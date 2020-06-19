Eliteserien Round up – Round 1

With Round 1 of games complete in the Eliteserien, it’s time to go over the results and any players who stood out for whatever the reason. Even though it’s early days we’ve been treated to some great games and given plenty to think about. There were certainly some incredible individual performances we should look at, as well as the results themselves. I will also give my take on how to deal with Leke James (12.0m) as he is set to miss Molde’s Saturday evening clash with Rosenborg.

Without question the best viewing to be had was in Kristiansund where IK Start were unlucky not to beat a resilient Stromsgodset team. Two sides full of talented players played free-flowing, attacking football where neither team wanted to draw, providing us with 4 wonderfully-crafted goals in the process.

Molde made light work of recently-promoted Aalesunds, winning 4-1 away from home with most of the goals coming from their vast array of talented midfielders. Rosenborg looked uninspired in their 0-0 draw at home with Kristiansund. It seems to be a case of ‘too many cooks’ as it’s obvious they’re yet to find their balance going forward.

Bodo/Glimt scoring 4 away at Viking – one of the best defensive teams of last season – should go some way to convince us that last season was no fluke and while Brann looked good for their win away to a very disjointed Haugesund, they were unlucky not to finish the game with a clean sheet.

Odd and Sarpsborg both put in lacklustre performances to lose at home to Sandefjord and Valengra, while Stabaek ground out a goalless draw at home against Mjondalen.

Aalesunds FK 1 – 4 Molde

Andreas Lie (4.5m) got the nod in goal ahead of Gudmund Kongshavn (4.5m) much to the dismay of 14.1% of managers.

Midfielder Simen Bolkan Nordli (7.0m) scored his side’s only goal of the game with an audacious long-range effort.

The exciting Niklas Castro (8.5m) ended up with zero points after missing a penalty whereas the familiar Jordon Mutch (6.5m) missed out altogether due to an injury. Sigurd Haugen (6.5m) was preferred to Holmbert Fridjonsson (7.5m) up front, with Fridjonsson coming on at the hour mark.

Forward Leke James (12.0m) and midfielders Etzaz Hussain (7.0m), Magnus Wolff Eikrem (12.5m) and Eirik Hestad (9.0m) all scored even though the latter was only brought on 9 minutes before the end of the game.

Defenders Kristoffer Haugen (6.5m) and Martin Bjornbak (5.5m) and budget midfield option Martin Ellingsen (5.0m) all got assists.

Ola Brynhildsen (7.0m), Fredrik Aursnes (6.5m) and Erling Knudtzon (7.0m) all blanked while Ulland Anderson (9.0m) did not feature. Kristoffer Haraldseid (6.0m) also missed out through injury, with Stian Gregersen (5.0m) given the start.

BFP: 3 – Stian Gregersen, 2 – Magnus Wolff Eikrem, 1 – Holmgren Pedersen (5.5m)

Odd 1 – 2 Sandefjord

Espen Ruud (6.5m) who familiar managers will see as being almost synonymous with Odd surprisingly missed out with Odin Luras Bjortuft (5.0m) featuring instead. Elbasan Rashani (8.0m) is still out with his groin injury and so 18-year-old Joshua Kitolano (5.0m) stepped up to set up Torgeir Borven (11.0m) for Odd’s only goal. Fredrik Nordkvelle (7.0m) – who many see as a direct replacement for Rashani failed to leave an imprint on the match and ended the day on no points after scoring an own goal.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner Borven will join Rosenborg on August 1st.

Budget forward Sivert Gussias (5.5m) scored one and Nordkvelle (own goal) got the other for Sandefjord, with the assists coming from midfielders William Kurtovic and Jose Eduardo de Araujo (both 5.0m). Defender Anton Kralj (5.0m) took home all 3 bonus points to end the day on 5 points, highlighting how the BFP system differs to that used in FPL – there are points to be had in strange places. Sandefjord’s second most expensive player, midfielder Kristoffer Normann Hansen (6.0m), did not feature.

BFP: 3 – Anton Kralj, 2 – Sander Moen Foss (4.0m), 1 – Ruben Herraiz Alcaraz (6.5m)

Rosenborg 0 – 0 Kristiansund BK

Tore Reginiussen (6.5m) barely put a foot wrong and was rewarded with 2 bonus points to go with his clean sheet.

