FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 17

Welcome to the Gameweek 17 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Head-to-Head Leagues

Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) has had his lead cut to six points in the FFS Head-to-Head leagues after drawing with Phil Roper.

Craig will be annoyed that he benched Zaha, although with a strong front eight he had a tricky decision to make. He now finds himself in a decent position for Gameweek 18: with Liverpool blanking he can bench Mane and still field a good attack.

Meanwhile a 72-69 victory over Emerson Ciccarello sees Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) move up to second, which is perhaps a slightly fortunate position given that Aleksander is 635,223 overall. Fifteen managers in League 1 have a better rank than the Norwegian.

Ignazio La Rosa drops to third after losing by eight points to Liam McAllister. Liam currently occupies tenth spot, level with Glynn Sherwood and Emerson Ciccarello on 24 points. Only rank-difference is keeping Liam out of the relegation zone.

Ryan Gallagher was the highest-scoring manager in the top division this week with 82 points. His win over David Meechan takes the 2,639,286-ranked manager up to 16th on 20 points.

Vladimir Stojiljkovic continued his astounding winning run. He has a perfect 51 points out of 51 in League 8 Division 77. Vladimir is the only manager out of the 5,983 who started the season in the Head-to-Head leagues to have won all of their matches.

At 182nd overall David Hurley has the best rank of any participating manager. David leads Division 60 of League 7, he’s three points ahead of Brian Doyle who is ranked 190,543rd.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 18 ahead of the deadline. However, if you would like to find out who you are playing next before then, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers. All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

Theodor Eek-Bakke moves up one place to first in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. Theodor is 37th overall and fourth in Norway.

He has a five-point advantage over Boris Popovski and Roy Merin, who share second place. Boris topped the mini-league in Gameweek 15.

Not such a good week for Gameweek 16 leader Berkan Chelikhan. The Manchester United fan scored just 47 points and slips from first to sixth.

There are currently 43,832 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

A whopping 95 points takes Gautam Vaswani to the top of our FFS Members mini-league.

Big contributions from his captain Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and John Lundstram, sees Gautam rise to 715th overall. He has a three-point lead over Miles Stephens, who drops to second.

The code to join the FFS Members League can be found on the Members page.

Fantasy Football Scout Cups

The last remaining former champion, A Manager Has No Name, was defeated 69-71 by CMJC in round three of the FFS Cup.

Two members of the Scout team, Rotation’s Alter Ego and RedLightning also exited the competition, leaving G-Whizz to fly the flag in round four.

The highest-ranked manager heading into round three, FPLchewit, was comprehensively beaten 45-94 by DARK. It was a disappointing result for Newcastle United fan FPLchewit, who fell from 171st to 995th.

In the second round of the FFS Members Cup, the two surviving former winners both lost by, coincidentally, the same scoreline: 65-69. rrcmc was defeated by TorresMagic, and Waltzingmatildas by Scubasmithy.

In addition to TorresMagic, Scout team members Rotation’s Alter Ego and Paul are through to round three. And the highest-ranked manager in round two, frankiem, also made it safely into the next round.

Neale reviewed the FFS Cups here.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score for Gameweek 17 was 52 points, which saw 172 managers eliminated. The threshold for elimination remains at 9% for Gameweek 18.

3,536 managers have departed the competition so far with 1,435 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing. There will be further opportunities to enter before Gameweek 22, however you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

It was back to winning ways for The Keane Fifteen in the Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament with a 10-5 victory over Slaven’s Ball-itch. They remain top of the overall Head-to-Head league table, 10 points ahead of Unbelievable Jeff FC in second.

Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) retakes the outright lead in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league after a disastrous Gameweek for Andy Goddard (aka Andy G).

The Leicester city fan took an eight-point hit and managed to score only 48 points. Although the players he sold – Digne, Mousset and Pulisic – combined for just six points, his new signings – Jimenez, Grealish and Kelly – totalled a measly four points between them.

Chris James (aka Elfozzie 42) moves up to second, 19 points adrift of Neale.

Martin Dixon is the new leader of RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league. Martin, who led our FFS Members mini-league from Gameweeks 11 to 14, recently joined RedLightning’s mini-league.

An impressive 87 points in Gameweek 17 resulted in a rise to 915th overall and gives him a two-point margin over second-placed Rok Krasna. Last week’s leader, Ian Stanley, slips to third.

Managers with a top 10,000 finish may join RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league using the code m0tq9y.

Rok Krasna does, however, lead PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league. Rok has two previous top 1,000 finishes: 562 and 443 in 2011/12 and 2012/13 respectively. He’s currently 1,140th overall.

David Nataf is up to second as former leader Paul Cryan drops to fourth.

Managers with a top 1,000 finish may join PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league using the code eejnyz.

denial EASTOP is the new number one in Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League. Denial has seven top 10,000 finishes including two in the top 1,000 and is 188th in the Career Hall of Fame.

Last week’s top dog Svein Roald L Usken is fourth this week.

Managers in the top 1,000 of the Career HoF may enter the league using the code beeps2.

Having led the FPL Champions League since Gameweek 7, Ben Crabtree is now just five points ahead of Pro Pundit Simon March.

However Everton-fan Ben is unaffected by Liverpool’s Gameweek 18 blank because he doesn’t select players from the red half of Merseyside, while Simon has Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was a good week for the Pro Pundits with eight of them scoring 70 points or more, although Az will be disappointed not to have done better than 74 after Triple Captaining Jamie Vardy.

Sam Bonfield (aka Sam FPLFamily) is still the highest-ranked of this select group while Tom Freeman (aka avfc82) was the top-scoring Pro Pundit in Gameweek 17 with 80 points. He’s 25 points behind Sam in second.

Finally, World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has moved up another place to third overall and is now only six points behind world number one Nick Tanner. Unlike Nick, who has already used all four of his chips, and world number two Raushan Uttamchandani, who has used his Bench Boost as well as his Wildcard, Magnus has only used his Wildcard.

Submissions

Thank you to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.

His January to May League will start scoring in Gameweek 21. If you would like to join the 250 managers who have already entered, the league code you need is aafkpq.