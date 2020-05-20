34
Podcast May 20

Scoutcast Episode 330 – All-Time Six-a-Side Teams

In this latest episode, the Scoutcast crew have been handed the tough task of picking their favourite ever six Fantasy Premier League players.

With so many to choose from, they have had to make some tricky decisions.

There are restrictions, too, with only one player allowed per team.

And while they can select two defenders and two midfielders, just one goalkeeper and forward are permitted.

Joe is joined by Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy and Fantasy Football Scout deputy editor Neale to narrow down their selections.

There are plenty of surprise suggestions with our trio all first starting to play FPL at different points in the game’s history.

While there is agreement among a small number of their selections, the bulk of the names are from widely different teams and eras.

This episode also ponders which team has been the greatest source of FPL legends over the years, as Joe, Andy and Neale also mention some notable cult favourites of yesteryear.

Elsewhere, Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL gets an airing as the crew discuss their contrasting recent fortunes and next moves.

Who have been your favourite Fantasy Premier League players of all time? Have they helped boost your rank countless times over the years? Or were they just great fun to own?

Let us know in the comments section below.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Good Wednesday morning all!

  2. applebonkers
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    great show, absolutely love these looks back at past legends. some true greats in there, and chimbonda 😉 (beautifully redeemed with lescott)

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Shimbomba, as David Pleat used to call him. Nice one, glad you enjoyed it!

  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    A lot of players testing positive for the virus. Anybody hazard a guess as to what impact this will have on the league resuming again?

    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      None. The affected players and staff will be isolated and can return to play/work when they test negative

    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      None. Not yet anyways, it was already well established that positives were expected.

      Also "a lot of players" is currently 1 player. Rest are either staff or not announced.

    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      It’s not a lot, Germany was similar, they continued. It’s to be expected really. They just need to isolate as per protocol.

    4. Marmalade Forest
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      How are these people testing positive?

      What have they been doing the last two weeks (months even)?

      No reason for them to go out to public places and catch a virus.

      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        So many different ways they could have caught it?

        You could get it whilst outside exercising, food shopping, receiving a package / delivery, from someone they live with...

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          This is it. Some of the most careful people have caught it. Sometimes it's just down to pure bad luck.

          1. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
            • 8 Years
            41 mins ago

            Spot on Epic, my missus has literally gone out once in eight weeks and was ppe’d up when she went out and she has it, whereas as an essential worker I have been very careful and been at work every day but only starting to feel sick now 8 days after her.. still waiting for my test results...

            silly comment

            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              32 mins ago

              Hopefully all goes well for you both. Just shows how unpredictable it can be.

              And then you've got the cretins that have been flouting the lockdown all over the place and are perfectly fine.

              Obviously it's still less risky if you take precautions, but anyone can have bad luck and be in the wrong place at the wrong time to get it no matter how much precaution they take.

            2. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              All the best to you both, hopefully it's not serious

            3. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Try this Old School, great for the immune system: Lemon, Ginger, chopped garlic, cold water, boil it up. Tastes foul but definitely helps. Fresh air every day, some exercise, plenty of sleep and you'll be right as rain.

            4. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Wishing you and your wife a full and swift recovery, Old School

    5. WD27
      • 1 Year
      just now

      By a lot you mean about 4 players?

  4. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    When will the Premier League reschedule the remaining games?

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Presumably after they confirm a definitive start date.

      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Do they have to wait a couple of weeks and players and staff are retested before they can confirm a start date?

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          36 mins ago

          As far as I understand they are waiting for the green light from the Government. We're currently on Level 4 and I think we need to be on Level 3 before any dates can be confirmed.

          I mean I'm sure the Premier League probably have a start date in mind but they can't officially confirm anything until the green light has been given.

    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      June 19th is what is being touted at the mo

  5. tomasjj
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Is Rashford fit again to play?

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      He's been working with fitness staff recently but yes, about a fortnight ago OGS said he expected to have a fully-fit squad to choose from if the league restarts next month

      1. tomasjj
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers for that.

  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    FPL are annoying the hell out of me. Over the last 6 weeks or so I have asked them several times whether they will be adding extra gameweeks in the event that GW38 passes before the premier league resume and they seem to refuse to answer this very straight forward question.

    Even now when we are now beyond the GW38 deadline they are still giving me the same stupid responses which basically just directs me to the premier league statement. Will you be adding extra gameweeks to enable FPL to conclude when the premier league starts again? Yes or No? Simple effing question!

    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Isn't FPL using a botmailer for replies atm?

    2. El Presidente
        32 mins ago

        I feel you brother, but dont waste your time, they´re totally useless...

      • GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        The Premier League doesn't know how, when and if the Premier League might resume. How can their Fantasy department be expected to know?

        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          They don't need to know. I wasn't asking them to comment on when they think the premier league will start again. My question is simple which is will they be adding extra gameweeks when the premier league starts again (whenever that may be). So they don't need to know when the premier league will resume to answer my question.

          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            The website says chips will remain valid and they will 'provide further updates on the game when appropriate'. I'm taking that as meaning they're not 100% on finishing the FPL season but for me mentioning chips says it looks likely. Probably dictated by tge constrsints of tge 38 GW format and maybe by advertisers money somehow. If they pull the plug on this season there'll be no exodus of FPL players for the next season.

      • Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        I thought you didn't care about football or FPL any more?

    3. LOLarov
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      So we can make unlimited transfers now without using a Wildcard its like the game is restarting???

      1. LOLarov
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        ignore this... cant make any transfers!! Sorry

      2. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21835469

