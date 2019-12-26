1918
Dugout Discussion December 26

Leicester and Liverpool at full-strength for final Boxing Day game

1,918 Comments
Leicester and Liverpool have both named full-strength sides as the 2019 Boxing Day extravaganza comes to a close.

The King Power Stadium clash could prove a highly decisive one in this season’s title race and it’s clear each manager, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp are taking it seriously.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) naturally leads Leicester’s line supported by James Maddison (£7.8m), Youri Tielemans (£6.5m), Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) and Dennis Praet (£5.3m) in midfield.

As ever, the settled back-four of Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m), Jonny Evans (£5.2m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.5m) all keep their places.

Liverpool’s potent front-three of Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), Sadio Mané (£12.2m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) are all involved.

Meanwhile, both Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) start in defence.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Ndidi, Praet; Maddison, Tielemans, H Barnes; Vardy.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keïta, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

  1. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    4 hours ago

    Captained Mané but I don't care because I have got Trent 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Regin
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      24+ 12=36 pts. From 2 players.

      I got 35 overall.

      Open Controls
      1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        There is no need to brag Regin.....

        Open Controls
        1. Regin
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          U mean the opposite of bragging

          Open Controls
          1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            Sarcasm bud....

            Chin up, don’t worry plenty more weeks!

            Open Controls
      2. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Still lots of gameweeks to go my buddy. Better luck in the coming gameweeks

        Open Controls
  2. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    4 hours ago

    Kane or Aguero?

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Kane only due to him being more nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Can't be sure aguero starts. Kane always starts. Depends if you like a gamble

      Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      cheers

      Open Controls
  3. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Any chance Greenwood could start again?

    Open Controls
    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Dont think so played 90min,James should start.

      Open Controls
  4. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    TAA sellers group hug '-(

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      What a massive slap round the face that was haha!

      Oh well, shite happens!

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Sold him for a hit for this week already done a hit for him back in.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Thought I was clever to five gim a pause over blank to get him back on wc. Worst thing is original plan was to wc for this gw already, but thought I'd wait

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Waiting 30 years for this day and this has put a very slight downer on it 🙂

          Open Controls
  5. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Just put Trent in....it felt good.

    And just like that, with 3 bonus he's the highest scoring defender

    Open Controls
  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Captain vardy or mane ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      I'm going with Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Thanks amey

        Open Controls
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Slight bench & bench order headache next GW:

    Ryan
    TAA / Pereira / Aurier
    Salah / KDB / Alli / Pulisic / Grealish
    Vardy / Abraham

    Button // Rico / Connolly / Lundstram

    Right? Wrong? I know Pulisic & Tammy are biding their time, but it is Arsenal... and we're away from home!

    Open Controls
  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Richarlison to Grealish for free a NON brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      You know he will score once you sell him

      Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I have this same issue, so many options but can't decide who to replace him with.

      Open Controls
  9. FOO FIGHTER
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    So Abraham vs Arsenal. Who is sticking for one more GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Too dangerous - I think he'll be dropped/rested.

      Open Controls
    2. Aftermath
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      The temptation is strong but will most likely end in tears just like Pulisic owners this week

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yup.

      Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Might have to. Not many alternatives options within my price range.

      Open Controls
    5. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Who would you stick in instead of him? I have vardy and Ings and 1.1 in the bank... So 9 mil if I sell. Can't see a good option to be honest.

      Open Controls
      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        This is a the problem. Who's doing better at the moment in that price range? Not a good week to bring Jimi in...

        Open Controls
    6. Celt Abroad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Sticking for one more then gone.

      Open Controls
  10. antoinehude
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Current team:

    Schmeichel
    Soyuncu - Kelly - Kiki Femenia
    Mané - De Bruyne - Martial - Alli
    Kane - Vardy - Abraham

    Button - Hanley - Lundstram - Cantwell
    Team value: 105,3
    In the bank: 0
    1 free transfert

    A) Which captain do you suggest?
    B) Any transferts suggestions? (I know the defense is weak but expensive defender are not doing enough points for they cost in my opinion, except Trent tonight)

    Open Controls
  11. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Last try - How about this for a WC?

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Soy, Sidibe
    Salah, KdB, Alli, Martial, Richarlison
    Vardy, Ings

    Button, Greenwood, Rico, Lund
    0 itb.

