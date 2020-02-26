249
Pro Pundit Teams February 26

Using xG data to identify the best low-owned options for Gameweek 28 and beyond

249 Comments
Six-time top 5k finisher Utkarsh Dalmia – aka Zophar –  talks us through some alternative FPL assets as we approach the second Blank Gameweek of the campaign.

The first truncated Gameweek of the season is upon us and the phrase “a hit is only a minus two this week” is being thrown about as usual.

There is some logic to this – if one of your players is going to score zero points this week, then selling him for someone who has a fixture should secure a minimum of two points for an appearance alone.

However, this not always the case, with rotation, yellow cards and conceding goals often having an effect. You also might end up, as Triggerlips used to say, “throwing the baby out with the bathwater” if you sell someone like Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m)

For the purpose of this article, I’m focusing on identifying lesser-owned players who I believe can repay a hit this week as well as form part of your squad for the next three weeks leading up to Blank Gameweek 31. I’m ignoring goalkeepers as their ceiling is quite low.

First, I’m looking at the Custom Table for xGOT (expected goals on target) both for and against over the last four Gameweeks to identify the whipping boys, and then looking at the Season Ticker to see which teams play them.

As this piece draws heavily on stats from our Members Area, most of it is available only to subscribers.

In terms of my team, Barnes will likely come in for Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m). With Leroy Sane (£9.3m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) nearing fitness, I’m not confident of the Algerian’s prospects for the long term despite the rumours (and they are only that, for now) of a possible Double Gameweek 29 for the champions.

This will leave me with £4.2m in the bank. so I’m tempted to take a hit for Pereira or Doherty to sort out the Martin Kelly (£4.2m)/Diego Rico (£4.3m) problems but would also like to have some cash in the bank to make moves for City players if they do indeed have a double next week.

Bringing in Jota for Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) is also an option but after his display against Watford, I think selling him for a hit could potentially backfire.

All the Custom Tables used are accessible in the Members Area. Hope you enjoyed reading.

An FPL veteran of 10 seasons, Utkarsh Dalmia has been a member of the site right since 2009 and has finished in the top 5k in six of those campaigns, with a best finish of 17th in 2010. A Chelsea fan based in India, he relies heavily on statistics for his FPL decision-making process.

249 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Boly or Saiss?

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Boly

      Open Controls
    2. Bada Bing
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Boly if price is not an issue, he's miles better than Saiss.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I went Boly, after seeing his threat from set-pieces

      Open Controls
    4. Drop the Dendoncker
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Simon Saiss Boly!

      Open Controls
    5. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Stats suggest saiss, yc apart.

      Open Controls
    6. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers fam

      Open Controls
  2. Isco Disco
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Discooooooo
    So glad to see you get that important goal.
    Let's go get 1 more boys
    Hala Madrid!

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      As a United fan,thank you

      Open Controls
  3. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    1 FT + 2.4 ITB
    GTG for this week and what would your GW 29 plans be ( was wanting to get Auba)

    McCarthy
    Cahill TAA Gomez Lascelles
    (S)alah Bruno Adama
    Jiminez Ings Vardy

    Bench:Henderson,B.Williams,KDB,Fleck.

    Open Controls
  4. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    PL clubs taking brexit very seriously.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hahaha

      Open Controls
    2. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    3. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Oily Sailor follower?

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/oilysailor/status/1232777415904108549?s=19

        Open Controls
      2. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol. No idea who that is.

        I read that as oily sailor. A bit more niche.

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          It is oily sailor. No idea what I'm on about.

          Ignore me and I'll go away.

          Open Controls
        2. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I did say Oily Sailor. 😉

          Open Controls
  5. FPL_DON
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    The regret of picking Boly over Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_DON
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        This weekend, just a Wednesday night moan lol

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Hahaha lol

          Open Controls
    2. NO ONE RESPONDS TO ME......
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah .... why?

      Open Controls
    3. Bada Bing
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Because of one match? Patience, Boly is a much better player.

      Open Controls
  6. Annie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Morris with a dubious “shoulder” interception on a yellow

    Open Controls
    1. CloudSky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who does he play for?

      Open Controls
      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Autocorrect United

        Open Controls
  7. OneMan
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    When will it be announced if there is a double Gamesweek in GW29 ? Who could all have doubles ?

    Open Controls
    1. aborg
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Possibility for Man City and Chelsea. Wait for announcement a few hours before deadline on Friday

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks..

        Open Controls
  8. NO ONE RESPONDS TO ME......
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Please offer some advice folks (nice to see madrid score...)

    Been fiddling all week. Choosing these two options (Will have a placeholder for Auba this weekend though)

    Team A
    POPE* McCarthy
    Trent Soyuncu Taylor Saiss Lascelles
    Mane Martial Richarlison De Bruyne BARNES*
    Auba Ings JIMINEZ*

    Team B

    KRUL* McCarthy
    Trent Soyuncu Taylor Saiss Lascelles
    Mane Martial Richarlison De Bruyne SAKA*
    Auba Ings VARDY*

    Really hope people throw their letter in..... A or B ?

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which one would you do to make money and get cover for BGW31?

    A. Lascelles to Hanley
    B. Stevens to Boly

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_DON
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B, surely not A?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      just now

      A looks like Britney Spears shaving her head.

      Open Controls
  10. FPL_DON
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Taylor (Burnley) nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_DON
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_DON
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks geezer

        Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    5 mins ago

    Wonder what next for City chocking CL again.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Defensive investment.

      Open Controls
  12. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I really hope Vinicius Junior will be a catalyst for Roman names coming back en vogue

    Open Controls
  13. rnrd
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Really can’t decide
    A- Bruno F
    B- richarlison

    ?!

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. rnrd
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why?
        Fixtures? Form?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bruno has both

          Open Controls
        2. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Form. Pedigree

          Open Controls
          1. Fred54
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            What is this a dog food commercial?

            Open Controls
  14. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Fraudiola for a reson.

    Open Controls
  15. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any chance Alonso gets a run in the team? Would be an amazing differential

    Open Controls
  16. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sterling comes in but Kun still waiting...

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pep saving him for the cup he can win

      Open Controls
  17. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    On the ropes.

    Open Controls
  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Ramos casually hanging about on City's 6-yard line 😀

    Open Controls
  19. Just Kreuzing
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Not sure what do do with this lot

    Ryan ( Foster)
    TAA, Boly, Holgate, (Stevens, Rico)
    Salah, Traoré, Maddison ( KDB, Fleck)
    Ings, Vardy , Firmino

    Any suggestions?
    Was thinking

    A) Madd/Fleck/Rico to Barnes/Armstrong/Wan Bissaka (-4)

    B) Firmino/Madd/Rico to Jimmy/Bruno/Defender under 5.0

    C) Firmino/Madd/Rico to Jota/Bruno/Pereira (-4)

    D) Rico to Lascelles and save

    Open Controls

