50
Awards June 4

FFScout nominated for Best Fantasy Football Editorial by Football Content Awards

50 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout is delighted to announce that we have been nominated for the Football Content Awards 2020.

We have been shortlisted in the category for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’, which is a huge honour.

A great big thank you is owed to those of you who nominated us for the award, as well as our loyal band of readers. We would not have got to where we are without you.

If you want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win the ‘Best Editorial’ award, then you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

The editorial team would also like to thank all our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football world.

During the regular season, Fantasy Football Scout readers can enjoy at least four articles every day and a minimum of 28 every week.

Across the whole campaign, our paid subscribers also have access to 150+ Members articles with enhanced data analysis.

And during the pre-season, we assemble the extensive guide to the new campaign, tracking and monitoring the pre-season minutes of every team (to discover the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and John Lundstram), detailed position-by-position analysis, scout reports on new signings and extensive research into newly-promoted teams.

So much of this content is free to the public and we are delighted that so many in the Fantasy community are able to enjoy it – although we also offer plenty of exclusive content to our members.

For anyone new to the site, you can find a breakdown of our regular weekly content for standard users and members:

REGULAR SEASON EDITORIAL – FREE TO PUBLIC

  • Scout Notes – Detailed FPL match reports on every match of the Gameweek, every Gameweek.
  • Team News round-ups and Predicted Line-ups for every club, every Gameweek.
  • The Scout Squad – Our writers select their best options for the upcoming Gameweek
  • The Scout Picks – Our best XI for every Gameweek
  • Spot the Differential – Picking out three realistic assets owned by less than 5% of managers
  • Frisking the Fixtures – A regular analysis of the changing fixture landscape.
  • Metrics – A report on what managers in the top 10k are doing with their transfers, chips and captaincy every Gameweek
  • Regular strategy advice from #FPL’s top writers and ProPundits
  • Scout Betting – How Fantasy managers can use underlying FPL stats to play the bookies
  • Tweets for every goal, assist, injury and fitness update across the whole season.
  • Weekly Scoutcast (video)
  • Weekly Captain video
  • Weekly Team News video

REGULAR SEASON EDITORIAL – MEMBERS EDITORIAL OFFERING

  • Captain Sensible – A weekly data comparison of the best captains for every Gameweek
  • Big Numbers – a regular analysis of the Gameweek’s best stats
  • Enhanced match reports with additional data analysis on every match of every Gameweek
  • Technical Area – reactive pieces which use Members data to analyse a player’s FPL appeal in a new position or formation
  • Enhanced ProPundits content, including where our top writers have examined data from the Members Area

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’
50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 32 mins ago

    Good Thursday morning all. Btw, the server time is off by 1 minute. This article appeared at 7:31. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      Morning! Thanks for sharing this important information.

      Open Controls
    2. jennmenn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      Morning good day to you sir 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. Amey
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 2 mins ago

    Go FFS Go !

    Open Controls
  3. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 51 mins ago

    In the scenario of unlimited transfers, would you:

    A) alter your team to have 9 DGW players (x3 City, x3 Arsenal, x2 Sheff & x1 Villa)

    B) Play a FH to have 10 DGW players
    (same as above but with x3 Sheff)

    Option A means then using the next few weeks worth of transfers to adjust my squad as I wouldn’t want triple Arsenal & City.

    Option B means my team will reset to a team I’m happy with for the remaining fixtures (KDB being the only DGW asset)

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      That's a good question. As long as there are no more DGWs, I will probably still FH because I spent about 4 transfers in lockdown getting a 15 I was happy with. Using the FH the first week gives you a chance to see how teams line up and fare, so then you can start using transfers and remaining wildcard with a bit more info (granted I'll be using the FH with no info but at least going for obvious players).

      BTW I don't think they'll give us unlimited transfers.

      Open Controls
      1. Patrick.22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah I’m inclined to FH as it stands. I have no second wildcard and I’ve made the mistake of fixing my team with loads of DGW players in the past, only to then spend the next few weeks with a squad I don’t want. A FH will also allow me to get Kun who I would then captain.
        Kind of hope there are no unlimited transfers to take the dilemma out my hands. I shaped my squad through the blanks so I’m quite happy with it.

