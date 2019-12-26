Leicester and Liverpool at full-strength for final Boxing Day game

Leicester and Liverpool have both named full-strength sides as the 2019 Boxing Day extravaganza comes to a close.

The King Power Stadium clash could prove a highly decisive one in this season’s title race and it’s clear each manager, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp are taking it seriously.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) naturally leads Leicester’s line supported by James Maddison (£7.8m), Youri Tielemans (£6.5m), Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) and Dennis Praet (£5.3m) in midfield.

As ever, the settled back-four of Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.1m), Jonny Evans (£5.2m) and Ricardo Pereira (£6.5m) all keep their places.

Liverpool’s potent front-three of Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), Sadio Mané (£12.2m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) are all involved.

Meanwhile, both Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) start in defence.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Ndidi, Praet; Maddison, Tielemans, H Barnes; Vardy.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keïta, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT