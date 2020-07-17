839
Podcast July 17

Scoutcast Episode 340 –Premium forwards on the radar?

839 Comments
Share

Premium forwards are back on the menu for our Scoutcast trio as Joe, Andy and Az look ahead to Gameweek 37+ and try to pick some differentials to help Fantasy Premier League managers make a late push for mini-league glory.

While some of their tips are certainly bargains, they think this could be the week to turn to some forgotten pricier options, who have been sold by many in recent weeks.

Up top, Spurs hitman Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) look primed for investment with kind fixtures for the run-in.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s main men are under scrutiny. The underlying statistics point to a Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) haul on the horizon. But are the Premier League champions still motivated?

Recorded ahead of Thursday’s matches, all three of our Scoutcast regulars are full of hope after an average-to-bad Gameweek 36+ so far. To describe Joe’s Bench Boost this time around as laughable barely does this sorry use of a chip justice.

Our crew take a look at clean sheets for the final two matches, while Andy takes his turn to name his favourite differential for the run-in and also reveals an exciting membership offer.

The show finishes off as usual with their transfer and captaincy plans for Gameweek 37+. There are certainly plenty of differentials and forgotten premium picks to consider.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

FPL Lessons Learned From Gameweek 36+

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

839 Comments Post a Comment
  1. More Cowbell
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Anyone still got the TC chip?

    When are you planning to deploy it?

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Gw39 for some!

      Open Controls
  2. Davemc23
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who do people think are the top 3 players to own this week? Trying to nail down my last free transfer before free hit next week.

    I'm looking for 3 names of those who you think will have the biggest hauls this week.

    Thanks in advance. Getting to squeaky but time now!

    Open Controls
    1. Davemc23
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      *bum

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Martial, Auba, Sterling

      Open Controls
      1. Davemc23
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply. Would you think raz will be rested for F.A cup?

        Open Controls
        1. linkafu
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          For Raz and KdB will play the 2 last GW.
          Raz trying to get 20+ goals and KDB 20+ Assists

          Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Kane
      Sterling
      Auba

      Open Controls
    4. linkafu
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Salah Martial Sterling

      Open Controls
  3. Malkmus
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    A'noon all. 1FT, 3.0 ITB. Any thoughts?

    Pope (Martin)
    TTA - Docherty - Kiko
    KDB - Salah - Bruno - Martial
    Ings - Vardy - Greenwood

    Subs - Guendozi, Lascelles, Robinson

    A - Lascelles to Tarko
    B - Lascelles to Egan
    C - Other
    D - Save

    Ta!

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      E - Vardy to Jimi!

      Open Controls
      1. Davemc23
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Have similar issues. Considering a choice of wood, tarkowski, son, kane and auba as a one week punt before FH next week

        Open Controls
        1. Malkmus
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Ta. Used FH last gw, which didn't go great, should've left it for 38...

          Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Vardy to Kane

      Open Controls
  4. bigdip
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Help please, Got 1FT and 0.1mn ITB. What should I do if I want to take BIG risks to close ML gap.
    DDG (Martin)
    VVD, Saiss, Holgate (Kiko, Lascelles)
    Kdb, Willian, MANE, Bruno (triple cap) (SAKA)
    Kane, GREENWOOD, Jesus

    Got 1FT and 0.1mn ITB. What should I do? Any other suggestions are welcome

    A) Lascelles, Mane & Jesus --> Tarkowski, Dilva/Son & Auba/Ings for - 8 hit
    B) DDG, Mane & Jesus --> Martinez, Dilva/Sterling/Martial & Auba/Ings for -8 hit

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Holgate out no?

      Open Controls
    2. Davemc23
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      What is the points difference? I wouldn't sacrifice Jesus as he has Watford and Norwich last 2. I'm actually looking to get him in. Post your rival's ream and tell us the points difference

      Open Controls
  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    My bench is gonna be:

    Martinez, Nketiah, Bardsley Lamptey

    BB in 37:
    for avl, avl, nor, NEW

    or in 38:
    for WAT WAT BHA bur

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      37

      Open Controls
    2. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Think 37,Nketiah better chance to play and defenders with better fixtures

      Open Controls
  6. linkafu
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Is Hokgate Out for rest of season?

    Open Controls
    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Just the next 2 matches i heard.

      Open Controls
  7. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    1FT Mane->Sterling?
    (Rival is 20 points behind and has Sterling so a no brainer?)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      To me yeah.

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Don't.

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Too close for me

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. Mystic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Too close in what context?

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Mane is almost sure to play both game with newcastle in last. Can easily see him get good scores. so If your rivals have Sterling (risk of pep roulette even if I don't think) you could do better with Mane. Don't underestimate Liverpool!

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. Mystic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              True, but by having Sterling will reduce the risk if he is to haul? And stop them catching me

              Open Controls
              1. Bond 007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Take Sterling for the final GW only.

                Open Controls
                1. Mr. Mystic
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  I have FH do intend to bring him in regardless.

                  Open Controls
              2. Davemc23
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Sound logic. If all you're worried about us preserving your lead then get him

                Open Controls
                1. Mr. Mystic
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Cheers, it was hit hat-trick that the other week which closed the gap from about 60-20points! So seems safe to do so.

                  Open Controls
    3. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Would be interesting if your rival goes Sterling > Mane 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Mystic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Now THAT would be interesting , but I doubt it.

        Open Controls
  8. More Cowbell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    My defence has been decimated will any of Holgate, Kiko or Lascelles play this week?

    If not, who to bring in to replace?

    Open Controls
    1. Davemc23
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I'd say kiko will play but he's up against city so could end up on minus points

      Open Controls
      1. Davemc23
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        how much itb? Burnley def viable?

        Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Anyone looking for Trossard?

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Fail sorry

        Open Controls
      2. Pieterke30
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Not for a hit no

        Open Controls
  9. Young Lingard
    30 mins ago

    Never can get Mahrez at the right time
    Thinking of him over the two games as cheaper than sterling who I can’t get without a hit.
    Any projections of minutes or pts
    At a guess ?
    v Watford away =
    v Norwich home =

    Open Controls
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Guess A) 10, 13
      Guess B) 1, 1
      Guess C) 10, 1
      Guess D) 1, 13

      Take a pick!

      Open Controls
  10. Iggy pop
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Rashford way down on the 37 poll. the past 2 games hes looked the best player!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.