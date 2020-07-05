De Bruyne and Foden benched as Guardiola makes six changes for Saints clash

Manchester City face Southampton in the penultimate fixture of Gameweek 33+ and the last Premier League match to take place on a busy Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 19:00 BST.

Rotation was always a possibility after City’s hectic week in league and cup and Pep Guardiola has made six changes to his starting XI from the side that beat Liverpool on Thursday.

The most high-profile changes see Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) and Phil Foden (£5.3m) drop to the bench after their double-digit hauls in Gameweek 32+.

Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£5.6m) also make way in the full-back positions, while Rodri (£5.4m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) are rested in central midfield.

There is better news for owners of Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), who starts after his benching against the newly crowned league champions.

Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) also keep their places in attack, while Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) and budget FPL defender Eric Garcia (£4.5m) start again at centre-half.

Joao Cancelo (£5.1m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m), Bernardo Silva (£7.7m), David Silva (£7.3m) and Fernandinho (£5.1m) are the other players handed a recall.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made three changes from Southampton’s 3-1 victory over Watford, meanwhile.

Che Adams (£5.3m), Jack Stephens (£4.4m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) are handed starts, replacing Shane Long (£4.6m), the injured Jannik Vestergaard (£4.5m) and Will Smallbone (£4.5m).

Adams joins Danny Ings (£7.3m) in attack, with the in-form striker looking to continue his push for the Golden Boot on the south coast this evening.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Adams.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Garcia, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Norwich City 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City 3-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