        Thanks for the input guys.

        Open Controls
    2. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Personally I will do A, then WC my team immediately after the DGW. In your case, I'd go B and play FH.

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      If you have WC in hand, A

      But it's not going to happen (my prediction)

      Open Controls
    4. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      A with a WC next week is an option too, and save FH for possible future doubles/blanks.

      Open Controls
    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Depends how the other fixtures full, but if GW40 is a multiple blank like GW31 would have been. I'd get tempted to do a A,, then FH GW40, WC GW41 to set myself my to BB in a DGW (if there is another one)

      Open Controls
    6. Ason Willa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      I think it also depends on whether you have bench boost.

      Open Controls
  4. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    If you have liked the content that David, Neale, Paul, the other Pro-Pundits and i have put out, please go on and vote.

    🙂

    Open Controls
  5. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 54 mins ago

    A little thread on squad structure for the run in.

    https://twitter.com/lateriser12/status/1268454155573551104?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Very good point LR about the squad of 15 packed with big hitters. That’s why I’d like to BB for DGW and WC right after to restructure to what you’ve suggested

      Open Controls
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        surely your team a bit pants for a bb unless we get unlimited moves?

        Open Controls
        1. POLSKA GOLA
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          Team is:
          Hendo, McCarthy
          TAA, Boly, Lund, Baldock, Soy
          Mane, KDB, Maddison, Sarr, Cantwell
          Auba, Jimi, Ings
          0.1itb
          Could get up to 7 DGW players with two transfers

          Open Controls
    2. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes thanks. I actually used a few transfer during the lockdown to add money in the bank for future use. My bench now is as cheap as normal: Button, Hayden, Lascelles, Guendouzi (playing a 4:3:3)

      Open Controls
    3. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'm going further than that and saying can include a fodder in 1st XI. Nketiah will get plenty of gametime, he was starting games pre pandemic anyway and Lacazette not done himself any favours. Add that to transfer rumours and Arteta may want to prime the kid for next season

      Open Controls
  6. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    For virtual fpl this gw:

    a. DCL, away against Crystal Palace
    b. Pukki, away against Brighton

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Those without a FH and only a few DGWers, what are your plans for the first week?

    Go in with 5 or less DGWers and hope the FH brigade do not run riot?
    Use BB/TC if available?
    Use WC if available to get 7-8 DGWers and a mix to cover rest of season?

    FH is a powerful chip right now, allows players to attack a double while buying some time and information for when they revert back to original team.

    Open Controls
    1. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Most will surely FH for the double, myself I will BB I think and save FH for later. Have 5 DGW players right now, could get two more potentially unless there are unlimited transfers. Next week a WC and saving FH for either 2nd potential DGW or last GW full of punts.
      I want to have some fun and play this end of season a bit different than usual

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Depends on the fixtures, if FA Cup postponements can be moved to later in the same GWs I will FH. If they can't I will save the FH for a multiple blank or DGW, and go with the 4 DGW I've got plus one or two more using FT's (hopefully the one I've saved will roll over)

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        It depends on the calendar, everyone is assuming that mid week games will be on their own GW, but I just dont see the logic if this game has been structured diferently, so its quite possible that most GW till the end are DGW. Lets wait and see

        For the first one, definitely my team will have

        Henderson+Lundstram+Egan+Targett+Grealish+Auba+Laca+KDB+Sterling+Jesus/Aguero

        Open Controls
        1. GREEN IS GOOD
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          The logic is that if the midweek fixtures are in their own GWs, then FPL will play out as 9 more GWs, bringing the season total to 38.

          I believe this is the most logical, and likely, outcome.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            WRONG

            Open Controls
            1. GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              Why don’t you add some reasoning? You were wrong about the game restarting so being wrong is easily done.

              Open Controls
            2. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              What do you think is wrong about that?

