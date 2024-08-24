59
  1. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Anyone else heard rumours on Saka in a boot?

    1. Urban Cowboy.
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not enough room on the bus?

  2. Dannyb
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Barco to Rico Lewis for a hit, Solanke to Wood or is it madness? Already moved out Quansah and to top it off I have Anderson as well, disaster if Amad doesn't play.

    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Smells like a WC

  3. Barryyuen
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Guys should I play Rogers against Arsenal or Hardwood Bell against NFO?

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Always midfielder

  4. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Rico Lewis in the scout picks? Is Walker not in line for a recall??

    1. Ajmccoo
        just now

        I was wondering about Walker to, what do you think?

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Doku or Bernardo in WC

      Such a 50-50 call

      1. Billy Whizz
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Neither. Both not guaranteed starts or sufficient minutes long term. Definitely not WC picks

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          just now

          place holder for brighton mid.

          with most people having almost identicl teams dfferentials are few and far between. plus at their price its a relatively cheap punt

        2. LangerznMash
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I opted for Doku as he is more exciting but I acknowledge that Bernardo is probably the safer pick.

    3. Billy Whizz
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Quick one…
      Who to start???
      CHO or Ben White?

      1. BobbyV
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        The midfielder

        1. Billy Whizz
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Why? Doesn’t the attacking defender have the possibility of getting more returns?

    4. Johnny too hotty
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      I was expecting to see a lot of wildcard this week but seems like no one is.

      Perhaps a few happening in the international break ; is that the tactics people using ?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Haven't thought about my wc tbh

      2. Billy Whizz
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        There’ll be a lot of WC’s but only from those who don’t know that there’s a long way to go

      3. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        No urgency. Still assessing late returnees and transfer window.

      4. 1569Tippins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        As planned, I am in wildcard

        1. Johnny too hotty
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Let’s see her

          1. 1569Tippins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Henderson (Mathews)
            Trent - Gvardiol - Porro (Harwood-Bellis - Greaves)
            Salah - Jota - Minteh - BLANK - Rogers
            Haaland - BLANK (Fraser)

            Edging towards Doku and Isak for the blanks but also considering Foden and Joao Pedro

            Bench is weak but Harwood-Bellis and Greaves will play in emergency… Fraser is an unavoidable dead spot trade off for having Haaland, Salah and big 3 at the back

    5. Jdpz
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play
      a) Brereton Diaz (H vs Forest)
      b) Nkunku (a vs Wolves)

      1. marcos11
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B

    6. hnmfm
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Please God almighty make Halaand blank

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        2 at least

      2. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Fellow non owner but you won’t enjoy the footy hoping likely things won’t happen. I’ve accepted 13 points min for him and just hope Salah can match and longer term being able to afford Trent and Jota keeps me ahead of the crowd like week 1

    7. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Since when did people start referring to themselves as “FPL Managers”? Is it tongue in cheek or a serious thing? Like when you meet someone and want to talk about fantasy football, do you tell them you play, or that you’re an “FPL manager”? Serious question.

      1. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        PaddyPower did a comedy video about this not too long ago.

      2. Billy Whizz
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        If anyone brings up fantasy football I always say that I’m involved in FPL and if they’re not I try to get them involved. Is that wrong??;0)

      3. Pariße
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It’s all because of the linkedin culture, director of communication, fpl manager…

        It’s normal to say do you play FPL? It’s a game.

    8. Tmel
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Which one would you bench?

      a) Munoz (WHU)
      b) Bailey (ARS)
      c) Darwin (BRE)

      (this is my draft team, wouldn't have Darwin in my regular FPL!)

      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        C

    9. aardvark22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Play Hall or Harwood-Bellis?

      1. marcos11
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hall

    10. el polako
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      All you need to know in 5 seconds:

      “If you don’t own Haaland, go for a long walk without your phone”

    11. 1569Tippins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden and Joao Pedro or Doku and Isak?

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        tough one but probably isak and doku atm

      2. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden & JP for me

    12. D15jones
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hi guys, quick one who would you play out of hall or harwood bellis?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Toss a coin on that one

    13. JBG
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://x.com/Leaked_FPL/status/1827271192622845962

      "Dalot starts"

      Mazraoui also, same account reported it yesterday.

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, it means dalot.

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Funny man 🙂

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        https://x.com/Leaked_FPL/status/1827269677971562717

        "Garnacho & Fernandes start for United."

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          What a bomb that Fernandes starts..

      3. Billy Whizz
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Maz red card incoming :0)

    14. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Harwood Bellis or Winks????

    15. Pariße
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have J. Andersen now at Fulham, should I start Dunk instead? Looks like he doesn’t walk straight into the tram right away.

      1. BrockLanders
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I'd start Dunk

    16. lifes a pitch
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      What are your predictions for Quansah? Will he start or?

      1. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Unlikely

    17. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Morning all. Stick with no subs and have 2FT next GW? 0m ITB.

      Raya
      Porro - Gvardiol - Hall
      ESR - Jota - Saka - Eze - Rogers
      Haaland(C) - Isak

      (Turner) - Quansah - Solanke - Barco

    18. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start:
      A. Hall
      B. Colwill

    19. shapply
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start:
      1) Mazraoui (bha)
      2) J. Murphy (bou)

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Murphy

    20. CAPA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play Robinson, Bailey or CHO?

    21. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Start one-

      A Hall
      B Murphy

    22. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      WC done, never went this early but felt it is more viable with being able to save up to 5 transfers. GL all

      Pope
      Lewis TAA Robinson
      Saka Jota Andreas KDB
      Haaland Isak Jpedro

      slicer harwood faes rogers

    23. lifes a pitch
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Any recommendations on best 4.5 def option to bring in?

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        AWB

    24. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1FT - was planning on rolling. Thoughts?

      Hendo
      TAA, Porro, Gvardiol
      Jota, ESR, Saka, Bruno
      (H)aaland, Pedro, Isak

      :Winks, THB, Barco

