Aurier starts again as Leicester and Spurs name unchanged teams

Leicester City continue their push for a UEFA Champions League qualification place this afternoon.

The Foxes head south face to Spurs in their latest pursuit of three points, with kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 16:00 BST.

The team news is very straightforward as both managers have named unchanged starting XIs following wins in Gameweek 36+.

That means another start for Serge Aurier (£5.1m), who has travelled back from France after spending time with his family in the wake of his brother’s death.

It also means a second successive run-out for Luke Thomas (£4.0m) for the visitors, with the budget Fantasy Premier League defender again featuring at left wing-back.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are without Ricardo Pereira (£6.2m), James Maddison (£7.3m), Ben Chilwell (£5.5m), Christian Fuchs (£4.2m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.1m) through injury, with Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m) suspended.

Dele Alli (£8.3m) is still unavailable for Spurs but Juan Foyth (£4.8m) returns from a lengthy lay-off and is among the substitutes.

Only one Leicester player has an effective ownership of more than 1% in the top 10k: that, unsurprisingly, is Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), who sits in just over one in five of these squads.

Aurier has been benched by more than half of his owners within the top 10k, meanwhile.

Mourinho’s starting XI may have been unchanged in the last three games but the formation continues to evolve, with Son Heung-min (£9.7m) here playing out wide on the left of a 4-2-3-1 rather than up top alongside Harry Kane (£10.9m).

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Lo Celso, Lucas, Son; Kane.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Bennett, Morgan, Evans; Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Perez, Vardy, Barnes.

