Charlton options attract attention for ChampManFPL Double Gameweek

Gameweek 3 has come and gone in the world of ChampManFPL and we are already looking ahead to Gameweek 4.

Do you remember those classic FPL Gameweeks? Who do we captain? Thierry Henry at home to Everton. Ruud Van Nistelrooy away at Derby County after scoring in back-to-back matches?

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has not made the expected contributions so far but he’s at home to Newcastle. That’s definitely captainable.

In that order, those three delivered as follows: Subbed in the 59th minute. (Hello General.) Blank. Didn’t play at all.

In the end, it was the Gameweek for the cheaper assets. Dean Gordon of Middlesbrough did his impression of Trent Alexander-Arnold with 17 points. Veteran Jason Wilcox celebrated his move from Leeds to Charlton with a big haul and Jermaine Wright notched two goals for Ipswich.

All of those players could be brought in for less than £6m.

There was one exception to the narrative. A player that we are sure to hear plenty about – a certain David Beckham. The top scorer in Gameweek 3 with 19 points, Beckham was devastating.

Two goals, one assist, a clean sheet and three bonus points to deliver a haul that upstaged his more expensive midfield teammate, Juan Sebastian Veron.

A lot will be considering the move to swap the two – but Veron’s late assist earned him two bonus and may persuade some managers to hold a little longer.

Gameweek 4 sees Liverpool’s return to action for the first time since Gameweek 1, and also brings the first Double Gameweek of the season with Charlton and Bolton both playing twice.

Many managers are eyeing moves for Addicks players with two home fixtures. Dean Kiely, Richard Rufus, Mark Kinsella, Jason Wilcox and Jason Euell are all drawing attention. Alternatively, could the £4.5m arrival of Gary McAllister at The Valley make him a viable fifth midfielder? Only time will tell.

