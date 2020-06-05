Premier League release official fixtures and initial TV schedule

The Premier League have released the first batch of official fixtures for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The schedule they have provided so far falls in line with the order of games originally planned before the coronavirus suspension in March.

That means the matches originally scheduled to be played in Gameweek 30, will all take place on the weekend of June 20 and June 21.

They will combine with Sheffield United’s trip to Aston Villa and Manchester City’s hosting of Arsenal in what is expected to be a Double Gameweek.

Which means the Double Gameweek line-ups for those four teams look like this:

Team Match 1 Match 2 Arsenal Man City (A) Brighton (A) Aston Villa Sheff United (H) Chelsea (H) Man City Arsenal (H) Burnley (H) Sheff United Aston Villa (A) Newcastle (A)

The Premier League has also released the television schedule for the two Gameweeks beyond what would have originally been Gameweek 30.

These correspond to what would have been Gameweek 31 (before the FA Cup postponements) and Gameweek 32.

However, the fixtures that would have comprised the rounds of action beyond Gameweek 33 have not yet been released by the Premier League.

Furthermore, we will have a more detailed analysis of the teams who have the best fixtures in the first three Gameweeks soon.

In the mean-time don’t forget to check out Neale’s excellent work identifying the best and worst fixtures from the remainder of the season as a full block. READ IT HERE.

We should just clarify that, even though the TV dates heavily imply where the Gameweeks fall, the official deadlines/boundaries of these Gameweeks has not yet been confirmed by Fantasy Premier League.

CURRENT TV SCHEDULE

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport)

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC)

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

19:00 Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)*

Venue TBC

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports)



Tuesday 23 June

18:00 Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports)

20:15 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)

18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:15 Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport)

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport)

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*

*Venue TBC

PROVISIONAL SEASON TICKER

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs