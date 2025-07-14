FPL 2025/26 price predictions: Players we think will fall

Who will fall in price in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this season?

That’s what we’re pondering as we await the game’s relaunch.

From Erling Haaland to Martin Odegaard, we pick out some of the big names with potential cut-price appeal in 2025/26.

We’ll reiterate that these predictions assume that FPL will not make significant alterations to the rules (for example, awarding points to defensive midfielders) or reconsider the positional classifications (such as reclassifying wingers as forwards).

For our thoughts on which players could rise, see the links below.

ERLING HAALAND

24/25 start price: £15.0m

£15.0m 24/25 end price: £14.9m

£14.9m 24/25 points/points per start: 181/5.8

Erling Haaland had a superb start to the 2024/25 season.

In the first five Gameweeks, the Norwegian netted 10 goals, achieved three double-digit hauls and accumulated 63 points.

Like so many of his Manchester City team-mates, however, his level dropped.

In fact, Haaland went on to average just 4.5 points per start from that point onwards (Gameweeks 6 to 38).

Scoring 22 goals in 31 appearances overall is certainly not to be dismissed, but Haaland experienced his worst FPL season to date in 2024/25.

Therefore, a small price drop to £14.0m appears reasonable.

25/26 price prediction: £14.0m

PHIL FODEN

24/25 start price: £9.5m

£9.5m 24/25 end price: £9.1m

£9.1m 24/25 points/points per start: 105/4.7

It was an awful season for Phil Foden.

Up to Gameweek 16, he scored zero goals and provided just one assist in 11 league appearances for Man City, as he struggled with illness and injury.

A brilliant run of six goals in four matches followed in January; however, another injury, this time his ankle, hindered his influence as the season drew to a close.

“It’s been a frustrating season. I’ve had a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally. Sometimes there’s things in life bigger than football. This season I’ve struggled a little bit.” – Phil Foden

Foden will surely come down in price as a result, potentially to £8.5m.

On a brighter note, by the time City exited the FIFA Club World Cup following their loss to Al Hilal, Foden had netted three goals and provided one assist in four matches in the US, even though he only started once.

25/26 price prediction: £8.5m

MARTIN ODEGAARD

24/25 start price: £8.5m

£8.5m 24/25 end price: £8.2m

£8.2m 24/25 points/points per start: 116/4.1

Martin Odegaard was another player who underwhelmed in 2024/25.

The playmaker picked up an early-season injury, which saw him miss Gameweeks 4 to 10.

He was only able to really improve his stats after surrendering the Premier League title, too, with six offensive contributions in his last six games.

The arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad should mean Odegaard doesn’t have to drop back quite so often next season, but following a poor 2024/25, there would be no surprise if he drops to £8.0m.

25/26 price prediction: £8.0m

PEDRO PORRO/SON HEUNG-MIN

24/25 start price: £5.5m/£10.0m

£5.5m/£10.0m 24/25 end price: £5.2m/£9.7m

£5.2m/£9.7m 24/25 points/points per start: 98/129 | 3.2/4.9

Tottenham Hotspur players were mostly a huge disappointment in FPL 2024/25.

Pedro Porro accumulated more minutes in the Premier League than any other Spurs player, totalling 2,638.

However, due to injuries that disrupted the defensive unit during the winter months, plus the gradual shift of focus towards the UEFA Europa League, he managed to achieve just six clean sheets and an average of 3.2 points per start.

That said, his crossing ability is excellent, and he finished 2024/25 with six assists, so he will likely pick up significant interest at £5.0m, particularly with Thomas Frank at the helm.

Son Heung-min, meanwhile, ended the campaign on just 129 points, marking a significant drop compared to prior years.

At 33, he may no longer be regarded as a week-in, week-out starter, so a drop in price to say, £8.5m, would seem fair.

25/26 price prediction: £5.0m / £8.5m

KIERAN TRIPPIER

24/25 start price: £6.0m

£6.0m 24/25 end price: £5.6m

£5.6m 24/25 points/points per start: 72/4.4

Kieran Trippier was in and out of the Newcastle United team in 2024/25.

He started just 14 matches in total, but did average an impressive 4.4 points per start, thanks to three assists, six clean sheets and eight bonus.

Nonetheless, when everyone is fit, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are likely ahead in the full-back pecking order, so you’d expect Tripper to be much cheaper this time around.

Livramento has accumulated 480 minutes of football for the England U21s this summer, so Trippier could still start the season; however, Newcastle United’s tough opening fixtures will probably be enough to keep FPL managers away.

25/26 price prediction: £5.0m

OTHERS

Other possible fallers include FPL defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Andrew Robertson.

Arsenal didn’t get to see the best of Calafiori last season due to injury. Although there were still signs of his talent, the rise of Myles Lewis Skelly at left-back suggests that a reduction to £5.5m is reasonable.

Robertson, meanwhile, has dominated the left side of Liverpool’s team for many years, but Milos Kerkez is expected to be first choice next season. It would not be surprising if he also drops to £5.5m.

Additionally, a slight decrease for Anthony Gordon may be forthcoming, potentially from £7.5m to £7.0m, as he averaged 4.2 points per start in 2024/25, which is lower than his teammates Harvey Barnes (5.6m) and Jacob Murphy (4.8).

Further forward, Rasmus Hojlund and Nicolas Jackson, both of whom did not meet their expected goals (xG) in 2024/25, are also likely to see a decline.