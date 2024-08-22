Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his usual weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 2. The questions include whether to keep or sell Christopher Nkunku and if Erling Haaland is worthy of the Triple Captain chip this week.

Q: Triple captain Erling Haaland ?

(via TIAGOFPL)

A: With fewer Double Gameweeks this season likely, I think it is more viable than ever to use your Triple Captain in a single Gameweek.

There are lots of reasons in favour of using it on Erling Haaland (£15.0m) this week. It’s early in the season and there is no worry about rotation or early substitutions. Haaland will almost certainly get 90 minutes. There is also no reason for Manchester City to take their foot off the gas if/when they are leading say 3-0, as they have no midweek game to conserve their energy for. Promoted sides also tend to adapt to a more conservative style later on in the season after a few batterings.

There are some negatives as well. We simply don’t know enough about Ipswich Town yet. Is Ipswich (H) the best single Gameweek fixture for Haaland? Will they give up as many big chances (six) as they did against Liverpool? Man City are also missing a large chunk of their support cast; they did not look fully up to speed against Chelsea and could take a while to get purring again. There’s also the mental impact that a possible Triple Captaincy fail could have on your thinking for the rest of the season.

While I wouldn’t put anyone off doing it, I would like to wait to have a better read on things before using it. I think there will be better, or as good, opportunities to use it in the future.

Q: Anthony Gordon to Eberechi Eze seems a really straightforward (and +EV) transfer. Why would you hold off on the move when it’s seemingly just an upgrade and saves you £0.5m? Are you considering making that move?

