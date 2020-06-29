753
Dugout Discussion June 29

Zaha and Guaita return for Palace as injury-hit Burnley field Vydra as lone striker

753 Comments
Share

Gameweek 32+ continues this evening with just the one match taking place.

Burnley head south to face Crystal Palace, with kick-off at Selhurst Park at 20:00 BST.

Already without the injured Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.1m), Sean Dyche has lost Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) to the hamstring issue that forced him off against Watford last Thursday.

That means that Matej Vydra (£5.3m) is set to plough a lone furrow up front, with the teamsheet suggesting that Dwight McNeil (£6.1m) will support him from the number ten role.

Erik Pieters (£4.2m) has been brought into the side for Rodriguez, with the Dutch defender set to play ‘out of position’ on the left of midfield.

There is also a straight swap at right-back with Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) in for Matthew Lowton (£4.2m), who fails to make the matchday squad.

Much like at the Etihad in Gameweek 30+, Dyche has only been able to name seven substitutes on the bench, with two of them being goalkeepers.

Roy Hodgson has had better news on the injury front, with Wilfried Zaha (£6.7m) and Vicente Guaita (£5.0m) fit to feature in the hosts’ starting XI.

Zaha had limped off in the defeat at Liverpool last Wednesday, a game that Guaita wasn’t risked for.

Luka Milivojevic (£6.7m) and Scott Dann (£4.3m) also start after their benchings at Anfield, with Wayne Hennessey (£4.2m), Mamadou Sakho (£5.0m) and James McCarthy (£4.3m) making way.

Christian Benteke (£5.7m) has failed to recover from a muscle problem, however.

Nick Pope (£5.0m) is the only player on show this evening with an ownership of greater than 10%, although Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) isn’t far off that mark.

Over 45% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers own the Burnley shot-stopper, making him the most popular goalkeeper within this elite group.

Both the Clarets and Palace have already hit double figures for clean sheets this season, with Hodgson’s troops having racked up four straight shut-outs before last week’s defeat at Liverpool.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Pieters, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 32+

  • Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
  • Watford 1-3 Southampton
  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
  • Brighton v Manchester United
  • Arsenal v Norwich City
  • Bournemouth v Newcastle United
  • Everton v Leicester City
  • West Ham United v Chelsea
  • Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester City v Liverpool

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

753 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    So for my free hit I decided to take out both ings and Pope. I deserve everything I get.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Who did you bring in?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Rashford and Mccarthy. All. I also captained jimi. And I have pulisic and bruno who may not start. Aside from that its going very well so far

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            It can only get better I guess

            Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      This is rough, but GW not over yet though

      Open Controls
    3. ManUnitedComeBack
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      At least you don't need to make a transfer to bring Pope back in next GW

      Open Controls
    4. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I moved out Ings for Rashford and nearly started McCarthy infront of Pope. But luckily started Pope at the end.

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      If demi is on here and remembers me, he talked me out of early retirement three weeks ago. I'm not sure that was the best decision.

      Open Controls
    6. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Youch, feel your pain as that was me last gameweek, I took out loads of high scorers Ings, Jimenez, Doherty, Trent etc on FH 🙁

      Open Controls
  2. TAT
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Best Foster replacement? Considering a -8 just to get another GK…

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Do you really need an answer after tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. TAT
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Well, Pope is probably the one to go for.

        Open Controls
  3. wantsharptv
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Pope is the man. What an fpl keeper

    Open Controls
  4. UKG
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Urgh. Jimi (c) now Pope benched for Martinez. Must be mad thinking Arsenal are going to keep a clean sheet....

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      4-1 to Arsenal incoming.

      Auba hat-trick and assist. Late Pukki consolation to destroy the Arsenal CS.

      Open Controls
    2. Legendary!
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I dont know what i was thinking too! Benched Pat for Martinez

      Open Controls
    3. Freddiebell
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Arsenal 5-1 Norwich

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Can't see Arsenal keeping Norwich out
      Even we (Sheff Utd) managed to look dangerous against them which is far more than can be said for all our over games since the restart!
      Rule 1: never bench Pope (unless vs. City or Liverpool)

      Open Controls
  5. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    I own Pope, but damn Burnley stink up the PL.

    Would happily see them relegated.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yup

      The new stoke

      Open Controls
    2. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      you have to admire the job that Dyche has done with that very limited club!

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I don't mind defensive football. But I find them too one dimensional. They really are Bolton 3.0 or Stoke 2.0 (and Stoke were Bolton 2.0).

        And are their resources that limited? They have been pocketing PL TV money for years. It hasn't gone into player purchases so the owners must be pocketing a fair bit. Norwich, Sheff Utd, Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton all have more limited resources than Burnley.

        Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Dyche would play this type of football even with city budget

        Open Controls
    3. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Nobody stinks up the PL more than West Ham.

      Look at how much Burnley spend and the lack of quality within their squad. What Dyche is doing is remarkable.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        agreed

        Open Controls
      2. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        West Ham stink up the PL with their culture. They have a history of buying what I consider to be mercenaries - players who would happily see the club get relegated as long as they get their pay and can leave under a relegation release clause.

        What West Ham haven't realised is that they partly attract those players because they are located in London. They get players who want the 'London lifestyle', but aren't good enough to get into Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea.

        Of West Ham's players, the only ones I consider non-mercenary are Fabianski, Rice, Noble, and Antonio.

        Open Controls
      3. KDF
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Plus the stadium

        Open Controls
    4. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Dyche knows how to bring out the best in chumps and make them earn there gravy.

      Palace players piss in there own gravy.

      Open Controls
      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        "Their" probably should have made an appearance innit

        Open Controls
    5. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      They're no different to Palace or Watford really

      Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    De gea better save a penalty tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      He's penalty save record is absolutely shite.

      In fact, is there anything he's good at these days?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Stealing 400k a week

        Open Controls
        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Comical. Not even top 3 GKs in Prem let alone Europe, yet the highest paid in the world.

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I think hes okay

        Gets a lot more stick becuase he used to be so good once. Definitely quite a few worse in the league

        Open Controls
        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          I think he gets stick because:

          A) Highest paid GK itw
          B) United have Dean Henderson on their books, who is performing better
          C) Consistently conceding at his near post and making little to no attempt to resolve it

          Open Controls
  7. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    How can ye cope not owning Pope, that kid is dope, naysayers don't be no mope, wash your mouth out with soap and slip down that rope or is it time to elope

    Open Controls
    1. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Is that your Gary Lineker impression?

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
  8. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on Norwich & Cantwell for the next 3?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      In one of the scout articles it says cantwell was injured v Arsenal.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yes. But I think he might be fit after this gameweek!

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Yeah i think hes a good choice. Can see him scoring at Arsenal

          Open Controls
      2. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Vs United right?

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Yeah sorry Man utd

          Open Controls
  9. Mweene
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    21 points from 6 players including captain and on bench boost.

    Fantastic...

    Open Controls
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      loads left to play for you!

      Open Controls
  10. FPL Kakarot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Which transfer is best long term? Auba to...

    a) Jesus

    b) Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. KDF
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I have just done Vardy to Jesus. So probably Vardy

      Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Carey is scary when he goes on a scoring streak

      But right now he’s a waste of a spot

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        *vardy

        Open Controls
  11. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    On my WC I picked Martinez over Pope because of funds. I have owned Pope almost all season before. Starting to getting doubts, even though I was very determinded that my GK pick would stay for the season. Wondering if I should bring back Pope, but must be for a hit. What do you think ? I need a bit of luck to not lose points in Martinez vs Pope I think

    Open Controls
  12. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    30 points, plus another 6 first sub Saiss, with 7 to play... making up for my shocker of a FH last game week hopefully!

    Open Controls
  13. Bobby
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is there any update on pulisic or possibility of bruno starting? I really need some good news!

    Open Controls
  14. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Time to bench Pope next week, I am scared of McBurnie!

    Open Controls
  15. Trophé Mourinho
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I've only had 2 players so far and both were in the Wolves game lol, what a drag. At least Man u play tomorrow thank god

      Open Controls
    • lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Bottomed. 8 from 2 ( Doherty & Jimenez ) Everybody seems to have Pope, Ings double Wolves D or Taylor coming from the bench.... Already gone from 15 to 20 k this gw

      Open Controls
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Snooze you lose.

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      A. Ederson & Cantwell

      B. Martinez & Pulisic

      Open Controls
    • jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Noticed Auba wasn't even on the bench for the cup game?

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        He was on the bench. Just didn't come on.

        Open Controls
      2. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yeah he was

        Open Controls
      3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Was on the bench mate but beautifully he stayed there all game!!

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          cheers, bench I read was wrong so thankfully... good news indeed!

          Open Controls
    • Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Tony my saviour tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          aye boy, captain tony

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            😉

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                back to back hatties I heard

                Open Controls
                1. Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I will try 😉

                  Open Controls
          2. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            I have him too but isn’t this the same inconsistent Tony we now love to hate? Surely a 2 pointer incoming.

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                He looks so good...
                I did Bruno>Martial

                Open Controls
                1. Forever In Our Shadow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  He always looks good. Just blanks too often. I know I’m going to take the pain this week.

                  Open Controls
              • _Ninja_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                Haul tomorrow, will top the capt poll for next week, everyone will have him then boom.. 2 pts.

                Open Controls
                1. Forever In Our Shadow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Hopefully. I will get him out for pogba then. 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Don’t doubt me 😉

                    Open Controls
          3. FPL Kakarot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Which transfer is best long term? Auba to...

            a) Jesus

            b) Vardy

            Thanks guys

            Open Controls
            1. Tony Martial
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Rashy if you don’t own

              Don’t like any of them picks at all

              Open Controls
            2. Freddiebell
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Only rashford for me

              Open Controls
          4. Trophé Mourinho
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Point predicitions for Vardy and Rich this week?
              Im not expecting much, it could be a thriller tho (doub it)

              Open Controls
              1. Tony Martial
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                This would be the dream I need a Vardy haul!

                DcLtoo!

                Open Controls
            • ManUnitedComeBack
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              And that's convinced me to switch from Lloris to Pope on a WC, and along with that to get Aurier and move to a 4 atb formation, maybe 5 atb, for the remaining games. Any reasons to not make that switch?

              Open Controls
              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 1 min ago

                Sounds solid

                Open Controls
                1. ManUnitedComeBack
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Thanks!

                  Open Controls
              2. _Ninja_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                Taa, aurier, awb, doherty + 1 would be decent

                Open Controls
                1. ManUnitedComeBack
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Exactly that, toying between Alonso and VVD, and will probably go with VVD. That allows me to go a little heavy on the bench and essentially have 12/13 starting players. Based on the minutes in midweek I will pick some attackers who are sure to start in the weekend, and some attackers who are sure not to but will probably start in midweek, and then rotate between them.

                  Open Controls
                  1. _Ninja_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Good plan, and yes Pope over Lloris

                    Open Controls
                    1. ManUnitedComeBack
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 9 mins ago

                      Cheers, thanks!

                      Open Controls
            • FPL Kakarot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours ago

              Who scores more points tomorrow do you think?

              a) Rash and Bruno

              b) Pog and Martial

              Open Controls
              1. Trophé Mourinho
                  2 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Pog and Martial this week, rest of the season IDK

                  Open Controls
                • Eat my goal!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Could go either way

                  Open Controls
                • _Ninja_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 58 mins ago

                  I own a but have a feeling b will do better tomorrow. Not sure on brunos minutes.

                  Open Controls
                • Freddiebell
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Rashford Bruno if fgey bother start

                  Open Controls
                  1. Freddiebell
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    If they #

                    Open Controls
              2. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                Leicester to throw away top 4 spot

                Open Controls
                1. Forever In Our Shadow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Agreed. Have looked poor long before lockdown and haven’t picked up.

                  Open Controls
                2. Trophé Mourinho
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    What I always expected, cant believe they had such a good season really

                    Open Controls
                3. Boss Hogg
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Will Leicester v Palace be postponed?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    Might well be

                    Open Controls
                  2. Boss Hogg
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Surely they can’t play it now? Not at Leicester anyway.

