Scoutcast Episode 324 – The impact of coronavirus on FPL

The impact of coronavirus is being felt globally, with a number of countries taking measures to stop its spread via changes to the sporting calendar and other events.

Already this is affecting the Premier League, with Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City on Wednesday evening postponed as a precautionary measure. This is due to a number of Arsenal players coming into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contracted the virus.

In this latest episode, our Scoutcast trio of Joe, FPL Family’s Lee and Az discuss the impact of coronavirus on Fantasy Premier League and the possible scenarios managers face, such as behind-closed-doors games. Empty stadiums are now commonplace across Europe, including in UEFA Europa League and Champions League ties.

Meanwhile, the crew consider how best to handle the depleted Gameweek 31 schedule and the best players to target.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£10.6m) central role in FPL managers’ squads is also called into question as Chelsea’s form and favourable fixtures makes them ripe for investment.

There’s some very unfortunate teams featured in our ‘Rough with the Smooth’ round-up of your Gameweek 29.

Clean sheets and differentials are also considered and this weekend’s fixtures are a central focus as our trio reveal their transfer and captaincy plans.

This episode was streamed live on Youtube on Tuesday 10 March. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

