The Everton and Man City assets I’m considering for the FPL season run-in

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman (aka avfc82), discusses Everton, Manchester City and more in his regular column.
So, as I write this, we’re just two games into Gameweek 32+ and I sit 44,693rd overall in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), having banked 89 points in Gameweek 31+.
It feels like I’m back on track after a sluggish Free Hit in Gameweek 30+, which saw a 30k rank drop.
However, with a Wildcard and Bench Boost in hand, and this week’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) still to play, a ninth top 10k finish remains within reach.
Since the restart, I’ve been watching loads of football and individual players, so I thought I’d use this article to talk about two of my top targets, and why I’m looking to bring them in.
Looking ahead, one of the reasons I moved away from my initial plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 33+ and Bench Boost in Gameweek 34+ is that my team looks in pretty good shape right now. It feels like I’d be making changes for changes’ sake, which can be dangerous.
With one free transfer and £0.3m in the bank, here’s how I’m currently set up…
I’m still undecided on transfers but am considering moves for Foden or possibly Jesus.
I’ll likely make a late call on that one once I’ve watched all of this week’s games, along with captaincy.
Thanks for reading… until next time.
Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+
- Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
- Watford 1-3 Southampton
- Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
- Brighton v Manchester United
- Arsenal v Norwich City
- Bournemouth v Newcastle United
- Everton v Leicester City
- West Ham United v Chelsea
- Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester City v Liverpool
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
On course for a potential 10th consecutive green arrow!