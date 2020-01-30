520
FFS Cup January 30

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

520 Comments
We have reached the semi-final stage of both the FFS Members Cup and the FFS Cup, with four managers falling by the wayside in each competition in Gameweek 23.

Because of the swift turnaround, both tournaments took a planned hiatus in Double Gameweek 24 but will return this weekend.

FFS CUP

The results from the quarter-final of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The semi-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.

Mataatti is our highest-ranked manager left in this competition, having beaten SAMc273 in the last eight.

A remarkable run of 12 green arrows came to an end in Gameweek 24 for Mataatti but he still sits inside the top 5k ahead of the weekend’s games.

Our only manager left in either competition who sits outside of the top 100,000 lives to fight another day: stamfordbridge saw off Gamesz Rodriguez 52-32 to qualify for the semi-finals.

AMEY and Philman were the winners of our other quarter-finals, beating Khurram Shah and TOMYG84 respectively.

SEMI-FINAL DRAW
Mataatti4221vsAMEY46332
stamfordbridge280448vsPhilman48144

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The semi-final draw in full can be accessed here or viewed below.

Our highest-ranked entrant left in either competition exited at the quarter-final stage.

frankiem, now at an incredible 10th in the world, lost 65-46 to Just-In-Cider, who himself has climbed from 236,378th to inside the top 10k in just four Gameweeks.

We do have one manager remaining inside the top 1,000, however.

Becker Call Saul beat FPL_Cot 28-27 in a low-scoring affair and, after a bumper Double Gameweek 24, now sits at 826th overall.

Pep Pig and maxp1907 were the winners of our other quarter-finals, beating robharr and Ryszard Dorocicz respectively – maxp1907’s victory coming by a single point.

SEMI-FINAL DRAW
BeckerCallSaul826vsJust-In-Cider8499
Pep Pig15476vsmaxp190734047

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14
Round 2 – Gameweek 16
Round 3 – Gameweek 17
Round 4 – Gameweek 18
Round 5 – Gameweek 19
Round 6 – Gameweek 21
Round 7 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16
Round 2 – Gameweek 17
Round 3 – Gameweek 18
Round 4 – Gameweek 19
Round 5 – Gameweek 21
Round 6 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

520 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Budweiser
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Vardy to Auba for a hit looks a good move if you compare their next 3 fixtures even with the upcoming blank. Would you agree?

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
    2. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Not for me, mate. Hit needs to pay back this week to be worthwhile and it's unclear where Auba will slot back in.

      Open Controls
    3. Budweiser
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Thanks for your input

      Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Next 3 are perfect for Vardy

      Open Controls
    5. The Fed
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Dont get rid of this seasons golden boot winner for a hit for a striker who plays on the wing and wants to leave the club (might no be there 100 % mentally).

      Open Controls
  2. claretparrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Anything glaring here, ladies & gents?
    Minded to roll the FT...

    McCarthy
    Trent - VvD - Digne - Rico
    Doucouré - KdB - Salah (C) - Madds
    Vardy - Jimi
    [Button ¦ Lund - Ings - Cantwell]

    1 FT; 0.7 ITB

    Open Controls
  3. Beautiful Game
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Which 3 to play among the below?

    A) Grealish(Bou away)
    B) Doucoure(Eve home)
    C) Ings(Liv away)
    D) Hayden(Nor home)
    E) O'Connell(Cry away)

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      A, B, E

      Open Controls
    2. phily4321
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      ABE

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      ABE

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        C instead of E an option too obv

        Open Controls
    4. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      AB and C/D

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        AB and C/E *

        Open Controls
  4. phily4321
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    GTG? on WC

    Dubravka (McCarthy)
    Trent-Robbo-O'Connell-Stephens (Williams)
    Salah-KDB-Grealish-Traore (Cantwell)
    Auba-Jimenez (Ings)

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Dubravka - there are way better/cheaper ways into the Newcastle defence. Go with one keeper (Hendo?) + Fodder

      Midfield - Grealish, Adama & Cantwell look fine right now, but that's a difficult structure to break if one or more of them stop performing. I'd upgrade one to a 7-8mil option and downgrade a keeper + one of Robbo or Auba

      Open Controls
    2. John Nerdelbaum
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Not sure about Dubravka when Lascelles is 4.2m
      Did you have Cantwell anyway? I would be inclined to downgrade

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I gone the same, Dubravka has too saves 49 out of all keepers, and rotation with McCarthy is near perfect

      Open Controls
  5. Hungry Singh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Mane + Ings > Mahrez + Aubameyang/Aguero (-4).......?

