We’ve turned to a trio of overlooked ‘doublers’ in the Gameweek 37 selection of differentials.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m) delivered for us last week, while Pascal Gross (£6.1m) had a goal ruled out for offside.

NONI MADUEKE

£5.3m GW37-38 fixtures: nfo + bha | BOU

Found in just 0.8% of FPL squads, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke (£5.3m) is an in-form differential.

The former PSV winger has struggled for minutes and consistency for much of this season. However, he has now produced 28 points across his last three matches, thanks to two goals, two assists and five bonus.

His underlying stats have caught the eye, too.

Over the last two Gameweeks, no Chelsea player has created more chances (ten). He has also registered 12 shots, more than any other team-mate bar Cole Palmer (£6.2m).

Arguably the stand-out player against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, Madueke is flying under the radar.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted only last month that he had struggled to fit Madueke into his starting XI this season because of Palmer’s stellar form in the same position.

However, Palmer has been deployed in a central role of late, creating space for the left-footed Madueke on the right.

Above: Chelsea’s average position map v West Ham in Gameweek 36, featuring Madueke (no 11) and Palmer (20)

The winger’s upturn in form has helped Chelsea to a run of just one defeat in 12 Premier League games. The Blues have climbed to seventh in the table as a result.

Admittedly, they haven’t been quite as convincing on the road, but they are still scoring goals, with ten in their last six. That’s despite facing Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace.

So, while trips to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion are far from straightforward, Madueke’s recent performances suggest that he can enjoy another strong Gameweek.

CALLUM WILSON

£7.8m GW37-38 fixtures: BHA + mun | bre

Only recently back from injury, Callum Wilson (£7.8m) is an intriguing option for the ‘double’.

The 32-year-old, who is found in just 3.0% of FPL squads, is part of a Newcastle United side who will be full of confidence after big wins over Burnley (4-1) and Sheffield United (5-1).

Furthermore, the Magpies’ Double Gameweek 37 fixtures appear the most favourable of the six teams playing twice.

Brighton have conceded nine goals in their past five away games, while Manchester United have allowed more shots than any other team in the last six. Injuries at the back further compound both sides’ issues.

Notably, Newcastle lined up in a 4-4-2 last weekend with Wilson and Alexander Isak (£8.4m) as a strike duo. If Eddie Howe sticks to this formation in Double Gameweek 37, it bodes well for both forwards’ xMins.

Wilson may drop out if Howe opts for a 4-3-3 but the underlying stats suggest he could still profit even if his minutes are managed.

Over the season, Wilson has registered nine goals from just nine starts and ten sub appearances. His average of a shot in the box every 31.3 minutes is superior to both Isak (33.9) and Anthony Gordon (57.9).

Wilson is normally first-choice penalty taker at Newcastle, but Isak took the Magpies’ spot-kick at Burnley last week. However, it was potentially influenced by Isak’s outside chance of winning the Golden Boot. With Erling Haaland (£14.2m) now five goals ahead, the responsibility could fall back to Wilson.

With his ownership still only at 3.0% and Newcastle in pursuit of a European spot, Wilson looks a tempting option.

There was an X rumour about a hamstring injury for Wilson earlier this week but he has since been spotted in training.

RICHARLISON

£6.8m GW37-38 fixtures: BUR + MCI | shu

After impressing off the bench at Anfield last week, Richarlison (£6.8m) could be a real difference-maker in Double Gameweek 37.

The Brazilian looked sharp in his cameo appearance as a second-half substitute, delivering nine FPL points, and now looks poised to start when Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley on Saturday.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Richarlison, who has an ownership of just 2.9% in FPL, has produced 11 goals and four assists from just 18 starts and 10 sub appearances.

His home form really catches the eye, offering further encouragement.

The £6.8m midfielder has registered six of his nine goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making him a tempting option against Burnley and Manchester City.

The underlying numbers in north London further highlight his influence. Despite playing almost 530 fewer minutes than team-mate Son Heung-min (£9.9m), Richarlison has racked up 31 shots in the box, just one less than the South Korean.

Burnley arrive in north London without a clean sheet in 2024. The second match of Spurs’ Double Gameweek 37 against Man City is admittedly much harder, but they do at least follow that up with a trip to relegated Sheffield United on the final day.

Richarlison’s positive contribution against Liverpool suggests he can make a big impact over the remaining three fixtures. If he can get back to the levels shown earlier this year, he could be a real game-changer for those willing to take a gamble on the midfielder.

