11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. cuppatea78
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who to bring in for Dango?

    Kluivert
    Gibbs-White
    Bruno

    Will be -4.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kluivert

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe close between Kluivert/Bruno if for this GW only; any longer and Kluivert is the clear pick

      Open Controls
  2. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Cap Haaland, Bruno or Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Where are you ranked?

        Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    It’s Big Ange, Scoop, Big Ange. The Cinderella stoey begins!

    Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts are the below moves, both options for a 8 (have to make the Robinson move to free up funds for other transfers)

    Wissa > Haaland
    Palmer > MGW
    Robinson > Williams

    Pickford
    Gabriel / Robinson / Kerkez / Greaves
    Kluivert / Mbuemo / Bowen / Palmer
    Wissa / Beto

    Fab | Isak | Salah | Munoz

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A -8? No

      Open Controls
  5. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which combo? For the next 2?

    A) Haaland (c), Kluivert, Dango (wissa in gw30)

    B) Wood(c), Kluivert, Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.