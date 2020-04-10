26
Games April 10

Charlton options attract attention for ChampManFPL Double Gameweek

26 Comments
Share

Gameweek 3 has come and gone in the world of ChampManFPL and we are already looking ahead to Gameweek 4.

Do you remember those classic FPL Gameweeks? Who do we captain? Thierry Henry at home to Everton. Ruud Van Nistelrooy away at Derby County after scoring in back-to-back matches? 

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has not made the expected contributions so far but he’s at home to Newcastle. That’s definitely captainable. 

In that order, those three delivered as follows: Subbed in the 59th minute. (Hello General.) Blank. Didn’t play at all. 

In the end, it was the Gameweek for the cheaper assets. Dean Gordon of Middlesbrough did his impression of Trent Alexander-Arnold with 17 points. Veteran Jason Wilcox celebrated his move from Leeds to Charlton with a big haul and Jermaine Wright notched two goals for Ipswich. 

All of those players could be brought in for less than £6m. 

There was one exception to the narrative. A player that we are sure to hear plenty about – a certain David Beckham. The top scorer in Gameweek 3 with 19 points, Beckham was devastating. 

Two goals, one assist, a clean sheet and three bonus points to deliver a haul that upstaged his more expensive midfield teammate, Juan Sebastian Veron. 

A lot will be considering the move to swap the two – but Veron’s late assist earned him two bonus and may persuade some managers to hold a little longer. 

Gameweek 4 sees Liverpool’s return to action for the first time since Gameweek 1, and also brings the first Double Gameweek of the season with Charlton and Bolton both playing twice. 

Many managers are eyeing moves for Addicks players with two home fixtures. Dean Kiely, Richard Rufus, Mark Kinsella, Jason Wilcox and Jason Euell are all drawing attention. Alternatively, could the £4.5m arrival of Gary McAllister at The Valley make him a viable fifth midfielder? Only time will tell. 

Keep an eye out for Ben Crellin’s planner, James Linden’s fantastic live streams of the match action as it happens – oh, and keep an eye out for @CMScoutFPL‘s homage to FPL Rockstar with some leaked team news. 

Also, the BBC have caught wind of this phenomenon so make sure you check out their article, some lighthearted enjoyment for everyone. 

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Beckham has a big career ahead of him I hear

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      He'll do nothing - just a free kick merchant

      Open Controls
  2. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Big well done to those organising this. Gargantuan effort and they've really gone above and beyond

    If I knew more about seasons around 01/02 I would definitely have signed up!

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      The biggest thing you need to know is triple Man United is okay in this world...

      Open Controls
  3. pelle9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Best option ?

    A) Maguire

    B) Wan Bissaka

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Bam Bam Bigelow
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      B for Bonus points

      Open Controls
  4. Paulie Walnuts
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Holgate Vs Lascelles for rest of season

    Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I saved team for virtual fpl couple of days ago and just logged in and have a totally different team! Anyone else planning to play had this issue? Think it’s a great idea so thanks to Ragabolly

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Just logged out of virtual game and ID changed from 30 to 137 with yet another team......

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yes it's happen to me three times, and to many others as well. Torresmagic has passed it on to Ragabolly. It does have an upside though you can check the results of the preseason friendly's that have been played by the person who originally had ID !

        Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Just done exactly the same and and same has happened to me too

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Checked from id 67 to 151

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          *changed

          Open Controls
  6. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I'm really missing the football. 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah, this virus will make me appreciate even watching Stoke vs. Newcastle on a rainy day.

      Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Just checked my fpl account for the first time in about a month. Why have I gone from 84999 rank to 84665 with no football being played?

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      I think it's because players above you with the same score have been making transfers and so have been moved below you according to the rules.

      Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Because of transfers still going on

      Open Controls
  8. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    When is the deadline? I have 2 FT

    Open Controls
  9. Virtual FPL Update
    Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hi all,

    I went to sleep for a few hours and woke up to Virtual FPL messing up people's ids and teams. Apologies for this, I really don't know what caused the issue especially that the game has been accepting sign ups successfully for two weeks.

    What I did is: I restored ids and teams of everyone who had an id < 521. You should see your old team and id if you signed up before I went to sleep 😀

    If you signed up within the past four hours, the game will give you a new id and will ask you to create a team from scratch.

    Again, I deeply apologize for the inconvenience. I have taken some measures to make sure this hopefully doesn't happen again.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No worries at all - there's clearly an insane amount of effort gone into it!

      Open Controls
  10. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which teams have the most fixtures left ?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/04/09/which-premier-league-teams-have-the-best-and-worst-remaining-fixtures/

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks man

        Open Controls
  11. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Jota or Ayew as a third striker?

    Open Controls
  12. in sane in de bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    What to do with this? Need to downgrade someone to make a better benchboost team.

    McCarthy (McGovern*)
    TAA Doherty Alonso (Taylor Lascelles)
    Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr (Cantwell*)
    Auba Vardy Jota

    2FT, BB, FH, 0.1ITB

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.