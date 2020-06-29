The Everton and Man City assets I’m considering for the FPL season run-in

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman (aka avfc82), discusses Everton, Manchester City and more in his regular column.

So, as I write this, we’re just two games into Gameweek 32+ and I sit 44,693rd overall in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), having banked 89 points in Gameweek 31+.

It feels like I’m back on track after a sluggish Free Hit in Gameweek 30+, which saw a 30k rank drop.

However, with a Wildcard and Bench Boost in hand, and this week’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) still to play, a ninth top 10k finish remains within reach.

Since the restart, I’ve been watching loads of football and individual players, so I thought I’d use this article to talk about two of my top targets, and why I’m looking to bring them in.

Looking ahead, one of the reasons I moved away from my initial plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 33+ and Bench Boost in Gameweek 34+ is that my team looks in pretty good shape right now. It feels like I’d be making changes for changes’ sake, which can be dangerous.

With one free transfer and £0.3m in the bank, here’s how I’m currently set up…

I’m still undecided on transfers but am considering moves for Foden or possibly Jesus.

I’ll likely make a late call on that one once I’ve watched all of this week’s games, along with captaincy.

Thanks for reading… until next time.

