  1. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Not using a transfer on Nkunku. No other issues. Will roll.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      What does your team look like?

      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Pretty template, Haaland no Salah.

    2. Lawrø
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Thank you for the update - please keep us posted.

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Chelsea beings outplayed at home by Switzerland's 3rd best team. impressive

  3. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    What do I think the mystery chip will be?

    Your highest scoring player is automatically made captain. Captain Hindsight Chip!

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Double captains

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        would be great for DGW.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      hopefully something worth using in a dgw

      already used my BB so will require help in the dgws

  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Already looks like Chelsea will have to field a strong team for the return leg next week in Switzerland. With a limited turnaround time from Thursday evening to a Sunday 2pm kickoff in GW3 it looks good for anyone who owns Crystal Palace players.

  5. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Not meaning to brag but I feel like I deal with fantasy bad luck and/or mistakes pretty well. That said, the fact that Nkunku is starting in Chelsea's entirely meaningless game today has totally irrationally enraged me.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      hardly entirely meaningless

      conf league could be a route to europa for chelsea. judging by their team and those around them cant see them finishing top 6 in the league