Pal Andre Helland (11.0m) and Samuel Adegbenro (10.0m) showed glimpses of their quality but neither were able to break a stubborn Kristiansund defence regardless of how hard they tried.

Kristoffer Zachariassen (8.5m) was largely anonymous until Helland’s removal in the 73rd minute. By then it was a case of it being too little too late.

Although 19-year-old Edvard Tagseth (6.5m) only managed 69 minutes of game time, he was one of Rosenborg’s best players. He’s certainly a player for the future.

Eggen Hedenstad (6.5m) was unlucky not to come away with some bonus points, but the same could be said for Gustav Valsvik (6.0m) who hardly put a foot wrong all game.

Dino Islamovic (10.5m) struggled to get into the game at all and with the arrival of Torgeir Borven looming over his head, he should be feeling the pressure.

Erik Botheim (7.0m) and Emil Ceide (7.5m) were both handed late cameos and both looked vastly out of their depth, while Gjermund Asen (7.0m), unsurprisingly, was unable to affect much change in the 8 minutes he played. Dahl Reitan (6.0m) was left out due to injury and Evan Hovland (6.5m) did not feature.

Kristiansund defenders Andreas Hopmark (4.5m) and Christofer Aasbak (5.0m) showed why you shouldn’t expect their team to let in many goals in any given game. They were both exceptional with Aasbak perhaps unlucky not to get all 3 bonus points.

Serigne Mbaye (4.5m) looked solid in goal even though he only had one save to make.

Bent Sormo (4.5m) made some good attacking runs from defence.

Amahl Pellegrino (9.0m) contributed to most attacks but was also able to drop back and help his team defend when they needed him to.

Liridon Kalludra (6.0m) was lucky to last the full 90 minutes. He was restricted to shots from outside the box and struggled to put his mark on the game. Bendik Bye (6.0m) injected some life into the game – who knows what might have happened if he had started? Flamur Kastrati (8.0m) was not a happy camper. Had little to no impact on the game and seemed agitated from the first minute. Christophe Psyche (5.5m) – one of the most-owned players in the entire game – will have undoubtedly frustrated his owners as he came on for the very last minute of the match.

BFP: 3 – Andreas Hopmark, 2 – Tore Reginiussen, 1 – Chrisofer Aasbak

Stabaek 0 – 0 Mjondalen

The highly-owned Emil Bohinen (6.0m) disappointed his owners as he ended up with just 3 points, whereas the much-coveted Andreas Hanche-Olsen (5.5m) showed that perhaps last year was no fluke as he won all 3 bonus points to go with his clean sheet.

It’s worth mentioning Peder Vogt (4.0m) was the only 4.0 m defender of the round to get clean sheet points – could he be this season’s Psyche?

Kosuke Kinoshita (6.0m) should have scored from a few yards out and perhaps somewhat surprisingly managed to keep Fitim Azemi (8.0m) on the bench. Stabaek’s second most expensive player Romain Gall (7.0m) was taken off just before the hour to end the round with no points.

New signing Markus Nakkim (4.5m) impressed on his debut to get 3 bonus points and a clean sheet. Joachim Solberg (5.0m) played out a 6 minute cameo but picked up an injury which is likely to keep him out of the next round.

Alexander Betten Hansen (4.0m) managed to pick up two yellow cards within the last 7 minutes of the game after being brought on only ten minutes earlier, and so will miss the next round through suspension.

Tonny Brochmann (7.5m) will be annoyed that he was unable to help his team come away with a victory they probably deserved and forward Sondre Liseth (6.0m) was again deployed on the left-wing rather than up front.

Christian Gauseth (6.0m) and Fredrik Brustad (6.5m) were Mjondalen’s main attacking players but ultimately it proved to be a defender’s game. William Sell (4.5m) was taken off halfway through the second half but first-team regular Vetle Winger Dragsnes (5.0m) saw the game out. The most surprising omission was that of Quint Jansen (4.5m) who did not feature at all.

BFP: 3 – Markus Nakkim, 2 – Andreas Hanche-Olssen, 1 – Vetle Winger Dragsnes

Viking 2 – 4 Bodo/Glimt

Frederik Torsteinbo (6.0m) and surprise starter Even Ostensen (5.0m) got the goals for Viking, with defender Adrian Pereira (6.0m) and midfielder Ylldren Ibrahimaj (7.0m) getting the assists.

