Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are offered an early chance to consider the Triple Captain chip in Gameweek 2.

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) boasts the (current) best single-Gameweek projected points tally of the season as Manchester City host Ipswich Town.

Here we examine the credentials of City’s Norwegian, alternative captaincy heavyweight Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), and candidates from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, among others.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then discuss the best options in detail – using Statsbomb data – before checking out the Rate My Team (RMT) and Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in Man City’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola’s side cruising to victory without ever really exerting themselves.

In typical fashion, the Norwegian split Chelsea’s defenders before demonstrating power and poise, dinking a cool finish beyond the on-rushing Blues’ goalkeeper.

A monster at the Etihad Stadium – Haaland found the net 15 times in as many home starts last season – he’s been backed by a mite under two-thirds of our users ahead of Ipswich’s visit to the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah was instrumental as Liverpool outclassed Kieran McKenna’s newcomers.

Arne Slot’s side struggled for first-half rhythm against the bullish ‘Tractor Boys’ but the Egyptian laid on for Diogo Jota (£7.5m) to open the scoring before slotting home his first of the season after a defensive error.

With 13 of last season’s Premier League goals arriving in 15 starts at Anfield, Salah’s blockbuster home form brings the right-winger firmly into the captaincy conversation ahead of Brentford’s visit. The midfielder is the only other candidate who garnered over 2% of the vote.

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) trail some 10% behind Salah.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS

