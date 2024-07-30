Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

To help with the continued growth of the editorial coverage on Fantasy Football Scout we are looking to expand our team of writers.

We are looking for someone enthusiastic about Fantasy Football, who has a flair for writing and is available to join the team on a full or part-time basis.

We are looking for someone who:

Has a knowledge and passion not just for FPL and the Premier League but for Fantasy Football and the wide variety of games we cover.

Wants to become an invaluable member of a growing editorial team.

Has good, strong writing skills with the ability to produce tight, entertaining editorial – in line with the house style, but with a twist of personality.

Is available to contribute either part-time or full-time (25-40 hours per week) both on weekdays and at weekends.

Has a desire to shape content decisions and editorial direction within the Scout team.

Must be good at working in collaboration with a team.

If you’re interested, please send your CV, a cover letter and a sample of your writing to support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Please add FPL Staff Writer as the subject.

