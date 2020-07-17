Scoutcast Episode 340 –Premium forwards on the radar?

Premium forwards are back on the menu for our Scoutcast trio as Joe, Andy and Az look ahead to Gameweek 37+ and try to pick some differentials to help Fantasy Premier League managers make a late push for mini-league glory.

While some of their tips are certainly bargains, they think this could be the week to turn to some forgotten pricier options, who have been sold by many in recent weeks.

Up top, Spurs hitman Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) look primed for investment with kind fixtures for the run-in.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s main men are under scrutiny. The underlying statistics point to a Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) haul on the horizon. But are the Premier League champions still motivated?

Recorded ahead of Thursday’s matches, all three of our Scoutcast regulars are full of hope after an average-to-bad Gameweek 36+ so far. To describe Joe’s Bench Boost this time around as laughable barely does this sorry use of a chip justice.

Our crew take a look at clean sheets for the final two matches, while Andy takes his turn to name his favourite differential for the run-in and also reveals an exciting membership offer.

The show finishes off as usual with their transfer and captaincy plans for Gameweek 37+. There are certainly plenty of differentials and forgotten premium picks to consider.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 36+

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT