The FPL Gameweek 34+ team news and injury updates

Gameweek 33+ hasn’t even finished yet but we’re already looking ahead to Gameweek 34+, the deadline for which is at 17:00 BST on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven Premier League managers gave their pre-match press conferences on Monday, with Mikel Arteta facing the media yesterday.

We’ll round up what we’ve heard so far in our team news summary below, with further updates to follow on Tuesday.

Arsenal v Leicester City

James Maddison (hip) and Ben Chilwell (foot) are “big doubts” ahead of Leicester City’s clash with Arsenal.

Speaking to the media, Brendan Rodgers said:

We’ve got doubts over James Maddison and Ben Chilwell. They’re the two that could struggle, but we’ll see how that is today. We’ll just have to wait and see. There’s big doubts over both. It’s the bottom of Ben’s foot which is giving him pain so we’ll just have to assess that and see what the specialists say. You can play through it. They’ll both be big doubts ahead of the game. We’ll give them every chance.

There was no word on Ayoze Perez (ankle), however.

Calum Chambers (knee), Pablo Mari (ankle), Gabriel Martinelli (knee) and Bernd Leno (knee) remain out, while Mesut Ozil (back) faces a late fitness check ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Lucas Torreira is fit, at least, while Nicolas Pepe may return to contention after missing the win over Wolves to attend the birth of his child.

Watford v Norwich City

Todd Cantwell will miss Norwich City’s trip to Watford on Tuesday night with a hamstring problem, having picked up the issue during the Canaries’ defeat to Brighton.

Daniel Farke said on Monday:

He doesn’t feel comfortable. I hope that he will be available [for Gameweek 35+]. We scanned him, he doesn’t seem too bad.

The City head coach also confirmed that Alex Tettey (knee) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are doubts for the game at Vicarage Road, saying:

We’ll have to make some late decisions as a few players are struggling with muscle injuries or hits or whatever. Kenny McLean rolled his ankle and we will have to wait. A little question mark behind him. Alex Tettey is also having some problems with his knee. I think they both should be fine.

Moritz Leitner (hernia), Grant Hanley (hamstring), Christoph Zimmermann (back) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are long-term absenteees.

Nigel Pearson reported no new injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Gerard Deulofeu (knee), Isaac Success (Achilles) and Daryl Janmaat (knee) remain out for the season.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

N’Golo Kante (hamstring) has joined Mateo Kovacic (Achilles) and Fikayo Tomori (muscle) on the sidelines, although the Frenchman’s injury isn’t too serious and he could return in Gameweek 36+.

Speaking to the media, Frank Lampard said:

Kante won’t be in the squad, low-level hamstring injury. We’re hoping it’ll be a week or so. I would expect that we’ll be very lucky to have him for Sheffield United. [Mateo] Kovacic trained with us today, he’s not ready for this game, hopefully the next. [Fikayo] Tomori is still not ready. He had a small setback in training so hopefully next week. We’re all good after that.

Asked if the out-of-favour Jorginho could replace Kante, Lampard said:

He has handled it professionally and that’s what I would expect. We’ll see with my selection tomorrow [whether he plays]. I don’t want to go into personal details of why I pick my team. They’re just my choices.

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Martin Kelly (calf) is back in full training for Crystal Palace but the Chelsea game may come too early for the budget Fantasy defender.

The Palace boss said:

We’re still monitoring one or two from the game at the weekend. Nothing’s changed in terms of long-term injuries, although Martin Kelly is now back in training. But it was his first day today, so it would be a bit early to throw him into the deep end.

Sheffield United

John Fleck (groin), John Lundstram (shoulder) and Luke Freeman (unspecified) will all be missing for the next two weeks or so but Chris Wilder didn’t report any fresh injuries and indeed welcomed back Jack O’Connell at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Wolves, Wilder said:

There were a few tired bodies on Sunday afternoon but we can’t rotate it too much because I have to make sure we still have that fluency and rhythm to our play.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Graham Potter confirmed that Jose Izquierdo (knee) was his only absentee for the match against Liverpool.

Steven Alzate is being monitored daily after groin surgery was cancelled earlier this year and Potter said he was “struggling” in training.

The Rest

We should expect to hear from at least six managers on Tuesday, namely the ones whose teams are in action on Wednesday: Pep Guardiola, Steve Bruce, Nuno Espirito Santo, David Moyes, Sean Dyche and Jurgen Klopp.

Six clubs (including Manchester United) have Premier League fixtures on Thursday, however, and there are no guarantees that we’ll hear from the head coaches of those sides tomorrow – some will face the media ahead of the Fantasy Premier League deadline, some after it.

Everton and Spurs are in Gameweek 33+ action on Monday evening, of course, so Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho may give us some words of wisdom after full-time.

More detailed information and predicted line-ups can be found in the Team News tab, which is being gradually refreshed on Monday and Tuesday.

Keep an eye on our Twitter feed on Tuesday morning, too, when we’ll post the daily list of press conference times.