Johnny Furdal (7.0m) and Zymer Bytyqi (6.5m) both started but blanked along with forwards Veton Berisha (9.0m) and the benched Tommy Hoiland (8.0m) who was given an 18 minute cameo towards the end of the game.

The ever-popular duo Philip Zinckernagel (8.0m) and Jens Hauge (7.5m) were on ridiculous form, scoring 2 goals, providing 2 assists and amassing 3 bonus points between them. Ulrik Saltnes (7.5m) and Sondre Brunstad Fet (5.0m) both also scored while ultra-budget midfield option Patrick Berg (4.5m) was awarded 3 bonus points even though he failed to register a single goal or assist. Forward Kasper Junker (8.0m) got an assist but highlighted exactly where the goals come from in this side – midfield. Much-favoured defender Fredrik Andre Bjorkan (6.0m) didn’t turn up to the party and ended the day with just one point.

BFP: 3 – Patrick Berg, 2 – Jens Hauge, 1 – Philip Zinckernagel

Sarpsborg 08 0 – 1 Valengra

Defender Sulayman Bojang (4.5m) played in a more advanced position as expected but didn’t do much other than receiving a booking. Another one of the budget midfield options, Anton Saletros (5.0m), went home with all 3 bonus points after an impressive debut but no other Sarpsborg midfielder really stood out. Mohamed Ofkir (6.5m) was on set-piece duty and showed glimpses of his talent in the early stages but ultimately disappointed resulting in his substitution halfway through the second half. Jorgen Strand Larsen (7.5m) had little to no impact on the game as he was isolated up front for large periods of the game. This was perhaps more to do with how little service he received from a very lacklustre Sarpsborg midfield. Jonathan Lindseth (6.0m) and Ole Jorgen Halvorsen (7.0m) both looked out of sorts. Forward Mostafa Abdellaoue (7.5m) was given 20 minutes to salvage something for his side but evidently was unable to do so.

Reasonably priced goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson (5.0m) put in an extremely solid performance to get 2 bonus points though some might argue he could have had all 3. Attacking defender Sam Adekugbe (5.5m) was exciting down the left while Christian Borchgrevink (5.0m) looked confident playing a deeper role on the other side. Talented midfielder Aron Donnum (8.5 m) – perhaps flying under the radar right now – scored the only goal of the game after goal-shy forward Matthias Vilhjalmsson (8.0 m) teed him up inside the area. Bard Finne (9.0 m) and Herolin Shala (8.0 m) both blanked. Ivan Nasberg (4.5m) played the full 90 minutes and provides a cheap route into a potentially resolute Valengra defence.

BFP: 3 – Anton Saletros, 2 – Kristoffer Klaesson, 1 – Aron Donnum

IK Start 2 – 2 Stromsgodset

The industrious Mathias Bringaker (5.5m) scored with a deft flick after substitute Eirik Schulze’s (5.5m) chipped cross which found him in the box. Kevin Kabran (7.0m) set up the brilliant Eman Markovic (6.0m) to score from inside the area with a wonderfully curled finish. He deserves a special mention – he was fantastic. Steffan Skalevik (6.0m) grimaced and sighed more than anything else and Afeez Aremu (4.5m) was a combative presence in the middle of the pitch as he picked up all 3 bonus points. Kristoffer Tonnesen (4.5m) took the free kicks until his substitution which saw Eirik Wichne (5.0m) take over, as well as continuing to pepper the Stromsgodset area with his long throw-ins. Henrik Robstad (4.5m) and Eirik Schulze changed the game after being brought on later in the game and their influence almost saw them snatch all three points. Jesper Daland (4.0m) looked confident at times and got forward for set-pieces but he definitely has mistakes in him. Erlend Segberg (4.5m) put in an enthusiastic performance and Amund Wichne (4.5m) was preferred to Jonas Deumeland (4.5m) in goal.

Lars Jorgen Salvesen (8.5m) scored a header from a Kristoffer Tokstad (6.5m) cross then later set up Herman Stengel (5.0m) to slot home from 6 yards. Janis Ikaunieks (6.5m) should have scored and while Mikkel Maigaard (8.5m) was hard-working, he will be disappointed with his performance. For large parts of the game he played in a deeper role, ultimately resulting in him being boxed out of the game. Viljar Myhra (4.5m) provided a convincing Ederson performance with his constant sweeping helping Start to attack from the back. His quick thinking unleashed Moses Mawa (8.5m) down the left who found Salvesen en route to Stengel’s goal. Lars-Christopher Vilsvik (5.0m) was superb throughout and combined well with Stengel late on in the absence of Ikaunieks. Ari Leifsson (4.5m) and Niklas Gunnarsson (4.5m) both put in accomplished displays but Jonathan Parr (5.0m) looked a real nuisance down the left flank, providing constant support with crosses and cut-backs. Ipalibo Jack (4.5m) was Stromgsgodset’s answer to Areemu but looked to get forward more – at times playing further down the field than Maigaard.

BFP: 3 – Afeez Aremu, 2 – Eman Markovic, 1 – Lars Jorgen Salvesen

FK Haugesund 1 – 2 Brann

Niklas Sandberg (7.5 m) converted from the spot after Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen (5.5 m) was fouled in the box. Other than his goal Sandberg found it tougher than expected to find a way into the game. He was often outmuscled – he’s not the biggest player in the league – and found it difficult to get a hold of the game. Mikkel Desler (5.5m) was fortunate not to cost his side at least one goal as he played multiple poor passes across the defence. It was not his best game. Bruno Leite (5.0m) and Christian Grindheim (6.5m) were Haugesund’s best players but lacked the vision between them to create enough clear cut chances for those players ahead of them. Forwards Benjamin Kallman (7.0m) and Alexander Ammitzboll (6.5m) were auditioning for the Invisible Man and they both got it, they were absolutely nowhere to be seen. Haugesund severely missed any creativity and were lucky to get a goal. Alexander Stolas (7.5m) is still injured – his return can’t come soon enough.

Midfielders Robert Taylor (7.0m) and Daniel Pedersen (5.5m) both scored for Brann with Fredrik Haugen (8.0m) and Kristoffer Barmen (6.0m) providing the assists. Gilbert Koomson (7.0m) put in a phenomenal performance and should have been awarded all 3 bonus points. How he didn’t score or get an assist is beyond me – he was superb. Daouda Bamba (9.0m) looked a constant threat but couldn’t link up well enough with Taylor and Koomson to convert any chances. Defender Taijo Teniste (5.5m) suffered a nasty cut to his head but was not subbed off. This may prove to be costly as he looks set to miss the next match. Ex-Molde defender Vegard Forren (5.5m) looked to play the ball forward pretty much whenever he had it but was subbed off halfway through the game with a groin injury that could rule him out for the next game. Bismar Acosta (5.5m) replaced Forren but could not match his performance. Petter Strand (8.0m) was introduced with 20 minutes to go to earn a single point.

BFP: 3 – Daniel Pederson, 2 – Niklas Sandberg, 1 – Gilbert Koomson

What to do with Leke James

My advice regarding the James situation is to either wait until the weekend for more news on whether or not teammate Ohikhuaeme Omoijuanfo (11.0m) will be fit, or bring in any one of Borven, Salvesen, Bamba or Junker.

If you’re happy to keep him but make a change in midfield, you seemingly can’t go wrong with any of the Bodo/Glimt players while Start’s Markovic and Brann’s Koomson are also good options and all three 3 teams have favourable fixtures in the next round. Niklas Sandberg is worth a mention as he is reasonably priced at 7.5m and also on penalties.

I have brought in Salvesen and it didn’t take much convincing. He’s been on my radar since before the season began and his performance at Start has convinced me he’s a player I would do well not to ignore, especially for just 8.5m.

Perhaps losing such a big-hitter as James (albeit for one game only) so early in the season could be seen as a wake-up call to those of us with weak benches – you may not always have a free transfer available to clean up any mess you might find yourself in.

Although what I’ve advised may seem obvious, we are often clouded by hefty price tags and household names. It may seem odd to want to get rid of someone like James, but separation anxiety never did anyone any good and there are plenty of appealing options to replace him with. With Molde’s midfield looking absolutely packed, I think both James and Ohi will have shown to be less valuable assets come the end of the season.

Recommended FWDs to replace James:

1) Salvesen

2) Bamba

3) Borven/Junker

Recommended MIDs to bring in if keeping James:

1) Koomson

2) Hauge/Zinckernagel

3) Markovic/Sandberg