                    Open Controls
                  3. james 101
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Played in a neutral location?

                    Open Controls
                  4. Forever In Our Shadow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Not according to Brendan on skysports news earlier.

                    Open Controls
                4. Vazza
                    2 hours, 58 mins ago

                    Who is better -

                    A. Son
                    B. Mahrez

                    Thanks 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 58 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    2. _Ninja_
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 57 mins ago

                      A but B is better value.

                      Open Controls
                    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 56 mins ago

                      Son is the better player imo but... Mahrez has the better fixtures, City, I think will post some big scores from now u till the end of the season, I have Mahrez myself

                      Open Controls
                      1. Vazza
                          2 hours, 21 mins ago

                          Hey, good to hear from you.

                          Since you’re here, which duo is the best out of the following -

                          A. Mahrez + Ings (3-4-3)

                          B. Son + Jota (3-4-3)

                          C. Son + Che/Wol/Tot defender (4-4-2)

                          Thanks 🙂

                          Open Controls
                          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 16 mins ago

                            Hiya mate, oooh well I think A is the better option personally, Ings next 3 fixtures aren’t great but after that they turn good again and he can score against anyone I feel, Jota is hit and miss so I’d be inclined to stay away from him at the moment

                            Open Controls
                            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 16 mins ago

                              C would be good if your pairing Son with Doherty however in my opinion

                              Open Controls
                              1. Vazza
                                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                                  I already have Doherty.

                                  The defenders I was considering here were Azpi, Alonso, Saiss, Boly, Jonny or Aurier. So one of these plus Son.

                                  The transfer will be made after the end of this week.

                                  With the above mind, would you say that Option A looks to be the best one?

                                  Thanks

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                                    I’d go Azpilicueta out of those I think. Yeah me personally I prefer A mate,but it’s down to your own team and how you play the game, Ings this season has been so consistent and Mahrez looks in really good form at the moment, so can capitalise on City’s fixtures, Aguero being injured And Sane leaving at the end of the season so minimises risk of rotation There I think like he would normally be expected to get!!

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Vazza
                                        1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                        Thanks buddy.. 🙂

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          1 hour, 57 mins ago

                                          Your welcome mate!! Hope whichever you decide pays of handsomely for you!!

                                          Open Controls
                          2. james 101
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 56 mins ago

                            A is the theory (abd I have him)

                            But I’m tempted by mahrez

                            Open Controls
                          3. Freddiebell
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 47 mins ago

                            A because he's guaranteed to start every game

                            Open Controls
                        • FPL Kakarot
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 58 mins ago

                          Does Bruno start tomorrow?

                          Surely he can't be rested with United pushing hard for 4th place?

                          Open Controls
                          1. james 101
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 30 mins ago

                            Would be interesting to see how pogba does without him

                            But I reckon he will start

                            Open Controls
                          2. Vazza
                              2 hours, 29 mins ago

                              I hope he starts mate

                              Open Controls
                            • myteamissheeeeeeeet
                              • 10 Years
                              2 hours, 28 mins ago

                              As a Utd fan and Bruno captain my gut says he starts especially after Ole’s comments about certain players being able to play 120 mins and recover. Fingers crossed pal!

                              Open Controls
                              1. FPL Kakarot
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                                Fingers crossed yeah, let's see

                                Open Controls
                              2. james 101
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                                I read that the same way

                                But who knows

                                Open Controls
                              3. Vazza
                                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                                  Yeah I picked up on that too. Those certain players must include Maguire and Bruno for sure.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. myteamissheeeeeeeet
                                    • 10 Years
                                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                                    100%, Bruno is a fit lad and has the appetite to play. He’ll be asked the question and will want to play! Still proving himself so will not want to let anyone down!

                                    Open Controls
                              4. Freddiebell
                                • 3 Years
                                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                                If Bruno says he's ok to start he'll start. He'll be asked that's for sure.

                                Open Controls

                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.