660
Dugout Discussion July 5

De Bruyne and Foden benched as Guardiola makes six changes for Saints clash

660 Comments
Share

Manchester City face Southampton in the penultimate fixture of Gameweek 33+ and the last Premier League match to take place on a busy Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 19:00 BST.

Rotation was always a possibility after City’s hectic week in league and cup and Pep Guardiola has made six changes to his starting XI from the side that beat Liverpool on Thursday.

The most high-profile changes see Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) and Phil Foden (£5.3m) drop to the bench after their double-digit hauls in Gameweek 32+.

Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£5.6m) also make way in the full-back positions, while Rodri (£5.4m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) are rested in central midfield.

There is better news for owners of Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), who starts after his benching against the newly crowned league champions.

Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) also keep their places in attack, while Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) and budget FPL defender Eric Garcia (£4.5m) start again at centre-half.

Joao Cancelo (£5.1m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m), Bernardo Silva (£7.7m), David Silva (£7.3m) and Fernandinho (£5.1m) are the other players handed a recall.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made three changes from Southampton’s 3-1 victory over Watford, meanwhile.

Che Adams (£5.3m), Jack Stephens (£4.4m) and Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) are handed starts, replacing Shane Long (£4.6m), the injured Jannik Vestergaard (£4.5m) and Will Smallbone (£4.5m).

Adams joins Danny Ings (£7.3m) in attack, with the in-form striker looking to continue his push for the Golden Boot on the south coast this evening.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Adams.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Garcia, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 33+

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

660 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA, Doherty, Saiss
    Salah, KDB, Son, Pulisic, Bruno
    Greenwood, Jimenez
    (Martin; Holgate, Nketiah, Lascelles)

    1) Salah > Martial
    2) Lascelles > Aurier
    3) Salah, Nketiah > Foden, Kane (-4)
    4) Save

    Open Controls
    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      #3 a bit of a headache, though, isn't it?

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I like 3- what I am thinking

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 4 Years
        just now

        You like 3

        Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    First time I've owned mahrez as a city player.....frustrated

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same

      Felt fruity, now I feel foolish

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Chill

      Open Controls
  3. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    City need KdB on soon.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      This

      Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Been incredible all season but has turned into Anthony Knockaert today, cheers Riyad!

    Open Controls
  5. El Presidente
    2 mins ago

    City on the beach

    Open Controls
  6. shubham_007
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    at what time exactly does price changes take place?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      just now

      2am

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      6 hours, 37 minutes to go.

      Open Controls
    3. Dele
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Enough time for Kane to rise

      Open Controls
  7. Tinkermania
    2 mins ago

    Someone said Man City are a one man team. Just a reminder when City won the league last season, KDB 2 goals and 3 assists for the season. Let that sink in!

    Open Controls
  8. BigBillyBass
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Do people actually own Jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Lateriser does

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 3 Years
        just now

        do u have his team link

        Open Controls
  9. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDB cameo, let's go! No jammy greenwood points from the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes come on

      Open Controls
  10. Dele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    *Pep logs in to fantasyfootballscout at half time and notices people want KDB introduced*

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Hahahaha. So Nketiah 2 pointer is coming off my bench now.

      Open Controls
  11. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Need a Sterling goal from KDB assist

    Open Controls
  12. El Presidente
    just now

    Such a different team with/without KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      How did they win league last year? Just wondering.

      Open Controls
  13. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Why are City so much worse without KDB now than they were last season?

    Open Controls
  14. CrouchDown
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Need KDB to get on. Saka third on bench...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.