Leicester and Liverpool at full-strength for final Boxing Day game

Leicester and Liverpool have both named full-strength sides as the 2019 Boxing Day extravaganza comes to a close.
The King Power Stadium clash could prove a highly decisive one in this season’s title race and it’s clear each manager, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp are taking it seriously.
Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) naturally leads Leicester’s line supported by James Maddison (£7.8m), Youri Tielemans (£6.5m), Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) and Dennis Praet (£5.3m) in midfield.
As ever, the settled back-four of Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m), Jonny Evans (£5.2m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.5m) all keep their places.
Liverpool’s potent front-three of Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), Sadio Mané (£12.2m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) are all involved.
Meanwhile, both Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) start in defence.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Ndidi, Praet; Maddison, Tielemans, H Barnes; Vardy.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keïta, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
