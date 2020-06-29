Zaha and Guaita return for Palace as injury-hit Burnley field Vydra as lone striker

Gameweek 32+ continues this evening with just the one match taking place.

Burnley head south to face Crystal Palace, with kick-off at Selhurst Park at 20:00 BST.

Already without the injured Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.1m), Sean Dyche has lost Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) to the hamstring issue that forced him off against Watford last Thursday.

That means that Matej Vydra (£5.3m) is set to plough a lone furrow up front, with the teamsheet suggesting that Dwight McNeil (£6.1m) will support him from the number ten role.

Erik Pieters (£4.2m) has been brought into the side for Rodriguez, with the Dutch defender set to play ‘out of position’ on the left of midfield.

There is also a straight swap at right-back with Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) in for Matthew Lowton (£4.2m), who fails to make the matchday squad.

Much like at the Etihad in Gameweek 30+, Dyche has only been able to name seven substitutes on the bench, with two of them being goalkeepers.

Roy Hodgson has had better news on the injury front, with Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m) and Vicente Guaita (£5.0m) fit to feature in the hosts’ starting XI.

Zaha had limped off in the defeat at Liverpool last Wednesday, a game that Guaita wasn’t risked for.

Luka Milivojevic (£6.7m) and Scott Dann (£4.3m) also start after their benchings at Anfield, with Wayne Hennessey (£4.2m), Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) and James McCarthy (£4.3m) making way.

Christian Benteke (£5.7m) has failed to recover from a muscle problem, however.

Nick Pope (£5.0m) is the only player on show this evening with an ownership of greater than 10%, although Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) isn’t far off that mark.

Over 45% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers own the Burnley shot-stopper, making him the most popular goalkeeper within this elite group.

Both the Clarets and Palace have already hit double figures for clean sheets this season, with Hodgson’s troops having racked up four straight shut-outs before last week’s defeat at Liverpool.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Pieters, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra.

