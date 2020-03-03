Scoutcast focus on form and fixtures of budget strikers

The Scoutcast is back for another episode tonight as we head closer to Gameweek 29.

Join us on our YouTube channel from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT for the live broadcast but you can always check back at any time to watch it on catch-up.

Joe will be joined by Pro Pundits Az and Lateriser12 to discuss the biggest talking points in Fantasy Premier League right now.

After recapping on a Blank Gameweek 28 of contrasting fortunes, the team will compare the current crop of budget forwards.

Some have form, some have fixtures, while others have both – who are the most important ones right now?

Then we’ll be assessing which teams are most likely to prove a source of reliable investment in the final third of the campaign.

Some clubs will have it all to play for, while others could be soon on the beach in their flip-flops.

Then we’ll be discussing all the potential Blank and Double Gameweek permutations including live updates from the FA Cup matches set to impact on Blank Gameweek 31.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28 FPL MATCH REPORTS