    Open Controls
    1. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      *Soy is Aurier

      Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I'd have Maddison over Richarlison personally

      Open Controls
  12. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    TAA now has as many attacking returns for the season as Kane (12) and more than Sterling (11)

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      best player in the league

      Open Controls
    2. Regin
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Both kane and sterling have been in aweful form

      Open Controls
  13. Pépé Pig
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Anyone interested in Firmino? Looks to be entering his yearly run of form

    Open Controls
  14. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    ings or maupay ???

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Maupay for me better fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        thats what I was thinking
        better fixtures but ings probably better form
        I dunno
        sold trent 2 weeks ago and regret it so got to get him back and need to sell tammy for funds so need a budget striker

        Open Controls
  15. Regin
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    The saddest thing today apart from being a non taa owner is that mane 1 on 1 miss means i am out of the cup definitely. I lead by 2 points but opponent has sterling and moutinho extra tmrw. Appearance points itself will knock me out. Dendoncker first sub as well.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Both to get Red cards in first half

      Open Controls
      1. Regin
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        That would be a dream come true

        Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Better to get knocked out now than later imo

      Open Controls
  16. UpAndAway
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    That would have been a brutal match to watch if you weren't a TAA owner. What a player. Everytime he touches the ball you expect something to happen.

    Open Controls
  17. ZimZalabim
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    we need more than 3 slots per team

    Open Controls
    1. Regin
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I think we should have only 2 slits per team. Will be much more interesting

      Open Controls
      1. Regin
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        * slots

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          that would make the game so much harder
          i want 4 maybe 5 liverpool players

          Open Controls
  18. Regin
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    I am just gonna be stubborn and keep Robbo and not get taa. On another day, firmino would have scored not wasted that Robbo assist.

    Open Controls
  19. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Richarlison owners... Keeping for another week?
    If not, who are you replacing with?
    Alli? Grealish? Moura? Martial?
    I don't think he looked great today, didn't get in to great positions so not feeling very confident in him

    Open Controls
    1. Regin
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Martial. Everton looking better defensively but not offensively

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      I was moving Moura > Salah but starting to think Richarlison to Salah might be better instead.
      Just worried about Moura’s game time. Undecided.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        I think Moura is safe while son is out. unless Lamela is ready to go but he doesn't suit playing on that wing really does he?

        Open Controls
    3. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I’d go Martial

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Would you defo do that this game week or wait one more?

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Rich Newcastle away
          Martial Burnley away

          Who do you think scores more? I’m not sure

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            Tough one. Could easily both blank.

            Open Controls
  20. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Salah going up tonight.

    Enough in the bank to change one of
    A) Moura(good fixtures)
    B) Richarlison
    C)Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. joelsprylar
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Wouldn't touch Salah to be honest.

      Open Controls
  21. joelsprylar
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Are you guys keeping Abraham?

    Open Controls
    1. Regin
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yeah bcoz i did richarlison to martial.hit not required. He is better away from home

      Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Don't want to but only have 1 ft and no one I want at same price or less. Arsenal away is a good fixture for him, just worried he'll be benched to be honest

      Open Controls
    3. Grievez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  22. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Any reason in terms of injury that salah went off 69th minute?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Nope rested but he wasn’t happy about it

      Open Controls
      1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Might do mane to Salah As I have no other pressing issues.

        Trying to win the December pot in my mini league and none of them have Salah over Mane.

        What do you reckon mate? Surely worth the punt....? Only lose 0.1 value on Mane too.

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Hm. Hendo off injured has me thinking Milner starts next GW, no pen advantage for salah and he was pretty cack even compared to mane. I’d stick with mane for now

          Open Controls
          1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Good points..... Still feeling tempted though. Going to sleep on it.

            In other news, we are getting relegated, at least tickets will be cheaper to watch our useless team.

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Just saw this. Apparently pelle has at least 2 more home games? Wtf? We need howe or dyche ASAP

              Open Controls
  23. The Units
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Keep Maddi or time to ship?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
  24. Chilli2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Do we think Mousset starts on Saturday? Magnus Carlsen is asking.

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Yup. Through balls on counter against Otamendi. Screams haul to me lol

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Indeed! You would think that Mousset is far better suited to that game than McBurnie, and he’s fresher having only been a substitute today. McBurnie got 63 minutes under his belt today and only two days to recover...

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yup. Mousset unlucky to not assist today, v surprised he didn't start but I completely understand it now.

          Open Controls

