News June 5

Premier League release official fixtures and initial TV schedule

The Premier League have released the first batch of official fixtures for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The schedule they have provided so far falls in line with the order of games originally planned before the coronavirus suspension in March.

That means the matches originally scheduled to be played in Gameweek 30, will all take place on the weekend of June 20 and June 21.

They will combine with Sheffield United’s trip to Aston Villa and Manchester City’s hosting of Arsenal in what is expected to be a Double Gameweek.

Which means the Double Gameweek line-ups for those four teams look like this:

TeamMatch 1Match 2
ArsenalMan City (A)Brighton (A)
Aston VillaSheff United (H)Chelsea (H)
Man CityArsenal (H)Burnley (H)
Sheff UnitedAston Villa (A)Newcastle (A)

The Premier League has also released the television schedule for the two Gameweeks beyond what would have originally been Gameweek 30.

These correspond to what would have been Gameweek 31 (before the FA Cup postponements) and Gameweek 32.

However, the fixtures that would have comprised the rounds of action beyond Gameweek 33 have not yet been released by the Premier League.

Furthermore, we will have a more detailed analysis of the teams who have the best fixtures in the first three Gameweeks soon.

In the mean-time don’t forget to check out Neale’s excellent work identifying the best and worst fixtures from the remainder of the season as a full block. READ IT HERE.

Which Premier League teams have the best and worst remaining fixtures?

We should just clarify that, even though the TV dates heavily imply where the Gameweeks fall, the official deadlines/boundaries of these Gameweeks has not yet been confirmed by Fantasy Premier League.

CURRENT TV SCHEDULE

Wednesday 17 June
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)
20:15 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 June
12:30 Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport)
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport)
17:30 West Ham v Wolves  (Sky Sports)
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC)

Sunday 21 June
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports)
19:00 Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)*
Venue TBC

Monday 22 June
20:00 Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 23 June
18:00 Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports)
20:15 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 24 June
18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)
18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)
18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)
18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)
20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 June
18:00 Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
20:15 Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport)

Saturday 27 June
12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June
16:30 Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

Monday 29 June
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 30 June
20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 1 July
18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport)
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)
18:00 Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
20:15 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday 2 July
18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)
20:15 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*
*Venue TBC

PROVISIONAL SEASON TICKER

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

Premier League Restart

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’
179 Comments Post a Comment
  BNMC
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Not sure if this means anything in FPL terms but the post on Premier League's Instagram account with the fixtures says "Matchweek 30" and not 39...

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      It is Matchweek 30. Gameweeks are an FPL term

      Open Controls
  Dr. Agabuse
• 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    If we get our teams back with 2FTs, can i make those transfers before i play FH?
    Answer is no, right?
    But will i get 2FTs after my FH for the 2nd gw?

    Open Controls
    Dr. Agabuse
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Answer is no again, i fear

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      No. 1 FT after using FH.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      If you make those 2 FTs in the week you play the Free Hit, your team next week (after the Free Hit GW) will contain the new players.

      If you make 2 FT to bring them in, then use a FH that same week to remove them, they will not sill be in your team the following week.

      After you've used your FH, you'll be back down to 1 FT.

      Open Controls
      Dr. Agabuse
• 7 Years
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        What? That cant be right?
        Why would it make a difference who was on my FH team?

        Open Controls
  Dr. Agabuse
• 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Answer is no again, i fear.
    With those fixtures i would want Vardy and Barnes for Auba and Cantwell/Saka.

    Open Controls
    Dr. Agabuse
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      (from week2 after FH)

      Open Controls
  FC FARCELONA CITY
• 2 Years
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Plan has to be use unlimited transfers to set up a team from week 40 and free hit in week 39.

    Assuming unlimited transfers are available for the restart, we can do that????

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      We won't know until the game is updated.

      Personally I'd go the other way round set up a team for GW39, FH40, which should give you a good team for GW41 as the teams with good fixtures in GW39, general do in GW41 as well.

      Open Controls
  5. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    Does anyone know how to watch Sky Pick online? I don't have Sky, and recently moved into a flat where there doesn't seem to be any way of connecting my TV to freeview. Isn't usually an issue as I can get Channel 4, ITV, BBC online (mostly watch Netflix anyway), but would really like to be able to watch the free to air games without using some dodgy illegal stream!

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I think just go onto the sky website when the game is on and it will let u watch it. Might be on youtube live?

