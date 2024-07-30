Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

26
To help with the continued growth of the editorial coverage on Fantasy Football Scout we are looking to expand our team of writers.

We are looking for someone enthusiastic about Fantasy Football, who has a flair for writing and is available to join the team on a full or part-time basis.

We are looking for someone who:

  • Has a knowledge and passion not just for FPL and the Premier League but for Fantasy Football and the wide variety of games we cover.
  • Wants to become an invaluable member of a growing editorial team.
  • Has good, strong writing skills with the ability to produce tight, entertaining editorial – in line with the house style, but with a twist of personality.
  • Is available to contribute either part-time or full-time (25-40 hours per week) both on weekdays and at weekends.
  • Has a desire to shape content decisions and editorial direction within the Scout team.
  • Must be good at working in collaboration with a team.

If you’re interested, please send your CV, a cover letter and a sample of your writing to support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Please add FPL Staff Writer as the subject.

26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Is it worth starting with Timber?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I wouldn't risk it. Saliba & White seen the only nailed defenders for them. Must say, I like White with his attacking potential

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No

    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No

  2. dshv
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Raya 4.0
    Gvardiol Taa Mykolenko Andersen 4.0
    Salah Son Gordon Nkunku Eze
    Isak Havertz 4.5

    Suggestions?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Like the starting 11. Bench is dirt though, especially if needed

    2. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes, I suggest you take 1800mg magnesium an hour before bed for a restful sleep

    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Good. I guess it's between Watkins 343 and TAA 352

    4. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I've something similar now....

      It'd be interesting to see Eze points per start under Glasner to Matata's, 0.5 m cheaper is nice; Olise gone is an issue

      I've no TAA, not sure worth the price, used the funds on Palmer/Foden in midfield

  3. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    How much you paying, Scout? Or is it 'competitive'?

    1. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It's twenty five quid per article about Fantasy EFL. Sounds boss, you'd be on at least £250 a day as things stand.

  4. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I'd appreciate your thoughts:

    Raya
    Porro, Muñoz, Hall / Konsa, Barco
    Salah, Palmer, Foden, Eze, ESR
    Watkins, Isak / 4.5

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks good. Slight concern with no Haaland, obviously

    2. Chasing last week
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good work

    3. Heavy Cream
      • 9 Years
      just now

      For me I think it’s a bad time to bring in Palmer against City. Would prefer Son at least for GW1. Haaland is missing and I’m worried about Foden not starting. I don’t rate having any Spurs defence and I’m not convinced Eze will do what we want from him without Olise.

  5. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which is a better combination?

    1. Saka + Gakpo + Gabriel + Gvardiol
    2. Salah + Havertz + Castagne + Barco

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      1 if they are all starting, 2 if two of them will be on bench.

  6. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who is the least terrible forward for £4.5m?

    Or just scrap the idea entirely and go with 3-4-3 and a slightly less terrible £4.5m mid?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Don't like the idea of a dead attacking spot

    2. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Think they're all rubbish tbf

  7. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Ben Johnson 4.0 from Ipswich should be nailed right?

    1. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      No

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Are you Scotty B?

  8. Heskey Time
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team for first 6 weeks?

    Henderson, 4.0
    Gvardial, burn, Robinson, Barco, 4.0
    Salah, Eze, Mbeumo, Gibbs-white, 4.5
    Haaland, Isak, Solanke

    My thought is in GW3 I can move either Haaland + a mid or Salah + Solanke to Palmer and Watkins

    This is dependent on Toney leaving Brentford which I think makes mbeumo a great option. Front 7 of nailed penalty takers. Light in defense and would play Barco in GW1. Missing Arsenal and Gordon which I also want

    1. Dotherightthing
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      You could do,
      Eze, MGW, 4.5 to
      Gordon, CHO,Rogers…
      So your team would have more depth

      1. Heskey Time
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not a bad thought. Thanks for the feedback!

