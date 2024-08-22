181
  1. ZAWAd25
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Start Saliba or Nkunku?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Depends, do you think Villa will score?

    2. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      The AI models favour Nkunku

  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Rico Lewis likely to start Vs Ipswich?

    1. COYR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Hope so, did Quansah > R.Lewis. Risky for sure but hoping the gamble pays off!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Walker 0 mins since coming back

    3. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mark Sutherns got him in for Quansah this gw

  3. Netters2018
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Has anyone found any upates on Elanga injury? Went off with an eye injury but cant find anything about it online.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      No

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/08/22/fpl-gameweek-2-live-team-news-thursdays-injury-updates-minteh-latest#forest

  4. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Wood v sou
    or
    ESR v LEI
    or
    Robinson v LEI

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wood

    2. tuvok
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d go for Wood out of those. More likely than ESR to get an attacking return I’d say

  5. Sting in the Tail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bees new signing Van den Berg is only 4m. Could be in a lot of WC6 teams.

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      43 mins ago

      nice spot. Looking for a Barco replacement this week in case Porro doesnt play

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Take that back. My goodness their fixtures are bad! liv + man c + tot away in the next 4!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Been told he is more likely to start when they play 3ATB and phase in as Pinnock's replacement

  6. lumaunited
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    who to choose:
    1. B. Silva
    2. Doku

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      1

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Doku for show, Silva for dough

  7. Ron man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    42 mins ago

    Who to start:

    Wood or Minteh

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood. Decent FPL points scorer and playing a promoted team

      1. Ron man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Fair point thanks

  8. G Banger
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bench one DEF:
    a) Martinez
    b) Anderson

    Bench one MID
    1) Minteh
    2) ESR

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench a & 2

  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Cole Palmer just said he’s fine as he walked past the mixed zone. Noni Madueke is limping, however. Took a blow to the ankle which was bleeding but he shook it off. Suspect it’s only an impact problem.

    https://x.com/RyanTaylorSport/status/1826740452508533131?t=mJ2f5p-rOLiHJXUs51t7Pg&s=19

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Porro update, Porro update. Thankee!

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        He was pictured in training I believe I seen something on it earlier

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Lovely! Cheers.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Yup, probably done the warm up at least. I assume full contact training.

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26712447

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Keep an eye on Solanke news tomorrow, he wasn't in any of the training media posts from Spurs today

            1. Brehmeren
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ugh, thanks for the heads up.

  10. TBL
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    how did Palmer play tonight? was planing on capping him this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Feels like everyone is a minutes risk in the Chelsea attack this week.

  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Someone mentioned some guys called Camzy and Zophar, who are they?

  12. Stevie B
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Play Hall or Quansah?

    Thanks!

    1. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Same situation. Have to play Hall.

    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hall easy

  13. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Assuming Haaland and Gvardiol are owned, who would your third City asset be?

    1. tmstrand
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      This week, I'd be thinking Silva.

    2. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Foden, no one else

    3. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Foden easyyyyy
      Kdb after him

  14. tmstrand
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    When will Andersen be a Fulham player in FPL?

  15. kamdaraji
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    Team g2g?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Hall Robinson
    Salah Jota Hudson-Odoi Eze
    Haaland(c) Isak Muniz

    Valdimarsson, Konsa, Murphy, B Johnson

    1. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Would put Murphy ahead of Konsa. Otherwise fine.

  16. Football99
      just now

      Bernardo silva or Mitoma?

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Bernardo for me

    • FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Would you go;

      1) Salah + Wood
      2) Saka + Havertz

