Scoutcast Episode 330 – All-Time Six-a-Side Teams

In this latest episode, the Scoutcast crew have been handed the tough task of picking their favourite ever six Fantasy Premier League players.

With so many to choose from, they have had to make some tricky decisions.

There are restrictions, too, with only one player allowed per team.

And while they can select two defenders and two midfielders, just one goalkeeper and forward are permitted.

Joe is joined by Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy and Fantasy Football Scout deputy editor Neale to narrow down their selections.

There are plenty of surprise suggestions with our trio all first starting to play FPL at different points in the game’s history.

While there is agreement among a small number of their selections, the bulk of the names are from widely different teams and eras.

This episode also ponders which team has been the greatest source of FPL legends over the years, as Joe, Andy and Neale also mention some notable cult favourites of yesteryear.

Elsewhere, Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL gets an airing as the crew discuss their contrasting recent fortunes and next moves.

Who have been your favourite Fantasy Premier League players of all time? Have they helped boost your rank countless times over the years? Or were they just great fun to own?

Let us know in the comments section below.

