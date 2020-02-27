FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 27

Welcome to the Gameweek 27 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Head-to-Head Leagues

The top four managers in League 1 of the Head-to-Head leagues all lost. Therefore Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability) maintained his five point advantage over Ignazio La Rosa.

Victories for Harry Vernon (aka Horse) and Glynn Sherwood mean they move out of the relegation zone. It’s been quite a turnaround for Harry, who was bottom of the division for the early part of the season.

Heading in the opposite direction is Owen Walker (aka Zan Keroski), who led League 1 after winning his opening seven matches. Owen drops into the relegation zone for the first time this year.

Leading Performers

Abdullah Tamin and Niall Devlin are the two joint highest-scoring managers across all 300 divisions. The pair have amassed an impressive 72 points out of a possible 81. They lead Division 1 and Division 143 of League 8 respectively.

Damjan Rupnik of Division 5 in League 6 is the only manager out of the 5,983 taking part in the Head-to-Head Leagues to feature in the current top 100 FPL managers. Damjan leads his division by eight points and is 73rd overall.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 28 ahead of the deadline. However, if you would like to find out who you are playing next before then, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers. All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

For the eighth successive Gameweek the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league sits proudly atop the Best Leagues in FPL, still comfortably ahead of the second-best mini-league.

Leagues are ranked using an average score of the top five teams, so congratulations and thanks to the top five managers in the mini-league Chris McGowan, Mark May, Magnum Dong Carlsen, Edward Ridout, and Aleksandar Antonov. Impressively all five managers are currently in the top 50 overall.

Aleksander replaces Tue Lumbye and Marc Ayres, who previously shared fifth place, in our top five.

Chris (aka Queens of the South Age) increased his lead to 54 points over second-placed Mark (aka Frankiem) in our mini-league. A regular poster on site, Chris is 14 points ahead at the summit of the overall leaderboard.

For those who missed it, Neale’s interview with the world number one can be read here.

There are currently 44,045 people participating in the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, to join them enter code ooyz44 in your Leagues’ section on the FPL site.

The highest-ranked manager in the Head-to-Head leagues, Damjan Rupnik, still leads our Members mini-league. Although Shom B has cut his advantage down to 11 points as he moves into second place.

In six seasons of playing FPL Damjan has two finishes in the top 10,000 while Shom has five in 11 seasons. Shom’s best end-of-season rank was 212 in 2011/12.

The code to join the Members League can be found on the Members page.

Community Mini-Leagues and Competitions

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score in Gameweek 27 was 49 points, this saw a total of 102 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination increases to 18% for Gameweek 28, a minimum 81 managers will depart.

4,658 managers have exited the competition so far with 448 left to battle it out for the coveted title of Last Man Standing. Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2020/21 season.

In the Pundit’s Play-Off Community Tournament The Keane Fifteen won again and have a 19-point cushion at the top of the overall leaderboard. WhenTheOWENgetsTough are second. There are three rounds to go before the knockout stages begin.

Fantasy League maestro Gareth Butler (aka Clouseau) has closed to within three points of Neale Rigg (aka SkontoRigga) in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league. Both managers are in the top 10,000 overall.

David Nataf held onto first place in RedLightning’s Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code m0tq9y) and has risen another eight places to 111th overall. He remains on course for a third top thousand finish in four seasons. But Shom B is now only five points behind.

David and Shom are also one and two in PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code eejnyz).

Svein Roald L Usken (aka Firminoooo) is slowly being caught by Ómar Olgeirsson at the top of Chaballer’s Top 1,000 HoF League (league code beeps2). He’s now just six points ahead. Former leader denial EASTOP is also gaining ground, just five points behind Ómar in third.

Champions and Pro Pundits

It will be a while before anyone catches Pro Pundit Simon March in the exclusive FPL Champions League. The former FPL winner is 74 points in front of Matthew Martyniak, who claimed Fantasy glory in the 2012/13 season.

Lateriser12 took a four-point hit to bring in Long and Mané for Deeney and Kevin De Bruyne, a move which helped him to a score of 82 points in Gameweek 27. He overtakes Sam Bonfield (aka Sam FPLFamily) as our highest ranked Pro Pundit.

Another Pro Pundit Andy played his Wildcard in Gameweek 26 but scored only 49 points and dropped out of the top million for the first time this season. However, he bounced right back in Gameweek 27 by playing his Bench Boost for a score of 99 and a Gameweek rank of 258.

This enabled him to rise to 467k overall, his highest rank since Gameweek 17.

Congratulations to Andy who proved that the effectiveness of a Wildcard should not be judged solely on the results of a single round of fixtures. It also illustrates what can happen when the Wildcard and Bench Boost chips are played in successive Gameweeks. It will be interesting to see how he fares against those who combine these two chips to take advantage of a Double Gameweek.

2020 Mini-Leagues

430 teams have signed-up so far to RedLightning’s January to May League, which started scoring in Gameweek 21.

Recent FFS Members Cup winner, Danny Mallon (aka Pep Pig), remains first although Qian Hao Ong is now just three points behind. Six green arrows in seven Gameweeks have taken Danny from 386k to 4,697th overall now.

The league will remain open for any others who wish to track their progress in the second half of the season, the code you need is aafkpq.

And for those who fancy another challenge, The Last Ten mini-league will start scoring in Gameweek 29. This covers the last ten Gameweeks of the season, including the biggest doubles and blanks when most will play their chips.

219 teams including last season’s winner Ted Maw (aka Rotation’s Alter Ego), have already entered. The code you need to join is p4unsq.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup

The next edition of the Fantasy Football Scout Cup is now open for entries.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams from now right up to 10:30am on Monday 2 March, when we’ll stop entries and make the first round draw shortly after.

The qualifying round for the Fantasy Football Scout Cup will take place in Gameweek 28, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 29.

Sign up for the open-to-all FFS Cup via the entry form here.

Submissions

Thank you to RedLightning for his contribution to this article.