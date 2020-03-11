324
Podcast March 11

Scoutcast Episode 324 – The impact of coronavirus on FPL

324 Comments
Share

The impact of coronavirus is being felt globally, with a number of countries taking measures to stop its spread via changes to the sporting calendar and other events.

Already this is affecting the Premier League, with Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City on Wednesday evening postponed as a precautionary measure. This is due to a number of Arsenal players coming into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contracted the virus.

In this latest episode, our Scoutcast trio of Joe, FPL Family’s Lee and Az discuss the impact of coronavirus on Fantasy Premier League and the possible scenarios managers face, such as behind-closed-doors games. Empty stadiums are now commonplace across Europe, including in UEFA Europa League and Champions League ties.

Meanwhile, the crew consider how best to handle the depleted Gameweek 31 schedule and the best players to target.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£10.6m) central role in FPL managers’ squads is also called into question as Chelsea’s form and favourable fixtures makes them ripe for investment.

There’s some very unfortunate teams featured in our ‘Rough with the Smooth’ round-up of your Gameweek 29.

Clean sheets and differentials are also considered and this weekend’s fixtures are a central focus as our trio reveal their transfer and captaincy plans.

This episode was streamed live on Youtube on Tuesday 10 March. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

324 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tafrère
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    ML rival had KDB (C) and Walker.

    So of course he got Salah (VC) points and Lundstram off the bench.

    Sigh, sickening eyes. I can't with this season lmao. Can't wait to be over with.

    Open Controls
  2. mirkomen77
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    They will stop the PL like they did in Italy with the Serie A, with the current situation playing FPL is a bit pointless, as the next GW might never happen.

    Open Controls
    1. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think this coming GW might be the last 'normal' one for a while.

      Open Controls
      1. mirkomen77
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, we could have some fun by playing FH or WC just for the sake of it 😉
        In Italy, they are thinking about ending the season with playoff matches for the top 4 teams and call it a day.

        Open Controls
        1. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah I saw that - I guess the chips may be even handier in case there's a massive DGW later on though.

          Open Controls
  3. sunzip14
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    If Roma weren't allowed to land in Spain for EL match tomorrow, will Napoli travel to play against Barca next week? Uncertainties surrounding every sporting events!

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Surely not.

      Open Controls
    2. mirkomen77
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Getafe do not want to play Inter Milan away, they are willing to accept the 0-3.

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is this enough for 31?

    C.Taylor, VVD, TAA, Doherty
    Salah, Traoré, Alli
    Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
        8 mins ago

        No point thinking about GW31 at this point mate.

        Open Controls
        1. mirkomen77
          • 3 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Hypothetically, if one player or even staff member at a club tests postive for Coronavirus... does that mean that club can't play a game for 14 days? Along with any other club that has come into contact with them?

      The rest of the fpl season is going to be a complete shitshow, there's no planning for anything anymore.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Ultra Instinct
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Is the Liverpool v Atletico game being played behind closed doors tonight?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.