FFScout nominated for Best Fantasy Football Editorial by Football Content Awards

Fantasy Football Scout is delighted to announce that we have been nominated for the Football Content Awards 2020.

We have been shortlisted in the category for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’, which is a huge honour.

A great big thank you is owed to those of you who nominated us for the award, as well as our loyal band of readers. We would not have got to where we are without you.

If you want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win the 'Best Editorial' award, then you can do so

The editorial team would also like to thank all our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football world.

During the regular season, Fantasy Football Scout readers can enjoy at least four articles every day and a minimum of 28 every week.

Across the whole campaign, our paid subscribers also have access to 150+ Members articles with enhanced data analysis.

And during the pre-season, we assemble the extensive guide to the new campaign, tracking and monitoring the pre-season minutes of every team (to discover the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and John Lundstram), detailed position-by-position analysis, scout reports on new signings and extensive research into newly-promoted teams.

So much of this content is free to the public and we are delighted that so many in the Fantasy community are able to enjoy it – although we also offer plenty of exclusive content to our members.

For anyone new to the site, you can find a breakdown of our regular weekly content for standard users and members:

REGULAR SEASON EDITORIAL – FREE TO PUBLIC

Scout Notes – Detailed FPL match reports on every match of the Gameweek, every Gameweek.

Team News round-ups and Predicted Line-ups for every club, every Gameweek.

The Scout Squad – Our writers select their best options for the upcoming Gameweek

The Scout Picks – Our best XI for every Gameweek

Spot the Differential – Picking out three realistic assets owned by less than 5% of managers

Frisking the Fixtures – A regular analysis of the changing fixture landscape.

Metrics – A report on what managers in the top 10k are doing with their transfers, chips and captaincy every Gameweek

Regular strategy advice from #FPL’s top writers and ProPundits

Scout Betting – How Fantasy managers can use underlying FPL stats to play the bookies

Tweets for every goal, assist, injury and fitness update across the whole season.

Weekly Scoutcast (video)

Weekly Captain video

Weekly Team News video

REGULAR SEASON EDITORIAL – MEMBERS EDITORIAL OFFERING

Captain Sensible – A weekly data comparison of the best captains for every Gameweek

Big Numbers – a regular analysis of the Gameweek’s best stats

Enhanced match reports with additional data analysis on every match of every Gameweek

Technical Area – reactive pieces which use Members data to analyse a player’s FPL appeal in a new position or formation

Enhanced ProPundits content, including where our top writers have examined data from the Members Area







