The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We have reached the semi-final stage of both the FFS Members Cup and the FFS Cup, with four managers falling by the wayside in each competition in Gameweek 23.

Because of the swift turnaround, both tournaments took a planned hiatus in Double Gameweek 24 but will return this weekend.

FFS CUP

The results from the quarter-final of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The semi-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.

Mataatti is our highest-ranked manager left in this competition, having beaten SAMc273 in the last eight.

A remarkable run of 12 green arrows came to an end in Gameweek 24 for Mataatti but he still sits inside the top 5k ahead of the weekend’s games.

Our only manager left in either competition who sits outside of the top 100,000 lives to fight another day: stamfordbridge saw off Gamesz Rodriguez 52-32 to qualify for the semi-finals.

AMEY and Philman were the winners of our other quarter-finals, beating Khurram Shah and TOMYG84 respectively.

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

Mataatti 4221 vs AMEY 46332 stamfordbridge 280448 vs Philman 48144

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The semi-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.

Our highest-ranked entrant left in either competition exited at the quarter-final stage.

frankiem, now at an incredible 10th in the world, lost 65-46 to Just-In-Cider, who himself has climbed from 236,378th to inside the top 10k in just four Gameweeks.

We do have one manager remaining inside the top 1,000, however.

Becker Call Saul beat FPL_Cot 28-27 in a low-scoring affair and, after a bumper Double Gameweek 24, now sits at 826th overall.

Pep Pig and maxp1907 were the winners of our other quarter-finals, beating robharr and Ryszard Dorocicz respectively – maxp1907’s victory coming by a single point.

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

BeckerCallSaul 826 vs Just-In-Cider 8499 Pep Pig 15476 vs maxp1907 34047

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

R ound 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Round 7 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16

Round 2 – Gameweek 17

Round 3 – Gameweek 18

Round 4 – Gameweek 19

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