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      It's short term. Ings has a sea of green after this week. Do you have Salah?

      Open Controls
    2. kime67
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      i feel like ings has scored his goals

      Open Controls
  6. kime67
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Sander Berge to sheffield the end of lord Lunny.

    Open Controls
    1. The Fed
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yes, hopefully we get this weekends game as one last parting gift.

      Open Controls
  7. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Pop quiz from last 6 game weeks. Name those budget mids

    Player A

    Goals 2
    Assists 1
    Shots in box 6
    On target 5
    Big chances 2

    Ownership less than 1%
    Fixtures great

    Player B

    G 1
    A 5
    SiB 3
    SoT 3
    BC 0

    Ownership 20%
    Fixtures mixed

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Redmond

      Open Controls
    2. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Just out of interest, why are you trying to plug Redmond? Genuinely curious

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Don’t understand the Traoré obsession on here. He’s an option of course but his ubiquity feels odd.

        As Amey points out Wolves are decent against good oppo but his form is no better than someone in a team that is flying and has great fixtures and no Europa in 27/8.

        Traoré feels like a herd move and I’m looking to move away from that into interesting differentials. His ownership level means a Traoré return is marginal for gains

        Open Controls
        1. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Don't get me wrong I don't rate Traore as an option either, I much prefer a steady stream of 5/6s rather than several weeks of 2s followed by a 13, just wondering why Redmond as opposed to say Sarr or someone else around that price

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Sarr interests me a lot but fixtures say probably no unless he immediately fires on his return.

            Not really seeing anyone else much beyond Pérez but I’m holding off Leicester till 28

            Like Redmond partly as he has a bit of a track record from last season and arguably he’s underperforming on assists.

            Open Controls
    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Redmond and Traore ?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Correct

        Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Like Redmond option. But Adama & Wolves play better against better teams. I think it's a point you should consider

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        They also stutter slightly after Europa - 1-1 five times so far from memory. Think Jim is enough

        Open Controls
  8. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    What to do?

    3.3 ITB 1 FT
    Henderson
    Soy Robbo Taa Kelly Lundy
    Maddison Kdb Cantwell Mane Trossard
    Ings Vardy Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Mane to Salah maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yes i’m leaning towards that. Got Mane early tho (sv 11.9)

        Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      get salah

      Open Controls
    3. jdogg
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Salah.x

      Open Controls
    4. Jones Kusi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
  9. jdogg
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Mane vardy and sidibe

    To

    Son aguero and gomez

    For -4?x

    Open Controls
  10. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Best mid to bring in 5.8 or under

    A) cantwell
    B) fleck
    C) Traoré
    D) other

    Looking to get jimi in soon too

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Traore imo

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Thanks he’s my preference just double wolves attack putting me off

        Open Controls
    2. kime67
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      laxar markovic

      Open Controls
    3. jdogg
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Traore.x

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. The Fed
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Traore by a country mile

      Open Controls
  11. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    What would you suggest with this lot?
    Ryan
    TAA Lundstram Holgate
    Salah Martial Mane KDB
    Maupay Ings Vardy
    Button Soy Kelly Dendo
    0.7itb 1ft

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Mane to Grealish / Traore and update Maupay

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Do both for a hit? Or just the former?

        Open Controls
  12. liverpool01
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Repost:

    Guaita
    Robbo, Taa, Dunk, Lundstram
    Grealish, Son, Kdb
    DCL, Jimenez, Vardy

    Button, Kelly, Dendoncker, Mane

    1FT 0.4 ITB

    A)Robbo> Gomez, Mane> Salah
    B)Robbo> Gomez, Vardy> Auba
    C)Other

    Help please guys, thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Just mane to salah

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Cool thanks

        Open Controls
        1. liverpool01
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Not enough itb would have to do a for -4 hit

          Open Controls
  13. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Afternoon, who to play?

