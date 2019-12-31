FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 20

For the last time this year welcome to the round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Head-to-Head Leagues

Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) restored his six-point advantage over Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) at the top of the League 1.

The Norwegian had cut the gap to three points in Gameweek 19, however he was unable to sustain the pressure as he was beaten 44-47 by Ryan Gallagher.

Meanwhile Craig started the second half of the season in dominant fashion, his Gameweek 20 total of 69 points made him the highest-scoring manager in the top division. Jørgen Skjånes had the misfortune to be playing him.

Elsewhere TorresMagic had the narrowest of wins over Emerson Ciccarello by 65 points to 64. He stays out of the relegation zone on rank difference, tied on 30 points with Glynn Sherwood who occupies 11th place.

The bottom ten teams in each division will be relegated at the end of the season.

Following his 17-match winning streak Vladimir Stojiljkovic in Division 77 of League 8 has now lost twice. He’s joined on 54 points out of 60 by Michael Cheng in Division 80 of League 8, and Ammar Mirza in Division 26 of League 8. They have the best records across all 300 divisions.

At 174th overall James Mackay in Division 28 of League 7 is the highest-ranked manager in the Head-to-Head leagues. James leads his division on 46 points, three points ahead of second-placed Mohammad Kamal – rank 182,584.

Out of nearly 6,000 partaking just seven managers are currently in the top 1,000.

Surprisingly for managers with such a good rank, three aren’t top of their divisions: Stephen Aherne in Division 169 of League 8 trails leader Anup Kafle by six points; Gordon Lemmey in Division 154 of League 7 is four behind leader Adam Lewis; and Milos Milovanovic in Division 28 of League 6 is three points off Swee Yang Yeow.

In the top five leagues there isn’t one manager currently in the top 1,000 and just nine are in the top 10,000.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 21 ahead of the deadline. However, if you would like to find out who you are playing next before then, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers. All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

Heading into the new decade the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league is currently the best in FPL.

Leagues are ranked using an average score of the top five teams, so congratulations and thanks to the top five managers in the mini-league – Theodor Eek-Bakke, Gary Tokatlian, Magnum Dong Carlsen, Mark May, and Jack Kouppas.

At the summit Theodor extended his lead over Gary to four points despite dropping one place to sixth in the overall rankings. Theodor remains the top manager in Norway as World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen continued his slide down the leaderboard – a drop to 148th overall.

There are currently 43,886 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

Congratulations to Steve Hall who will end the year occupying first place in our FFS Members mini-league. Steve has a three-point advantage over Miles Stephens in second. Miles led the league in Gameweeks 15 and 16.

This is Steve’s tenth season and he has had three top 10,000 finishes, the best of which was 4,536th in 2016/17. He’s currently 376th overall.

The code to join the FFS Members League can be found on the Members page.

Fantasy Football Scout Cups

We are down to the last 32 in both the FFS Cup and Members Cup.

In round five of the FFS Cup, G-Whizz, the final member of the Scout team still in the competition, was beaten 62-68 by stamfordbridge. However the highest-ranked manager, Teddy Brewski, is safely through after beating Jeanz 70-39.

Elsewhere Meet the Manager guest Phil Ampleford (aka Philman) triumphed 68-63 over samwilson387. The seven-time top 10,000 manager will take on current top 10,000 manager windust in the sixth round.

TorresMagic is the sole member of the Scout team through to the fifth round of the FFS Members Cup after a 61-45 win over Albany City. Paul was beaten in round four by Jiguain. TorresMagic takes on Teddy Brewski next.

However Teddy is not the highest-ranked manager in the FFS Members Cup, that accolade falls to 14th-overall Mark May (aka Frankiem). Mark had a narrow 66-64 victory over sandgrounder and faces Emm7980 in the next round.

Neale reviewed the FFS Cups here.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 19 was 42 points and 45 points in Gameweek 20. This saw a total of 245 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination increases to 10% for Gameweek 21.

3,937 managers have departed the competition so far with 1,052 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing. There will be further opportunities to enter before the end of January, however you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify. TorresMagic will bring us an update next week.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

Four defeats in a row for The Keane Fifteen sees them tumble from first to ninth the Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament as Brazil Nuts take the lead. They are 13.5 points ahead of WhenTheOWENgetsTough in second.

Despite slipping out of the top 10,000 Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) will go into the New Year as the number one manager in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league.

Although Chris James (aka Elfozzie 42) is breathing down his neck just six points behind.

Ian Stanley has regained the lead in RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league and is up to 359th overall. He’s eight points ahead of previous leader Martin Dixon.

Ian had captained the absent Vardy, but De Bruyne proved to be an excellent vice-captain.

Managers with a top 10,000 finish may join RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league using the code m0tq9y.

Rok Krasna held on to top spot in PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league. He has a six-point lead over David Nataf who climbs to second. David has twice finished inside the top 1,000 in the last three seasons and is currently 1,323 overall.

Managers with a top 1,000 finish may join PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league using the code eejnyz.

Having led in Gameweek 16, Svein Roald L Usken reclaims first place in Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League. The Norwegian played his first Wildcard in Gameweek 20 with Sergio Aguero among the players joining his squad.

Svein is 722nd in the Career Hall of Fame while second-placed Denial Eastop is 188th. Managers in the top 1,000 of the Career HoF may enter the league using the code beeps2.

Pro Pundit Simon March retained the lead in his FPL Champions League 34 points ahead of former-number-one Ben Crabtree.

However the highest-scoring manager in Gameweek 20 was 2012/13 FPL winner Matthew Martyniak. His team, Divine Mercy, notched an impressive 81 points for a Gameweek rank of 66,491.

Sam Bonfield (aka Sam FPLFamily) is still the highest-ranked Pro Pundit but, like Neale in Mods & Cons, has slipped out of the top 10,000. She is now 12 points ahead of second-placed Lateriser.

Third-placed Tom Freeman (aka avfc82) and fourth-placed Simon March both played their Wildcards for 66 and 63 points respectively, but the best score in Gameweek 20 was by Az. The Brighton-fan managed 70 points which makes him the fifth-ranked Pro Pundit.

Join a new mini-league for 2020?

Track your progress in the New Year by joining RedLightning’s January to May League. Scoring will start in Gameweek 21. So far 270 managers have entered, to join them the league code you need is aafkpq.

Submissions

If you are running a community competition and would like the latest scores included in future Round-ups, please email us a summary of the current leaders and a link to your league, spreadsheet or head-to-head competition to geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Thank you to RedLightning for his contribution to this article. And from both of us a Happy Christmas and may all your arrows be green ones!