              Open Controls
          2. El Presidente
              4 hours, 11 mins ago

              I get it, but why does it have to be like that? Once you passed the rubicon (meaning GW38) its totally new territory... what we do have as reference is the fact that everytime we have midweek matches we have a DGW. Right?

              Open Controls
              1. Klaren
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 8 mins ago

                When there is a scheduled gameweek with every team playing in midweek, it is considered a GW on its own, look at GW24 this season for example. This wouldn't be any different so no reason for midweek fixtures to become DGWs.

                Open Controls
                1. Klaren
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Actually GW15 is a better example for what I described as GW24 didn't have fixtures on the following weekend.

                  Open Controls
              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 4 mins ago

                There are 40+ fixtures in a 2 weeks period every Christmas

                Those are always separated into 4 separate GW’s despite games being midweek, end of week, weekend, and everything in between

                Open Controls
        2. GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Thanks for the replies. Im still debating a WC or not as going early makes full use of it but shows your hand. Probably hold BB back for a good fixtures fit or the hope of an impromptu double.

          Open Controls
      • bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        It looks this is the way things are shaping up for the opening weekend of fixtures

        Friday June 19th at 8pm Spurs v Manchester United (Sky Sports)
        Saturday June 20th at 12.30am Watford v Leicester (BT Sport)
        Saturday June 20th at 5.30pm West Ham Wolves (Sky Sports)
        Saturday June 20th at 8pm Bournemouth v Palace (BBC)
        Everton v Liverpool (Sky)
        Chelsea v Villa (Sky)

        https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league-fixtures-2020-tottenham-vs-man-united-kick-off-friday-night-a4459641.html

        Open Controls
      • DannyDrinkVodka
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          FH for the double and wondering if Bellerin is worth a punt.... he always seems to be involved in the final third against big teams and he is pretty much nailed, right?

          Open Controls
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Given his injury problems in the recent years, I'm not sure if he is nailed for both games with a short gap, might start one on the bench.

            Open Controls
          2. GARY AND JAMIE
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            The Arsenal defence is probably one of the hardest to predict. Lots coming back. Luiz position uncertain. Leno to me is the only safe defensive option

            Open Controls
            1. Santigold
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              I think Luiz is nailed if fit, but there is a lot of competition for the other spots in the back four:
              - RB: Bellerin, Cedrid (AMN)
              - Other CB: Sokratis, Mustafi, Mari, Holding
              - LB: Tierney, Kolasinac, Saka

              Open Controls
          3. Santigold
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            I agree with Klaren. I'm not sure Bellerin is fit enough to play two games per week. And Cedric is finally fit, so he could get some game time. Maitland-Niles has played on the right before as well, but not since Arteta was appointed, so I think it'll be between Bellerin and Cedric at RB.

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Cheers, how about Pepe vs Ozil, who do you think is more likely to play both games?

                Open Controls
                1. Santigold
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  Arteta seems to have a lot of faith in Özil, so he might get more game time, but I wouldn't expect many attacking returns from him. For the DGW I'd rather take a punt on Pepe.

                  Open Controls
          4. Steve ‘O’
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            I've got no chips left and only 0.1 ITB currently 3 DGW players saka buldock KDB think I'll try to get Reina in goal for Mcarthy and hope the people in ML have been snoozing seeing as that's all I have to play for anyway!

            Open Controls
            1. Steve ‘O’
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              fail reply to Gary and Jamie

              Open Controls
          5. FPL Kakarot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Which player is best to punt on on FH team?

            a) Sarr vs Leicester (home)

            b) Traore vs West Ham (away)

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Sarr more nailed.

              Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Traore, up against a poor defence. Away fixture allegedly not as tricky BCD.

              Open Controls
          6. FPL Kakarot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 16 mins ago

            If Kante isn't playing for the rest of the season doesn't that make that potential second Aston Villa game v Chelsea a bit more appealing to punt on some like Samata?

            Open Controls
            1. Santigold
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Samatta could be a good cheap punt anyway, if trying to fit in three pricy City players + Auba for the double.

              Open Controls
              1. TwiggsJameson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Yep, I'm looking at him for my FH.

                Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.