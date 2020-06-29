340
Pro Pundits - Tom June 29

The Everton and Man City assets I’m considering for the FPL season run-in

340 Comments
One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman (aka avfc82), discusses Everton, Manchester City and more in his regular column.

So, as I write this, we’re just two games into Gameweek 32+ and I sit 44,693rd overall in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), having banked 89 points in Gameweek 31+.

It feels like I’m back on track after a sluggish Free Hit in Gameweek 30+, which saw a 30k rank drop.

However, with a Wildcard and Bench Boost in hand, and this week’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) still to play, a ninth top 10k finish remains within reach.

Since the restart, I’ve been watching loads of football and individual players, so I thought I’d use this article to talk about two of my top targets, and why I’m looking to bring them in.

Looking ahead, one of the reasons I moved away from my initial plan to Wildcard in Gameweek 33+ and Bench Boost in Gameweek 34+ is that my team looks in pretty good shape right now. It feels like I’d be making changes for changes’ sake, which can be dangerous.

With one free transfer and £0.3m in the bank, here’s how I’m currently set up…

I’m still undecided on transfers but am considering moves for Foden or possibly Jesus.

I’ll likely make a late call on that one once I’ve watched all of this week’s games, along with captaincy.

Thanks for reading… until next time.

Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

340 Comments Post a Comment
  Gashead9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    On course for a potential 10th consecutive green arrow!

    Open Controls
    fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      well done mate

      Open Controls
    Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not that hard climbing from 3 million 😉

      Open Controls
  Ady87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Missed the deadline, worked out okay so far. 2 FT, £1.4m ITB and need to make some moves.

    Martinez
    TAA Alonso Saiss
    Salah Son Bruno Barnes
    Auba Ings Jimi

    Subs: Lascelles Williams Hayden

    I’ve got BB left, that’s it, so I need to think about how to strengthen the bench ready to use it but I’m terrible at forward planning which is how I’m in this mess. Do I do Auba > Rash and Upgrade Williams (Aurier?) who is blocking a Martial pick but also helps my BB issue? I’d have £3.1m free if I got Rashford. Barnes > Pulisic? Foden?

    Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Looks good to me, I'm looking at a Aubameyang replacement, Kane, Jesus or Rashford

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Barnes to Pulisic if fit and Auba to Jesus

      Open Controls
    sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Auba Barnes Williams to rash martial aurier

      Open Controls
      sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        just now

        worht it for the hit imo

        Open Controls
  Joyce1998
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    right guys need help with that to do with this lot
    thinking of getting rid of aub and grealish but not sure

    any recommendations appreciated
    2 FT 0.0 itb
    ryan
    taa, gomez, soy
    fernandes, kdb, salah, traore, grealish
    aub, ings

    subs- button, greenwood, lund, kiko

    Open Controls
    sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Auba + grealish to rash+ pulisic

      Open Controls
  Openboxman
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Pope
    Doherty - Alonso - TAA - Aurier
    KDB - Salah - Martial - Bruno
    Kane - Jimmy

    Button - Nketiah - Neco - Cantwell

    Open Controls
    sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Neco is a sneaky good pick imo

      Kane is hit or miss could be nice

      Open Controls
      Openboxman
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I'm hoping hit.

        Plan to get Rashford in if he's not preforming

        Open Controls
        waldo666
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Just get Rashy in now and save yourself the hassle.

          Open Controls
    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Liking the Kane pick

      Open Controls
  sunnyh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Kind of at an loss to what to do here:

    Pope - Hendo
    TAA - AWB - Doherty - Lascelles - Stephens
    Salah - KDB - Bruno - Doucoure* - Mooy
    Auba* - DCL - Jimi

    Im currently thinking Auba + Doucoure --> Rash + Pulisic or Ings + Martial?

    Was initially leaning towards Ings + Martial but Ole's comments scaring me off Martial a bit as he talks about rotation with Ighalo and big upping Rash. Any other options people see? Cheers in advance!

    Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Prefer Rash + Pulisic.

      Much harder to find good strikers than good mids. Lots of strong differential mids to pick from too like Mahrez, Foden, Pulisic etc.

      Open Controls
    Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I would do Ings and Martial.

      Open Controls
  iamNwB
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who is the best player to TC and in what game week? this is the only opportunity i have to win a private league

    Open Controls
  dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best option

    A Kane Pulisic Foden
    B Jesus Mahrez Pulisic

    Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      B. I don't want Kane pretty much at any cost.

      Open Controls
    Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

B

      B

      Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      For -8?

      Open Controls
  The Man Pastore
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is Richarlison --> Mahrez the obvious transfer here? Or should I save FT?

    Patricio Martin
    TAA Doherty Maguire Lascelles Kiko
    KDB Son Bruno Martial Richarlison
    DCL Jiminez Nketiah

    1FT / 0.7ITB

    Open Controls
  Ajaxeeding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Not sure I want to make a transfer here (barring any future injuries). Any suggestions would be great appreciated!
    Current team with 0.0ITB with 2 FTs
    Pope, Martin
    TAA, Aurier, Doherty Lacelles, Holgate
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Son, Martial
    Jiménez, DCL, Nketiah

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Agree- looks good. Only possible suggestion is getting Pulisic if fit but not sure for whom- would need to be Bruno or Son

      Open Controls
      Ajaxeeding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hi hanks for the confirmation and the suggestion.

        Open Controls
  yer old da
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    avfc82 has 5 top 1k’s since 2009. I’ve got 3, and 4 more just outside (1500th, 1700th, 2300th and 3,400th). Delighted to know that this gives you the status of ‘one of the world’s best FPL managers’. B-)

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Been a long time since your last top 1K.

      Open Controls
      yer old da
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        What can I say, children came along - first born in 2008.

        Open Controls
        Federerisgod
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          I’d say with your history, and great another great chance of top 5k this season, you definitely qualify

          Open Controls
          yer old da
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate

            Open Controls
        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Looks 5-3 my way, soon to be 5-4 😛

          Open Controls
          yer old da
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            5-3 on what basis?

            Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              6 mins ago

              Seasons both played.

              Open Controls
              yer old da
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Ah right I see - fair enough. Though you should get docked a point for this season’s rank 🙂 What’s went wrong?

                Open Controls
                TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  WC29 and Covid explains it. Had I kept the WC, would be much higher. Held Aguero too long.

                  Open Controls
                  yer old da
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Not sure Covid explains it, but WC29 certainly hasn’t helped. Nightmare that.

                    Open Controls
    _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Its a great history mate, well played.

      Open Controls
      yer old da
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers bud. It’s my last season so hopefully go out with a bang and one final top 1k finish.

        Open Controls
  fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA AWB Saiss
    Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr
    Rashford Jimenez DCL

    Henderson Lascelles Cantwell Lundstram

    2FT, 1.4itb

    1. Lundstram Sarr >> Aurier Pulisic / Willian (and play BB)
    2. Cantwell >> Foden (bench Sarr)
    3. Something else

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  Moose™
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thoughts? 2FT here..

    Martinez

    TAA Doherty Lascelles

    Mane KdB Bruno Richarlison

    Vardy Jimmy DCL

    3.9 Taylor Guendouzi 3.9

    2FT & 0ITB

    Thanks..

    Open Controls
  @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    What's with the Kane dislike in here...?! Brilliant FPL asset when he gets firing. Kind of player who invokes fear when my opponents have him.

    Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stats say he's awful. Way too deep, not enough chances and to cap it off he's extremely expensive.

      Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Is he better than Rashford or Jesus atm?

      Open Controls
      Joyce1998
        • 4 Years
        just now

        naa rashford best option

        Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    What to do with Sarr ?
    A pulisic
    B William
    C foden
    D keep

    Thanks a lot

    Open Controls
    Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      C or A

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  marronjavier
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Best pair:

    A. Sarr-Doherty
    B. Son-Saiss

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

b

      b

      Open Controls
  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Have just the correct funds to do Aubameyang and El Ghazi to Salah and Connelly -4 should I do it??? Aubameyang dropping,El Ghazi will probably soon too

    Open Controls
  yer old da
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone else going FH in 38? Seems a great shout with the potential for some serious left-field picks.

    Open Controls
    Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Definitely, especially considering how bad my season has been, it'll be nice to finish on some no-strings-attached punts.

      Open Controls
    Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, me. Who are ya thinking of having by then...??

      Open Controls
  Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is this worth a -4 , Aubameyang and Barnes to Jesus/Rashford and Pulisic?

    Open Controls
    Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes mate. No doubt.

      Open Controls
  Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone considering Cantwell for the next 3 games?

    Open Controls
    Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Provided he's fit

      Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah, need a Fleck replacement

      Open Controls
      Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Playing 5 mids, then?

        Open Controls
        Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          No it is for a potential bb

          Open Controls
  Joyce1998
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    willian or pulisic?

    Open Controls
    Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mount another decent - and cheaper - option, too...

      Open Controls
      Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        But everyone is selling Mount, am I missing something?

        Open Controls
        Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Looked good in the game I saw him in. Is cheap and playing in no.10 position. Worth at least a look, IMO... 🙂

          Open Controls
          
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Could go Aubameyang and Fleck to Rashford/Jesus and Mount -4

            Open Controls
        2. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          1 g 3 a in last 16 games for mount. Not great.

          I'd go Pulisic.

          Open Controls
  21. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    I've noticed a lot of catholics on here tonight. 😉

    Serves us right for going with the devil, the red devil DDG 😀

    Open Controls
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves

      Open Controls
  22. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to start:

    A) Doherty and Saiss (ARS)
    B) Doherty and Lascelles (WHM)

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      In the same boat mate but with Fernandez over Lascelles and I’m currently on B with Saïss first sub

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd likely go B) myself.

      Open Controls
    3. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
  23. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Pope the legend, killed me when I changed him to Ryan earlier 🙁

    Open Controls
  24. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    I just hate getting screwed by the pope. Should have just brought him in on my BB team in 30

    Open Controls
  25. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Predictions for the remaining games, folks?

    Brighton 1 vs. 3 Man U.
    Arsenal 3 vs. Norwich 1
    Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1
    Everton 1 vs. Leicester 1
    West Ham 0 vs. Chelsea 2
    Sheff United 0 vs. Spurs 1
    Man City 1 vs. Liverpool 2

    😀

    Open Controls
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      0-2
      5-1
      1-1
      0-0
      1-1
      0-2
      2-2

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        0-3
        0-0
        0-0
        2-2
        0-2
        1-1

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          You're missing one, Tony lad. Or aren't you permitted to give your predictions for you own side...?? 😆

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Probably missed Arsenal.

            Open Controls
  26. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Start 1

    Justin (Palace H)
    Lascelles (WHU H)

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Justin the more exciting pick, and IMO the slightly better chance of C.S. Leicester a better team and a better defence than NEW.

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Justin

      Open Controls
      1. mccormibar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Defo Justin.

        Open Controls
  27. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    What would you do here?
    Pope
    Alonso/VVD/CTaylor
    Mane/Mount/Fernandes/Sarr
    Jota/Auba/Jimenez

    McCarthy Hayden/BolySmith
    1ft 0.6itb

    a)Jota->Greenwood/Giroud
    b)Jota+Sarr->Greenwood+Martial
    c)Jota+Hayden->Greenwood+Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Aubameyang to Kane/Jesus/Rashford

      Open Controls
  28. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Barnes to Pulisic or Fleck to Mount?

    Open Controls
  29. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Is Foden a Good pick from now on?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.