon?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Yes both (if Wilson is ft), wish i had a 3rd Newcastle attacking spot.

          playing Brighton and Man Utd in a double is gold for attackers

          I have Gordon and Captaining Isak FWIW

          1. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Good luck! (Unless you happen to be my ML rival in disguise!)

  13. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    How far behind a template BB will I be with this team? 30 points?

    Vicario
    White Gabriel Gusto
    KDB Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    1. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Maybe less

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      What's the template team?

  14. Origi-nal
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    BB this week. Have 2FT and 0.0ITB.

    A) Bruno, van Hecke > Richarlison, Gabriel
    B) van Hecke > Evans

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

  15. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bruno is out isnt he? ML rival is 40 points ahead but has Dub Taylor on BB

    *Raya Petrovic
    Gabriel Porro *Burn *Walker **Maguire
    Havertz Bruno Foden Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Isak(C) Watkins

    I think my only hope is either

    A. Watkins Bruno Maguire to Pedro Richarlison, VDV then Gordon to Salah GW38 3-5-2 -8
    B. Watkins Bruno Maguire to Pedro Salah Romero then Gordon to Eze/Olise GW38 against Villa high line -8

    B in effect is Chelseas away double and Spurs possible -ve bonus of Spurs Midfielder and go straight to Salah for GW37 & 38 and a Palace player against a Villa team on the beach and look clearly knackered?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      B is in effect ignoring Chelsea's away double and Spurs' possible -ve bonus of Spurs Midfielder and go straight to Salah for GW37 & 38 and a Palace player against a Villa team on the beach and looking clearly knackered?

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I would class this as thinking out loud (or in text) rather than a genuine question. By writing it out, what conclusion did you draw?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I am not sure SW. If i go Richarlison/Madueke in the double, i will play them on last day of the season instead of Eze/Olise

        If Salah smashes it against Villa away anyway, Olise will against Villa IMO

  16. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    I Saw it suggested somewhere that Monday night was Olise’s audition for Manure according to United Stand You tube channel.. If it was, I think they completely fluffed it 🙂

    1. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      He should stay away from ManU if he wants to keep his career alive

  17. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Which move to do this week with BB...

    Assuming Bruno is out....

    A) Bruno to KDB ( already have Haaland and Foden, and this means I can't get Gvardiol)
    B) Bruno to Richarlison (already have Son and Porro, but I can then get a City def nder)

    1. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      A

  18. Orion
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    I have to go with Pickford/Areola combo on BB… Do I have a chance against Petrovic/Onana ?

    1. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Doubt it

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Pickford (SHU) might do it for ya.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      I like Pickford more than the doublers

  19. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which GK to get in for the double:

    1. Ederson (no City def)
    2. Vicario (no Spurs def)
    3. Petrovic (have M. Gusto)

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Probably Ederson, but I'd prefer a city defender...

  20. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Anyone taking a punt on Trippier? Very tempted to bring him in for Schar.

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I would if I knew he was gonna play both games but I doubt he will.

    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I'm tempted but I'd have to take a -4, which is the main thing that's putting me off tbf

  21. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/09/fpl-generals-gameweek-37-team-reveal-transfer-plans/