    A. Dunk - West ham away
    B. Lund - palace away
    C. Rico - villa home

    Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. liverpool01
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. United2603
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Current midfield:

    Mane Salah KDB Grealish Traore

    Best option to transfer in for Mane?

    Open Controls
  15. aidmata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Play Cantwell (if fit) or Ings?

    Open Controls
  16. mojoindojo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    New post

    Open Controls
  17. Squeakybum99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    What's the most popular replacement for Mane (Have Salah, Traore, Kdb already)

    Son? -- Don't trust Jose and city next
    Grealish - Blank in a few gws and not great fixtures apart from the next one
    United are iffy, Martial in terrible form.
    City mids - but who?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        For me its one of Fleck/Traore/Grealish and pour the money into a 3 man forward line then (don't have Kun or Auba or Jimi or Ings)

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Id like the city mids but scared of bench time and Pep experimentation

            Open Controls
      • Fuddled FC
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I'm unsure whether to WC this lot or save for a later gameweek.

        Button McCarthy
        Rico Kelly TAA VVD Sidibe
        Maddison Salah DeB Son Dend
        DCL Vardy Ings

        I used the 1FT on Mane > Salah and have £0.5m in the bank

        WC? Yay / nay

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Nay, take a -4 if you have to but no to WC

            Open Controls
        2. ksmith5666
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          GTG? on WC

          Henderson (McCarthy)
          Trent-VVD-Lund-Lascelles (Taylor)
          Salah-KDB-Grealish-Traore (Hayden)
          Auba-Aguero (Ings)

          0.3 in the bank, looks good on paper!

          Open Controls
          1. Ëð
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Yes, like it.

            Open Controls
        3. Godfrey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Bergwijn at 7.5, 6.5/7.0 was fair

          Open Controls
          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Added players tend to be overpriced.

            Open Controls
        4. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Is triple Liverpool worth getting now for those Salah owners who want to keephom and have option to get Mane back for Whu?

          Transferring Mane in and out is 2 ft:s. Either Trent or Robbo (and probably Gomez) could be rested vs Norwich and they might concede in that match. Bgw28 and every other question here is about selling or benching Auba/Kun etc. Getting Mane back would demand -8 for many.

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              I have Mane/salah/TAA at present. I have to sell Mane as I've too much tied up in him (and rest of squad looks weaker because of that) so I have no choice but to liquidate him and take my chances on swapping him with Salah later if form changes. But yes, I am using t/fers and losing a lot of value in the process. But I don't see a way around it.

              Open Controls
          2. Ëð
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Not sure what to do here, got a lot of value tied up in mane so not keen to get rid. 2FT, £0.6m ITB.

            Ramsdale, Button
            TAA, Lund, Soy, Holgate, Kelly
            Mane, KDB, Maddison, Grealish, Cantwell
            Vardy, Firmino, Ings

            Open Controls
          3. El Lobito 10
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Nobody fancy Pukki to so well v Newcastle? Scored a hat trick v them last time

            Open Controls
          4. wulfranian
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            What would you do here?

            Ramsdale
            Rico/Sidibe/Gomez
            Salah/Grealish/Martial/Maddison
            Vardy/Wilson/Firmino

            Button/Hayden/Aurier/Reid
            1ft 2.4itb

            a)Maddison->Zaha
            b)Vardy->Auba
            c)Aurier->Lascelles/Cahill
            d)save

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Save, then Wilson to Jimmy or Ings next week.

              Open Controls
          5. Fit_to_drop
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Gomez or a Sheff Utd defender?

              Price not an issue

              Open Controls
              1. El Lobito 10
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Gomez

                Open Controls
            • STONEROSES
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              So what the midfielder of choice to replace Mané?
              Have KDB, Salah & Maddison in there already

              Open Controls