      Open Controls
  6. nibby
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Does anyone know if we are going to get extra free transfers or extra wc when fpl resumes?

    Open Controls
  7. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Little FPL update, confirming that each matchweek will be in it's own Gameweek

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/1665216?sf234774739=1

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      "We would like to remind managers that any chips you retain at present (i.e. Triple Captain, Bench Boost, Free Hit and/or Wildcard) would remain available for you, in accordance with the Game Rules, for these Gameweeks."

So even if we were to get unlimited transfers, you could still use any chips?

      So even if we were to get unlimited transfers, you could still use any chips?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        You need to post more responsibly as a mod, even mentioning unlimited transfers will set everyone off again. There is nothing in that update or anything else FPL have said that suggests there will be unlimited transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          It's not that deep WR, just pointing something out that I have seen questions about previously.

          I don't know about you, but I don't remember if we could use chips / if chips existed back when the website died GW 1 and unlimited transfers were rolled out.

          Open Controls
          1. Pasqualinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            It was before the much-criticised chips were in force. back in the good old days of value/form vice captains.

            Open Controls
            Monkey Hanger
• 6 Years
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Yes, well before the advent of chips.

              Open Controls
          2. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            We didn't have chip then, just one wildcard.

            Open Controls
          3. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Well you can't use FH in GW1.

            Open Controls
            Nightcrawler
• 1 Year
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              U can

              Open Controls
              1. TwiggsJameson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                No, you can't.

                Open Controls
            2. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Didn't consider it precedent since there is no previous team to revert to in that scenario

              Open Controls
      Nightcrawler
• 1 Year
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Unlimited transfers?? Awesome bb can be used easily for the dgw then.

        Open Controls
    Monkey Hanger
• 6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Unlimited transfers looking less and less likely.

      Open Controls
  Zebrahimović
• 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    I'm going the FH the first week back as i don't imagine we are going to get unlimited transfers. What do you think the optimum FH team will be with a healthy selection of DGW players?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Henderson 3.9
      Stevens Targett
      KDB Mahrez/Sterling Pepe Grealish
      Aguero Aubameyang

      I'll defo have these players. Maybe a third Sheff defensive asset, Pukki and Trent?

      Open Controls
      Zebrahimović
• 4 Years
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Looks good. What's your TV?

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          105.8

          Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        No Liverpool players? They're still the best team in the league.

        Open Controls
  9. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Great that it fianlly looks that FPL is back!

    I may of missed a trick, but why are so many on here thinking there will be "Unlimited Transfers"?
    I would think that is extremely unlikely and doesnt really seem that fair for those who have grafted this season and saved all their Chips..

    Open Controls
  10. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    If you still have FH, WC and BB intact, is the perceived wisdom to use FH for the DGW, then wild card shortly afterwards to set up for the remainder of the season?

    Open Controls
    Monkey Hanger
• 6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Looking favourite up to now.

      Open Controls
    2. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cant think of a better week to use FH as it stands

      Open Controls
  GARY AND JAMIE
• 6 Years
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Are FH-ers going without Liverpool assets against an Everton team that lost 4-0 last time out and are without Mina?

    Open Controls
    GARY AND JAMIE
• 6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      ...I should of added 'nailed' Pool assets...

      Open Controls
    Dr. Agabuse
• 7 Years
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Trent max

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      No. I might not FH but if I do I'll have TAA and Salah/Mane.

      Open Controls
      GARY AND JAMIE
• 6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        No FH for me so unless unlimiteds show up I will likely do likewise with Salah and TAA. My 3rd VVD is a tough choice, very nailed but I'd really like a punt on Laporte.

        Open Controls
    5. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    6. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      If I FH, yes, possibly might get TAA depending on funds.

      Last Goodison Park result was 0-0 between the two. I think it's worth the risk.

      Open Controls
      GARY AND JAMIE
• 6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        this one will be at a neutral venue i think

        Open Controls
  stupendous
• 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    

    I and this is under the assumption there IS NOT going to be any extra freebies/unlimited transfers etc and that you restart with what you left off with.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Play a chip first week as it will likely be the only DGW

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Depends how your looking for the first two GW's. My teams already looking good for GW40 and GW42. So I'm thinking

      FH39, TC Pool player in 42, WC 43 (which I'm weak for), to set up BB in 44 or 45

      Open Controls
    3. abaalan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Covid properly balls'd up the chip strategy. I have everything other than TC and have no idea when / how to play them :\

      Open Controls

