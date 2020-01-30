The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We have reached the semi-final stage of both the FFS Members Cup and the FFS Cup, with four managers falling by the wayside in each competition in Gameweek 23.
Because of the swift turnaround, both tournaments took a planned hiatus in Double Gameweek 24 but will return this weekend.
FFS CUP
The results from the quarter-final of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.
The semi-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.
Mataatti is our highest-ranked manager left in this competition, having beaten SAMc273 in the last eight.
A remarkable run of 12 green arrows came to an end in Gameweek 24 for Mataatti but he still sits inside the top 5k ahead of the weekend’s games.
Our only manager left in either competition who sits outside of the top 100,000 lives to fight another day: stamfordbridge saw off Gamesz Rodriguez 52-32 to qualify for the semi-finals.
AMEY and Philman were the winners of our other quarter-finals, beating Khurram Shah and TOMYG84 respectively.
SEMI-FINAL DRAW
|Mataatti
|4221
|vs
|AMEY
|46332
|stamfordbridge
|280448
|vs
|Philman
|48144
FFS MEMBERS CUP
The scores from the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.
The semi-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.
Our highest-ranked entrant left in either competition exited at the quarter-final stage.
frankiem, now at an incredible 10th in the world, lost 65-46 to Just-In-Cider, who himself has climbed from 236,378th to inside the top 10k in just four Gameweeks.
We do have one manager remaining inside the top 1,000, however.
Becker Call Saul beat FPL_Cot 28-27 in a low-scoring affair and, after a bumper Double Gameweek 24, now sits at 826th overall.
Pep Pig and maxp1907 were the winners of our other quarter-finals, beating robharr and Ryszard Dorocicz respectively – maxp1907’s victory coming by a single point.
SEMI-FINAL DRAW
|BeckerCallSaul
|826
|vs
|Just-In-Cider
|8499
|Pep Pig
|15476
|vs
|maxp1907
|34047
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.
Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 13 Round 1 – Gameweek 14 Round 2 – Gameweek 16 Round 3 – Gameweek 17
R
ound 4 – Gameweek 18 Round 5 – Gameweek 19 Round 6 – Gameweek 21 Round 7 – Gameweek 22 Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26
Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 14 Round 1 – Gameweek 16 Round 2 – Gameweek 17 Round 3 – Gameweek 18 Round 4 – Gameweek 19 Round 5 – Gameweek 21 Round 6 – Gameweek 22 Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher
